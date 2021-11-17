Enhanced security to be in place at Decatur Turkey tourney

DECATUR — Those attending the annual Turkey Tournament in Decatur will undergo scans with metal-detecting wands.
The screening requirement is new this year and was put in place to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators to the Turkey Tournament, officials said in a news release.
The tournament, in its 51st year, will be held at Stephen Decatur Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 23-24, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27.
Officials also announced all players, staff, participants and attendees must wear masks at all times as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
🏀 From the Archives: The annual Turkey Tournament
Future Illini/Springfield Senior is big-name star
Defensive Pressure
Eisenhower's Yansyn Taylor is blocked
Eisenhower's Mike Sain passes off
Mt. Zion's Mark Yelovich goes up and under
Board Battle
Eisenhower's Robert Calmese fights for loose ball
Tim Littrell flips pass over Mike Jeffers
MacArthur vs. Thornton Township
David Misenhimer
Decatur Turkey Tournament
Holdover Regulars
Lewis Jackson tries to avoid the defense
Maroa-Forsyth's Carmen Hatton dives to save a ball
Sullivan's Jamie Florey posts up an Urbana player
Shae Ingolia takes off down court
Mt. Zion's Jase Bandelow works past Peoria Central's Mike Perkins
Tyrone Carson cheers for the MacArthur basketball team
Eisenhower's Jarod Oldham had 23 points for the Panthers
MacArthur's Kamari Jones attempts a shot
Minute-made stuffing
MacArthur's Jaquay Owens tries to get past Thornton's Damarques Turner
MacArthur's Marlin Murphy scoots around Paris' Bryce Ormiston
Mt. Zion's Nick Birkey drives past Brandon Young of Lanphier
