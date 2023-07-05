DECATUR — Empowerment Opportunity Center is seeking applicants for three Community Service Block Grant scholarships.

To be eligible for a scholarship, you must meet the following requirements:

Be a Macon County resident.

Be at or below 200% of the 2023 federal poverty guidelines.

Be enrolled in or applying to an Illinois post-secondary educational/vocational school, post-secondary educational/vocational college, or vocational institute but have not already completed a bachelor's degree.

Be a full-time student.

Have a 2.5 grade point average.

Application packets can be picked up at the Empowerment Opportunity Center, 360 E. Marietta St., Decatur, prior to making an appointment and are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 17.

Applications will be accepted by appointment only.

For more information, call Lindsey Binkley at 217-428-0155, ext. 1015.

