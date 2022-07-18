Emails, texts reveal new details of Decatur Public Schools moves

DECATUR — As community discussion continues about the potential new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, newly released documents show that Decatur Public Schools leaders are also exploring relocating staff currently housed in the Keil Administration Building.

The documents, released through a Freedom of Information Act request, show that district leaders in March were having internal discussions about the potential benefit of moving the district's administration to 1505 W. King St., formerly inhabited by StarTek, in Fairview Plaza. Other discussed locations include the current Dennis School Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St., or an unnamed downtown building.

Text messages, also released in response to the FOIA request from Decatur resident Jacob Jenkins, revealed that an unnamed person affiliated with the district referred to the proposed new location for Dennis School in Lincoln Park as "ghettoish."

Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer for Decatur Public Schools, said the district has “no comments at this time.”

The school district acknowledged on June 27 that officials were in discussions with the Decatur Park District about the possibility of replacing Dennis School's two campuses in the west end with one new building. The project would be paid for with federal COVID relief funds.

The tentative plans have been met with strong criticism from Lincoln Park neighbors and others, including staff members of American Dreamer STEM Academy who said their building is in need of upgrades. Opponents have also criticized what they describe as the district's lack of transparency, with the plans having been discussed internally for months before they were revealed to the public.

The newly revealed messages came in response to Jenkins' FOIA request for emails and text messages containing the words “Lincoln Park, Lincoln, new school, and LP” from Aug. 1, 2021 to June 29, between Decatur Public Schools leadership, board members and staff.

He called the results of his request “extremely disturbing.”

“There’s a disconnect between the staff here and the district they serve,” Jenkins said.

Administration moves

District leaders have previously discussed moving administration out of the Keil building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo, to various other buildings. Former Superintendent Paul Fregeau in 2019 discussed the possibility of consolidating the district administration, buildings and grounds, student services and professional development employees as a future component of the district's BOLD (Building better Opportunities for Learning) facilities plan.

However, the district has not publicly discussed the potential Fairview Plaza location.

On March 17, DPS building and grounds director Kent Metzger sent an email with the subject line “Information for the BOE - 1505 West Kind Offer” to Superintendent Dr. Rochelle Clark, former Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams, and Chief Operational Officer Dr. Mike Curry.

In the email, Metzger addressed board concerns about “the potentially gifted property at 1505 West King” and outlined reasons that the Dennis Kaleidoscope campus — formerly known as French Academy — wouldn't work as a new administrative location.

He said the district currently uses roughly 60,000 square feet of space between the Keil Building, Professional Development Institute, 601 N. Church St., and Student Services and Information Technology for office and storage space, according to Metzger’s email. The latter services are located at 300 E. Eldorado St.

The Dennis building doesn’t have the square footage, parking space, or general infrastructure to support the district’s needs, Metzger said, and renovations could cost the district $7 million.

In comparison, the 1505 W. King property has 75,000 square feet and allows parking for approximately 200 vehicles, he said.

The unnamed downtown location was referenced in a June 2 email from board secretary Melissa Bradford to board members.

“Update on potential New Keil: Several members of the Executive Cabinet and two BOE members toured the potential downtown location and had a positive feeling,” Bradford wrote in the email. “Once we get a chance to get Dr. Clark through, we will present any renovation concepts and potential cost implications.”

Reached by phone Monday evening, school board President Dan Oakes declined to identify the downtown location and abruptly ended the call.

Lincoln Park discussion

Jenkins’ FOIA request also revealed an inflammatory text exchange, apparently between district employees, regarding the potential Lincoln Park location. It's unclear when and by whom the text messages were sent, and the district did not respond to a request to identify the parties.

“Supposedly to be in the Lincoln Park area…will be the ‘New Dennis.’ I want to be on the ‘naming committee’ don’t you?” wrote one individual in the exchange, apparently referring to the groups organized to choose new names for several schools in recent years.

“Where is Lincoln park?? No thanks,” a second individual answered. “I just googled it. Ummmmm not the safest area.”

“I was going to ask you then looked on GPS. Appears to be the south of Dennis ‘ghettoish’ area,” the first individual responded.

In a separate text exchange, two other unidentified people discuss ongoing arguments over the Lincoln Park location.

“There seems to be a small but vocal group trying to protect the park. Buckle up it’s going to be a bumpy ride,” one message reads.

Email exchanges in the FOIA communications suggest district employees have been aware of the district’s pursuit of a new Dennis School building since late 2021 and the specific Lincoln Park site since early 2022.

On Dec. 3, Dennis Lab School Principal Daniel Lynch sent an email to two fellow Dennis employees in which he referenced internal district conversations regarding “the viability of using CARES $$ to construct a new Dennis Lab School.”

The email, which contains a message meant for district leadership, addressed a potential plan for students to engage in a Project Based Learning experience “around the WHY of a new building.” Lynch expressed concern that students might be upset if the new school build wasn’t ultimately seen through.

“One unified step would be for the board of education to agree with this venture in an open forum,” Lynch wrote.

Bradford, the board secretary, sent an email Feb. 25 to board members with the subject line “Lincoln Site — CONFIDENTIAL.”

In the email, Bradford mentioned attaching a copy of “site plans.” Those plans weren’t available via the FOIA request.

Jenkins said it will take better communication between the district and the public for the district to reach its full potential.

“That does not happen if we cannot have open and honest conversations,” he said.