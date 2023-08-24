DECATUR — Common areas at Eisenhower High School, such as the gym, commons and library, are warmer than usual today.

Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for Decatur Public Schools, said the air-conditioning is struggling to keep up with high temperatures in those areas, but classrooms are staying cool.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and will keep our school community apprised if anything changes," she said. "Any parents who feel it’s in their students' best interest are welcome to pick them up from school."

Thursday's high temperature was predicted to reach 100 degrees, with 74% humidity. An excessive heat warning is in place until 10 p.m. Friday.

