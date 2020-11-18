Family business in Decatur goes virtual during pandemic, thanks to Millikin students

“What we were trying to do is not lose that 'small business' feel on the website,” Miller said. “We don't want to display Dupre as some big store that doesn't have connections to their customers because that's not what Dupre's about. It's a small business in the Decatur area that really caters to the Central Illinois market, and we wanted to ensure that the website reflected that, and really gave their story in the website, not just as a place where people could buy clothing items. We wanted to make sure we reflected that they were still here, they're not going anywhere, it's just a different presence, on the internet, right now.”