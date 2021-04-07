Equality Illinois lauds election of Alana Banks, first Black trans woman on a school board

“We are extremely proud of Alana Giselle Banks’ historic electoral victory for the Decatur Public Schools District 61 Board of Education," said Equality Illinois CEO Brian C. Johnson. "With yesterday’s exciting election result, Banks will be the first Black Trans woman to serve on a public school board in the United States. Trans people remain severely underrepresented in all levels of government. Banks will be a powerful voice for change and will inspire more Trans people to run for office in their communities. Now more than ever, we need Trans voices in rooms of power. We look forward to advancing justice with Alana Giselle Banks on the Decatur Public Schools District 61 Board of Education.”