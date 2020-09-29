Eisenhower High School to host drive-through food drive donations

DECATUR — Decatur police officers and Macon County Sheriff's deputies will collect monetary donations for the WSOY Community Food Drive in the circle drive at Eisenhower High School 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
The food drive is only accepting monetary donations this year due to the restrictions of COVID-19, and monetary donations will equal one pound of food for every 19 cents collected. This will be the first year for a "county vs. city" competition to see which group collects more donations.
WSOY Community Food Drive
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers wait to unload a large truck brought in by Brian Burcham I Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger. Brucham has a grandson who goes to school at Our Lady of Lourdes.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers wait to unload a large truck brought in by Brian Burcham I Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger. Brucham has a grandson who goes to school at Our Lady of Lourdes.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Our Lady of Lourdes seventh-grader Emma Collins helps unload a truck Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers unload a truck from Decatur Public Schools Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers wait to unload a truck Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers wait to unload a truck Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers unload boxes of food Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Volunteers wait to unload a truck Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Stanford Livingston, 5, voluntered with his mother, Julia Livingston Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Stanford Livingston, 5, voluntered with his mother, Julia Livingston Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
Alyssa Maxedon collects items during the WSOY Community Food Drive on Oct. 6. The 2018 event seeks to collect 1.5 million pounds of goods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Park Warehouse's Richard Oglesby helps load up a truck with items collected Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW ADM's Jon White and his daughter, Beatrix White, help unload food Friday during the 16th annual WSOY Community Food Drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger.
