DECATUR — Eisenhower High School Principal Amy Zahm-Duncheon is leaving Decatur.

Her last day is Feb. 24.

She has taken a new position as principal of fifth-12th grade at A-C Central schools in Ashland.

Assistant Principal Sergio Reyna will be the interim principal for the remainder of the school year, while the search is underway for a new principal, said Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout.

"And we wish her nothing but the best," Swarthout said of Zahm-Duncheon.

