MOUNT ZION — When Boy Scouts of America allowed girls, Morgan Potter was sitting outside the office with her registration form, waiting for them to open on the first day: Feb. 1, 2019.

“I wanted to be in Scouts", said Morgan, who is now an Eagle Scout. “While I was never allowed in (before 2019), I grew up around the program because my dad does a lot for it. I got dragged along. It's been a constant part of my life. I wanted to be an Eagle Scout. My dad is and Grandpa is, and I wanted to strive towards it, and I did it. I reached the top of the mountain.”

Morgan, 17, wasn't content to stop with Eagle Scout and has earned 11 palms, which are awards beyond Eagle and require earning five more merit badges each. She's working on her 12th palm and will have 82 merit badges by the time she turns 18, the maximum age for Scouts. Her Eagle project was a recreational fire pit area at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where an Easter vigil is held each year. The church was using a portable fire pit that was messy and inconvenient, Morgan said.

Her dad, Mark Potter, has been involved in Scouts for 45 years as a member and as a leader. Boy Scouts of America covers a variety of programs, including Cub Scouts, Sea Scouts, Venturing and Explorers. The Potters love the outdoors, he said.

“Scouts allows us to be able to go camping and do outdoor activities, go on some of the adventures,” he said. “We've got a plethora of camps and other activities available to us.”

Since the decision to allow girls to join, BSA has altered its name to BSA Family Scouting. Cub Scout troops are mixed boys and girls, while older Scout troops consist of all girls or all boys. Activities and direction are guided by the interests of the young people in each troop, Potter said, with adult leaders acting as advisers and handling things that the Scouts can't do themselves, such as booking campgrounds.

Greg Rau is in charge of district advancement locally and that includes the Eagle Scouts' review board, the final step before the rank of Eagle is awarded.

“(The girls') thought process is different,” Rau said. “We're wired different, we process things differently, and it's unique to see the difference. But that's the way God made them, and it's been an interesting journey through this whole transition.”

When the decision was made to allow girls, Rau's son, also an Eagle Scout, wasn't thrilled, but he said he wouldn't mind as long as the girls had to do all the same things the boys do, and they do. The girls' scout manual has girls in the illustrations, while the boys' book has boys, but that is the only change, and one way Rau knows if a Scout is committed the program is the condition of his or her manual. A tattered and worn book means that book has been loved and used constantly.

“The inaugural group of girls that pushed hard to get through (Eagle requirements) quickly were starting to become Eagle Scouts (by 2021),” Rau said. “If you push hard, you can do it in two years. They saw the value in, for example, the Eagle project.”

An Eagle project is a major component of becoming an Eagle Scout, along with the merit badges requirement and proven leadership qualities, all of which must be completed before the Scout's 18th birthday. The project must be conceived, planned and executed by the Scout. The project must benefit the community in some way. Past Eagle projects locally include a gaga ball pit at South Shores School, a prayer garden at St. Patrick Catholic Church, an outdoor classroom at Maroa-Forsyth High School and a reptile enrichment station at Scovill Zoo. Scouts have a Life to Eagle Adviser to consult all along the way to ensure the Scout is properly meeting all the criteria.

“I'm very fortunate,” Rau said. “I'm pretty excited that I get to see the whole thing through. I get a lot of enjoyment out of that. They're all awesome but you can really see the ones that really want it.”

His daughter, Sophie, now 19, saw all the fun her brother had in Scouts and wanted to join, too. It took her three years to reach Eagle rank due to all the other things she was involved in.

“At the time I joined, I had a boyfriend who said I couldn't do it, that I wouldn't have enough time,” she said. “I thought, I'm going to do it just to spite you.”

Now past the upper age for Scouting, she is working and considering her next adventure which, at the moment, doesn't include college. She wants to be sure what she wants to do with her life first.

“It's just not the right time for that for me right now,” she said.

Randi Shobe, 11, has been an enthusiastic Scout since she was in Cub Scouts and is close to rising to First Class. She has a way to go to make Eagle, but that's definitely in her plans, said her mother, Amber. Younger sister Liliana just graduated from Cub Scouts to "big" Scouts, Amber Shobe added.

"Their big brother is also in scouts and they got to see a lot of the things he was doing," she said. "We went on some of the family camping outings with him, and they had a lot of fun and wanted to do more."

