DECATUR — Nikki Crosby has several ideas for careers she's interested in: art teacher, baker, radio host, doctor or nurse among them.

She's taking an art class at Eisenhower High School to explore that option, and she also attended a career fair held at the school on Thursday as part of College and Career Week in the Decatur Public Schools district.

“I have a lot of interests,” the sophomore said. “I'm still figuring it out and learning more and more about it, so I can get to understand.”

Her friend, Rhiannon Mowder, a junior, said she was there both to look for a summer job and for information on future careers.

“I'm looking to build my repertoire,” she said.

The career fair is an annual event at both Eisenhower and MacArthur High School, said Leslie Risby, innovative programs supervisor, but was usually held in April until last year, when it was made part of College and Careers Week.

“We've invited local employers to come in and meet with students who are sophomores through seniors who are looking for part-time, summer or full-time work,” Risby said. “We're hoping we're connecting these students with some employment.”

The Decatur Park District has a wide variety of positions suitable for a high school student, said Tara Asheg, human resources specialist, from Splash Cove to groundskeepers.

Some jobs require employees to be 18, added Gabby Cliff, manager of Overlook Adventure Park and Splash Cove, but there are also plenty for students who are 16 or 17, and a stack of applications was available for anyone who wanted to apply on the spot.

For students like Nikki and Rhiannon, who also wanted information on possible future careers, organizations like HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Richland Community College were ready to provide.

“We do offer job-shadowing,” said Jerrica Doyle of St. Mary's human resources. “If somebody's interested in almost any position in the hospital, they do have the opportunity to shadow and learn the ins and outs of the department.”

There are also jobs at the hospital that don't require medical training in areas such as housekeeping and food service, she said, and some might be suitable for students.

For students willing to take some training but who don't want to pursue a four-year degree, Richland has options in the Career and Technical Education department for two-year programs leading to job readiness in areas like accounting, while the skilled trades training often includes on-the-job stipends so students are paid while they learn, said William Ditty II, coordinator of that program.

Workforce Investment Solutions can help graduating seniors take the next step, too, if hands-on learning is what they're interested in, said Janean Garrett, youth career planner. Careers in early childhood education, hospitality, culinary and certified nurse assistant. Workforce has partnered with Decatur schools' construction trades teacher Ed Walton to offer students paid hands-on construction experience working on a Habitat for Humanity house, and talks are underway to come up with a similar paid work experience through Archer Daniels Midland Co. The pre-apprenticeship program run through the adult education department of Workforce can help students get into skilled trades.

“If we can progress them to college, we will,” Garrett said. “If not, we can help them gain employment.”

MacArthur High School's career fair will be on Friday.

