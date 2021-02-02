Emails show Decatur school administrators repeatedly warned of possible bus driver shortage

Scroll down to read the emails between district staff and the bus service provider.
DECATUR — Decatur Public School administrators were being warned as early as October that its bus service might have difficulty retaining enough drivers to facilitate a return to in-person instruction in January without some financial assistance, according to correspondence obtained by the Herald & Review.
It wasn’t until Jan. 12, a week before those classes were supposed to begin, that the school board learned there wouldn’t be enough drivers and that the start of in-person instruction on Jan. 19 would have to be delayed. It was also the first time they learned of the request for funding from Alltown Bus Service to help shore up its staff.
The emails, which the Herald & Review accessed through the state Freedom of Information Act, show that from October to January district administrators — including Superintendent Paul Fregeau, Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault and Director of Operations Henry Walker — were weighing the merits of the funding request and whether to bring the concerns to the school board’s attention.
The decision to change attendance plans affected hundreds of parents and students who had already made arrangement for the return to class on Jan. 19. After initially revising the schedule for a return to class on Feb. 8, that date has now been pushed back to March 22, following spring break.
School Board President President Beth Nolan said no one told her about the driver shortage or funding discussions.
“I was made aware the morning of Jan. 12 that the superintendent was reversing the decision (to return) because there was an issue with a shortage of bus drivers,” she said. “That was the first I had heard of that possibility.”
Nolan said if the board had known of those requests, the board certainly would have considered reinstating the payments.
“Last spring, we paid the bus company and so we know that taking care of the people who take care of our students is important, so they're ready to go when the time to comes,” Nolan said. “We didn't know about the requests, and it's very clear that what Alltown predicted (a lack of drivers) did in fact pan out.”
The school board will convene in a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to consider reinstating payments to Alltown and to ask district administrators for an explanation of the sequence of events.
In a statement released Tuesday to the Herald & Review, Fregeau said Alltown confirmed it would meet its obligation ahead of the Jan. 19 start.
“Alltown indicated they would not default on their contract all the way up to Jan. 11, when they bid routes and found that they were in fact 15 bus drivers short,” Fregeau said. “That number of available drivers fell below the District-established metric of required number of bus drivers. At that point, we had to embark on rerouting students based on this new bus driver staffing information, hence the initial delay in returning students to in-person learning.”
But emails show Alltown was issuing regular warnings from late October all the way up to Jan. 6.
Greg Polan, president of Alltown, said in a letter to Fregeau, dated Oct. 30, that the company was concerned that the delay in opening schools until Jan. 19 would have a negative impact on drivers. Unemployment benefits no longer included federal stimulus amounts at that point, which meant that drivers were receiving only about 50% of what they had received before through unemployment, and Polan said the fear was that drivers would not be able to wait for schools to open as they, too, had families to feed and bills to pay. He asked for 90% of their usual compensation, to cover office staff, monitors, drivers, mechanics and support staff and said that the Illinois State Board of Education had encouraged districts to do this, and would consider reimbursing certain districts for the expense. Walker was copied on that email.
The letter from Polan indicated that it was also sent to school board members, but the letter was not included in the documents obtained by the Herald & Review, which supports Nolan’s contention that the board was not made aware of the issue.
Fregeau emailed Covault, on Nov. 4 to discuss whether the district should consider agreeing to the request, and Covault's response was that even if the state board would consider reimbursement, the General Assembly had not appropriated the funds.
“There is a risk that Alltown won't be ready when called on, but I don't favor paying folks if they are not working,” Covault wrote. “DPS doesn't have the funds to continue this methodology.”
Jan. 12 Decatur school board meeting
Fregeau then asked Covault if he thought Fregeau should inform the board, since the board has to approve contracts such as Alltown's, or if the decision whether to pay Alltown while schools were closed was up to Fregeau and Covault.
In an email exchange between Fregeau and Walker, dated Nov. 5, Walker wrote that Alltown estimated 84% of drivers would be available, but on Nov. 17, the district announced schools would remain in remote learning until after Jan. 15, when Gov. Pritzker requested that districts do so due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Previously, the district had planned to make an announcement in December regarding a return to in-person learning. That announcement, on Dec. 4, was that students would return two days a week starting Jan. 19, with student opting for in-person learning split into two groups, each attending one day a week in person, and that students would begin attending four days a week on Feb. 8.
Polan sent another email to the district on Nov. 24 requesting an answer to their request for payment to keep drivers afloat until schools opened. He said in that email that their drivers' unemployment benefits were expiring and the company could not afford to pay them unless the district paid the company.
Covault responded to that email that the General Assembly had not appropriated funds for reimbursement.
“I am not willing to take the risk of paying a vendor based upon a promised 'reimbursement' from the state when the General Assembly has not yet appropriated revenues to cover expenses,” Covault wrote. He asked if the district should proceed with preparing a bid package for an extension of Alltown's contract with Decatur.
Polan sent Walker an email on Dec. 9 stating that transportation payments would be reimbursed. Walker checked with Colin Manahan, chief financial officer of Bloomington schools, to ask if they were paying their bus service, and if so how much, while schools were closed. Manahan replied that they were paying 80%, regardless of how many buses were used. In an email to Covault, Walker said he had also checked with several other districts and all were paying their transportation costs during fully remote and hybrid learning. He recommended Decatur should pay Alltown 74% through the end of the school year.
On Jan. 6, Polan provided the district with a list of districts that were paying Alltown even while shut down, and added that the company in Decatur is a standalone business, supported only by Decatur Public Schools and a few buses that service Anna Waters Head Start.
“You should know that we are concerned about our drivers coming back to work for only two days' (pay) a week when they can make more from unemployment with the new stimulus package paying them $300 per week plus their current unemployment benefits,” Polan wrote.
Covault wrote an email to Walker the same day in which he reiterated his reluctance to pay Alltown when schools were not open:
“I am not willing to stand in front of the board and recommend any fee for which the General Assembly has not appropriated reimbursement,” Covault said. “On days that we are in session, I am willing to pay 100 percent of the service. I am not clear on why we would pay only 74 percent for days we are running buses in hybrid and then pay 74 percent on days that we are not in service. This is not going to end well. You need to start putting your bid specs together to determine the district's solution for FY22 and beyond.”
