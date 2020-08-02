Eisenhower graduate makes proposal on transgender policy to Decatur school board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Alana Banks began realizing she wasn't comfortable in her body at a young age.

“When I was about 5 years old, I began to recognize my femininity,” said Banks. “By 10, I began to question why I was not assigned female at birth. I didn't like how I was expected to act and dress as a 'boy.'"

Banks, who will be 25 on Aug. 6, went through high school identifying as a gay, Black male and endured bullying and name-calling until transitioning at age 22, which in itself was difficult. She is a 2013 graduate of Eisenhower High School.

“I was frightened at first, because I feel that I am destined to be a woman of public service,” she said. “I worried that transitioning would somehow tarnish my chances of ever becoming, say, an elected official. I feared that no one would take me seriously. Today, I am generally accepted among my peers and colleagues. The public realizes that I am indeed a force to be reckoned with, so negative comments are usually kept silent.”