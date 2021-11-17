 Skip to main content
Enhanced security to be in place at Decatur Turkey tourney

Turkey Tournament coordinator Mel Rousito watches MacArthur's game with and Springfield Southeast on Wednesday at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Rousito has been the coordinator of the tournament since 2001. More photos at www.herald-review.com

DECATUR — Those attending the annual Turkey Tournament in Decatur will undergo scans with metal-detecting wands.

The screening requirement is new this year and was put in place to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators to the Turkey Tournament, officials said in a news release.

The tournament, in its 51st year, will be held at Stephen Decatur Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 23-24, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27.

Officials also announced all players, staff, participants and attendees must wear masks at all times as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

