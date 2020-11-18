Family business in Decatur goes virtual during pandemic, thanks to Millikin students

DECATUR — The challenges posed by COVID-19 have hit small businesses especially hard.
When that small business is a clothing store, it can be even tougher.
Kalan and Carolyn Rodgers own Dupre's Suits, Shoes and Casual Wear in Decatur and while Kalan Rodgers is retired, it's a family business.
“They had to close down the storefront,” said their daughter, Keyria, who teaches criminal justice at Millikin University and helps out in the store occasionally. “Foot traffic wasn't a thing, and they didn't have a website. The main concerns going on with the local and small mom and pop shops is they rely on foot traffic. Without the ability to have online sales, and closing down the store front and no foot traffic, it gets difficult to make payments and things. Moving online was best thing.”
Keyria Rodgers heard about Millikin Creates/Millikin University Performance Consulting, a performance learning project that pairs students in various fields with small business. Students in accounting, digital media marketing, finance and management information systems, cybersecurity, and with photography expertise are working with the Rodgerses to create a website and online store.
“It was perfect opportunity for them,” Keyria Rodgers said. “They have applied for coronavirus relief and stuff, but they were turned down because they didn't have employees.”
Millikin professors R.J. Podeschi and Jessa Wilcoxen heard in the summer about a grant opportunity that would allow students to work closely with a small business to do marketing and design work.
“They're a perfect fit, honestly,” Wilcoxen said. “They had a lot of needs that our students can satisfy.”
The students and faculty meet in video conferences with the Rodgers family and worked out budgets, graphic design, photography needs with models showing the clothing line and video. Podeschi's students made a website to put the store online.
“It's really some beautiful stuff,” Wilcoxen said.
Podeschi said they've dubbed online shopping as “clicks and mortar,” a play on the “bricks and mortar” description of physical stores, and that a small business with a website can survive and customers can still support locally-owned shops when they have that online presence, even in a pandemic.
“We keep talking about collaborating because all our students don't necessarily have the skill sets in all the areas, because they're developing depth in a specific area,” Podeschi said. “The technical students in performance consulting are putting together websites and building e-commerce websites, but they don't necessarily have the design skills.”
Student Sean Miller said the store owners hope to open the physical store back up eventually, but the critical thing now is to get the website operational to give them an income until then.
“What we were trying to do is not lose that 'small business' feel on the website,” Miller said. “We don't want to display Dupre as some big store that doesn't have connections to their customers because that's not what Dupre's about. It's a small business in the Decatur area that really caters to the Central Illinois market, and we wanted to ensure that the website reflected that, and really gave their story in the website, not just as a place where people could buy clothing items. We wanted to make sure we reflected that they were still here, they're not going anywhere, it's just a different presence, on the internet, right now.”
The family is looking forward to the website going live, which should be very shortly, Keyria Rodgers said.
“It was a little difficult to do all this while we're having a pandemic, so we're forever grateful,” she said.
