DECATUR — The Illinois Engineering Initiative has up to $25,000 in scholarships available.
The Butkus-Sylvester Family Scholarship pays for a full year of tuition and fees and is open to a minority female student who has been accepted or enrolled in the Grainger College of Engineering. The student must be an Illinois resident and United States citizen, and preference is given to demonstrated financial need.
The Illinois Engineering Initiative Scholarship is open to a junior in good standing at an Illinois university with evidence of financial need and is worth $2,000.
The Peppy Moldovan Memorial Award is open to a female student with sophomore standing and is worth $1,000.
The best-paying American cities for civil engineers
The Best-Paying American Cities for Civil Engineers
Photo Credit: Dragon Images / Shutterstock
All businesses and economies are built on infrastructure. Networks of roads, rail, bridges, ports, utilities, and more make it possible to provide goods and services across the country. Quality infrastructure helps lower the cost of supplies and transportation, which helps stimulate further economic growth. By one estimate, every dollar spent on infrastructure
generates $3 in additional economic return.
Unfortunately, the quality of infrastructure in the U.S. has been in a period of decline. The American Society of Civil Engineers currently rates U.S. infrastructure at a C- level on its
annual report card, and for most of the last 25 years, the U.S. has struggled to score higher than a D overall. Low levels of investment in new infrastructure and growing backlogs of maintenance needs for existing systems have contributed to the country’s low marks in recent years.
But recently, the federal government has acted to address the nation’s infrastructure needs. One of the Biden Administration and Congress’s major accomplishments in 2021 was a bipartisan law intended to modernize U.S. infrastructure, enacted last November. The
$1.2 trillion package included significant investments ranging from traditional infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, rail, and water and electricity distribution to emerging priorities including broadband, electric vehicle chargers, and climate resilience. Implementation of the bill is poised to directly create hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the U.S. economy each year and allow other businesses that rely on infrastructure to grow and expand in the years ahead.
Shutterstock
US infrastructure spending begins to rise after decades of declining investment
The infrastructure bill will bring much-needed investment after decades of
declining spending relative to GDP. After World War II, the U.S. government invested heavily in physical infrastructure like the Interstate Highway System, dams, and ports, which set up the U.S. for an economic boom. Government spending on infrastructure as a percentage of GDP peaked at 7.08% in 1961 and has declined over time. Following a brief increase with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 in response to the Great Recession, U.S. government infrastructure spending has been flat at around 3.5% of GDP for the last decade.
The new legislation also represents an opportunity for infrastructure professionals, including engineers.
Civil engineers, who design, operate, construct, and maintain infrastructure projects, will be critical in carrying out new projects in the years ahead. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated in 2020 that civil engineering jobs would grow by 8% by 2030, a number that could increase with new demand.
Civil engineers earn the least among the 10 most common engineering careers
Civil engineers are also currently the lowest-paid of the largest engineering disciplines at a median annual wage of $88,570. Part of the reason is that many civil engineering projects are publicly funded, which means bidders must keep costs low. But with heightened demand for their skillset, civil engineers could also potentially see wage growth in the years ahead.
Wages for civil engineers vary by location, which can reflect factors like the demand for infrastructure projects, the supply of engineers, and cost of living. For example, California—a high-cost state with many large cities that have significant infrastructure needs—is one of the best-paying states for civil engineers at $101,332. In contrast, civil engineers in a smaller, more rural state like Vermont only earn $76,455 per year, after adjusting for cost of living.
Oklahoma and California offer the highest adjusted wages for civil engineers
At the metro level, population growth, density, and geography are also factors. Many of the best-paying cities for engineers are sprawling metros that have more roads and bridges, quickly growing locations that need infrastructure to support the population, or a location like New Orleans, which has unique needs for flood control due to its location on the Mississippi River.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics datasets. To determine the best-paying locations for civil engineers, researchers at Regional Price Parities Construction Coverage calculated the median annual wage for civil engineers, adjusted for cost-of-living differences. In the event of a tie, the location with the higher median annual wage for civil engineers, unadjusted, was ranked higher.
Here are the best-paying U.S. metropolitan areas for civil engineers.
The best paying small and midsize metros for civil engineers
15. Rochester, NY
Photo Credit: Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $91,617 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $90,060 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $79,510 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $42,430 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): -23.0%
Shutterstock
14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Photo Credit: Virrage Images / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $91,872 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $89,300 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $77,160 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $37,690 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): -13.0%
Shutterstock
13. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
Photo Credit: The Speedy Butterfly / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $93,679 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $86,840 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $72,200 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $37,110 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): -69.0%
Shutterstock
12. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $96,083 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $88,300 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $71,920 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $39,330 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): -11.0%
Shutterstock
11. Pittsburgh, PA
Photo Credit: AevanStock / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $98,798 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $94,550 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $79,070 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $43,200 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +46.0%
Shutterstock
10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Photo Credit: cordwainer / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $98,903 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $110,870 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $123,400 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $69,620 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +5.0%
Shutterstock
9. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $100,145 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $117,570 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $101,430 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $61,790 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +95.0%
Shutterstock
8. Jacksonville, FL
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $100,426 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $96,710 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $79,280 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $38,280 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +8.0%
Shutterstock
7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Photo Credit: Chones / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $100,965 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $112,980 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $95,120 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $45,550 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +10.0%
Shutterstock
6. Oklahoma City, OK
Photo Credit: Nick Fox / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $104,520 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $98,040 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $81,070 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $39,080 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): -48.0%
Shutterstock
5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $104,706 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $108,580 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $84,270 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $39,630 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): -7.0%
Shutterstock
4. Tulsa, OK
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $104,758 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $97,320 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $80,350 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $38,210 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +16.0%
Shutterstock
3. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $113,488 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $109,970 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $86,010 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $38,280 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): -5.0%
Shutterstock
2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
Photo Credit: Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $117,078 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $124,220 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $102,230 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $48,070 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +129.0%
Shutterstock
1. Fresno, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Median annual wage for civil engineers (adjusted): $118,246 Median annual wage for civil engineers (actual): $118,010 Median annual wage for all architecture & engineering jobs (actual): $90,870 Median annual wage for all jobs (actual): $37,050 Concentration of civil engineers (compared to average): +8.0%
Shutterstock
Which jobs get top marks for honesty, ethics?
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.