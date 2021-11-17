Enhanced security to be in place at Decatur Turkey tourney

DECATUR — Those attending the annual Turkey Tournament in Decatur will undergo scans with metal-detecting wands.

The screening requirement is new this year and was put in place to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators to the Turkey Tournament, officials said in a news release.

The tournament, in its 51st year, will be held at Stephen Decatur Middle School on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 23-24, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27.

Officials also announced all players, staff, participants and attendees must wear masks at all times as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

