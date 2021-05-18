Families welcome help from Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards

DECATUR — Decatur Public School families, along with other families in the state, have been receiving welcome news in the mail recently.
Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards were issued to children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals by the Illinois Department of Human Services through the Illinois State Board of Education. The first cards were mailed in March.
“The P-EBT cards were such an unexpected blessing,” said Cassie Wilson, whose daughters Natalee and Heartlee attend American Dreamer STEM Academy. “I didn’t know we were getting them and it was more than I expected. It definitely helped me be able to buy more of a variety of food for my kids since they have different allergies and we normally can’t afford enough healthy snacks or what everyone would like.”
Megan Meyrick, who has four kids, said she has also welcomed the extra boost.
“My expenses have been so much higher with the pandemic so those cards definitely come in handy,” Meyrick said.
Both women live in the Decatur Public Schools district, and students in Decatur schools are all eligible for free breakfasts and lunches regardless of income because the district's poverty level qualifies for the Community Eligibility Provision program. In school districts that are not part of that program, only families who qualify for free and reduced breakfasts and lunches received cards.
Qualified students receive $6.82 per eligible school day, paid for by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The act provides funding for free coronavirus testing, 14-day paid leave for American workers affected by the pandemic, and increased funding for food stamps.
Students must be enrolled in schools that provide meals under the National School Lunch Program and have been closed or offering remote learning for a minimum of five consecutive days during the 2020-21 academic year. The cards are white in color and are issued in the child's own name, and each eligible child in a family gets a card of his or her own. The cards can be used anywhere LINK cards, electronic debit cards that replaced food stamps, are accepted.
The first cards were issued in March for the period of August 2020 through December 2020 and a second round will include benefits for January through June, 2021. The P-EBT program is separate from the school lunch program, so even if kids are getting meals at school or from the district during remote learning, they still qualify. So far, the program has only been approved for the 2020-21 academic year.
“It helps me because I'm a single mom,” said Hope Jones, who has a daughter in sixth grade at American Dreamer. “Where I work I make decent money, but if you make too much for financial help and don't make enough to be comfortable, sometimes buying groceries isn't easy. (The card) allows me to be able to get stuff now and have money for later. I don't have to spend it all right now so I'll have money for a while for groceries.”
President Biden's American Families plan includes a proposal that would put more than $25 million toward making the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, program permanent and "available to all 29 million children receiving free and reduced-price meals."
The program, funded by the American Rescue Plan, expands P-EBT benefits through the summer to all children who are eligible to receive free or reduced meals during the school year and children under age 6 who live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits. P-EBT provides eligible school children with "temporary emergency nutrition benefits" through EBT cards that can be used to buy food.
"Research shows that this program decreases food insecurity among children and has led to positive changes in nutritional outcomes," the White House said.
The plan also proposes to add preschool for children ages 3 and 4, and two years of community college to public education and a monthly cash payment to families with children, and provisions to make college more affordable.
