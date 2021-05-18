Families welcome help from Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards

The first cards were issued in March for the period of August 2020 through December 2020 and a second round will include benefits for January through June, 2021. The P-EBT program is separate from the school lunch program, so even if kids are getting meals at school or from the district during remote learning, they still qualify. So far, the program has only been approved for the 2020-21 academic year.

“It helps me because I'm a single mom,” said Hope Jones, who has a daughter in sixth grade at American Dreamer. “Where I work I make decent money, but if you make too much for financial help and don't make enough to be comfortable, sometimes buying groceries isn't easy. (The card) allows me to be able to get stuff now and have money for later. I don't have to spend it all right now so I'll have money for a while for groceries.”

President Biden's American Families plan includes a proposal that would put more than $25 million toward making the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, program permanent and "available to all 29 million children receiving free and reduced-price meals."