Fairview Firehouse to hold open house

Captain Tom Colbert gives details about moving into new Station 3 in Decatur. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — An open house at the former Fire Station 3, at the entrance to Fairview Park, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

The new owner, Mark Allen, a retired fire department captain, will display memorabilia, including photos and turnout gear. Admission is free and those who attend are welcome to take photographs, a request that History of the Heartland, a sponsor of the event, has heard from family members of past firefighters.

Watch now: Decatur's Fire Station 3 closes its doors

History of the Heartland is a non-profit organization with the mission of the preservation of historic structures, homes and the stories of the area and its people.

Decatur council approves plans for former Fire Station 3

At 11:30 a.m. during the open house, a group photo will be taken in front of the firehouse and anyone in attendance is welcome to be in the photo. The Matherly family will have one of their vintage firetrucks on display in the driveway for family photos. The vehicle is a 1957 r-185 International PIRSCH model and is all original and the only one of its type made.

Allen's plan is to build an addition to the firehouse and renovate it into executive apartments, and he also intends to preserve the iconic red doors.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

