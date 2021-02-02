Emails show Decatur school administrators repeatedly warned of possible bus driver shortage

“Alltown indicated they would not default on their contract all the way up to Jan. 11, when they bid routes and found that they were in fact 15 bus drivers short,” Fregeau said. “That number of available drivers fell below the District-established metric of required number of bus drivers. At that point, we had to embark on rerouting students based on this new bus driver staffing information, hence the initial delay in returning students to in-person learning.”

Greg Polan, president of Alltown, said in a letter to Fregeau, dated Oct. 30, that the company was concerned that the delay in opening schools until Jan. 19 would have a negative impact on drivers. Unemployment benefits no longer included federal stimulus amounts at that point, which meant that drivers were receiving only about 50% of what they had received before through unemployment, and Polan said the fear was that drivers would not be able to wait for schools to open as they, too, had families to feed and bills to pay. He asked for 90% of their usual compensation, to cover office staff, monitors, drivers, mechanics and support staff and said that the Illinois State Board of Education had encouraged districts to do this, and would consider reimbursing certain districts for the expense. Walker was copied on that email.