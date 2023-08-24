DECATUR — Common areas at Eisenhower High School, such as the gym, commons and library, are warmer than usual today.
Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for Decatur Public Schools, said the air-conditioning is struggling to keep up with high temperatures in those areas, but classrooms are staying cool.
"We are closely monitoring the situation, and will keep our school community apprised if anything changes," she said. "Any parents who feel it’s in their students' best interest are welcome to pick them up from school."
Thursday's high temperature was predicted to reach 100 degrees, with 74% humidity. An excessive heat warning is in place until 10 p.m. Friday.
LOOKING BACK: First day at renovated Eisenhower High School in January 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Sunlight shines into a new classroom on student Marcus Brown during the first school day at the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday morning. The first activity in the renovated building for the group of freshman was to write down information about themselves for a time capsule they will open at the end of their senior year.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Eisenhower High School principal Charles Hoots, left, confers with Eisenhower alumnus Brit Miller before Miller plays the role of Masters of Ceremony for the Eisenhower High School Welcome Home Assembly Friday morning.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling English teacher Rick Koetje shows students the panther stage while giving them a tour during the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday morning.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Eisenhower High School vocal group, the Mic and Ikes, applaud during the Eisenhower High School Welcome Home Assembly Friday morning. The group performed earlier in the program.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Tiara Owens, left, and Brianna Rice ask questions while wrapped in celebratory balloons as teacher Melissa Staples orients students to the new junior community student lounge during the first school day in newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Decatur School District superintendent Gloria Davis shares a laugh with students after the Eisenhower High School Welcome Home Assembly Friday morning.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling the first school day in the newly renovated Eisenhower High School Friday January 24, 2014
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.