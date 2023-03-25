There are just as many contested school board races for districts with voters in Macon County as there are races lacking enough candidates to fill all the vacant seats.

The Maroa-Forsyth School District has the distinction of falling into both categories.

There are five open seats on the Maroa-Forsyth school board. No candidate filed for the unexpired two-year-term.

For the four available four-year seats, the candidates are incumbents Susan Conway, Lindsey Wise and Paul Lidy. They are joined by Jonathan Michael Wintermeyer and William Parker.

Because of congressional township restrictions, only two candidates can be elected from 17N Range 2E. Parker, Lidy and Taylor are residents of that congressional township.

Other districts with contested races are Mount Zion, Clinton and Central A&M.

With four open seats on the Mount Zion school board, the candidates are incumbents Kent Newton, Kristi Niles, Jeffrey Sams and Matt Beavers. They are joined by Regan Deering and Wayne Tanner.

With four open seats on the Clinton school board, the candidates are incumbents Dan Matthews, Wesley A. Cothern, Chris Hammer and Tammie Ennis. They are joined on the ballot by Jenny (Haycraft) Rudat.

There are four open seats on the Central A&M school board. For a two-year, unexpired term there are two write-in candidates, Aaren Rutan and Mike Conlin. Incumbents Josh Bergener and Christopher Just are joined by write-in candidate L. Craig Corzine for the three available four-year terms.

Those districts short on candidates are Meridian, Cerro Gordo and Mount Pulaski. Each has three candidates for four available seats.

The candidates for Meridian school board are Amanda D. Manon, Robert Flack and Bradley Hunt. No incumbents are seeking reelection.

The candidates for Cerro Gordo school board are incumbents Angela Miller and Deborah Greenwood. They are joined by Justin Howell.

The candidates for Mount Pulaski school board are incumbents Christopher Brown and Ashley (McCormick) Combs. They are joined by Blane Olson.

There are four districts with a full slate of candidates.

With four open seats on the Argenta-Oreana school board, the candidates are incumbents Susan Daley, Todd Armstrong and Jeffrey Schroetlin. They are joined by Christine Sample.

With three open seats on the Sangamon Valley school board, the candidates are incumbents Stephanie Guererro, Jeff Stahl and Martha Leeper.

There are five open seats for the Warrensburg-Latham school board. Current board member Roger McKenzie Jr. is seeking an unexpired, two-year term. Seeking the four available four-year terms are incumbents Nathan Wentworth, Clay Sellmeyer and David Munson. They are joined by Gregory Hale Jr.

With three open seats for the Okaw Valley school board, the candidates are Timothy Rothrock, Kyle Pierce and write-in John Vander Burgh. All three candidates are current board members.

