Expert to discuss cyber crime at Warrensburg event

WARRENSBURG — The dangers of cyber crimes and how to avoid them will be the topic of a community presentation on Wednesday, April 20, sponsored by the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education.
Detective Richard Wistocki, a cyber crimes expert, will lead the presentation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Warrensburg-Latham High School cafetorium. The event is open to all residents of Macon and Piatt counties.
Wistocki will discuss cyber crime, internet predators and the laws surrounding harassment, hacking and false personation, the dangers of posting photos on social media, and how to control and monitor computers at home.
