Eisenhower High School to host drive-through food drive donations

DECATUR — Decatur police officers and Macon County Sheriff's deputies will collect monetary donations for the WSOY Community Food Drive in the circle drive at Eisenhower High School 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

The food drive is only accepting monetary donations this year due to the restrictions of COVID-19, and monetary donations will equal one pound of food for every 19 cents collected. This will be the first year for a "county vs. city" competition to see which group collects more donations.