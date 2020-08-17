Expect more traffic near Millikin as students return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Move-In Day for first-year Millikin University students will be on Friday.

Foot and vehicle traffic will increase with students returning to the campus. New Student Welcome Week 2020 events will take place Aug. 21 through 23.

Returning students will be moving in both on and off campus throughout the week. Classes at Millikin will begin Aug. 24.

The university's Office of Public Safety will be stepping up vehicle and pedestrian enforcement in the area focusing on speeding, crosswalks and distracted driving.

For more information about New Student Welcome Week, visit millikin.edu/welcomeweek or contact the Millikin Office of Campus Life at campuslife@millikin.edu or (217) 424-6335.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

