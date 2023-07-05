DECATUR — Empowerment Opportunity Center is seeking applicants for three Community Service Block Grant scholarships.
To be eligible for a scholarship, you must meet the following requirements:
- Be a Macon County resident.
- Be at or below 200% of the 2023 federal poverty guidelines.
- Be enrolled in or applying to an Illinois post-secondary educational/vocational school, post-secondary educational/vocational college, or vocational institute but have not already completed a bachelor's degree.
- Be a full-time student.
- Have a 2.5 grade point average.
Application packets can be picked up at the Empowerment Opportunity Center, 360 E. Marietta St., Decatur, prior to making an appointment and are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.
Applications will be accepted by appointment only.
For more information, call Lindsey Binkley at 217-428-0155, ext. 1015.