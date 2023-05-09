DECATUR — Gabriella Howe loves animals and she was thrilled to meet some at the "Agucation" event sponsored by the Macon County Farm Bureau and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

She liked the llama, Norman, the best.

“He's soft and cute,” she said.

Norman, two goats, a zebu named Gypsy, a pig named Penelopig and two chickens all belonging to Dreamland Farms in Kenney were a favorite stop during the visit by fifth graders from all over Macon County.

The three-day event, with various schools scheduled on different days, is a way to introduce kids to the impact agriculture has on life in Central Illinois and, it is hoped, to get them to realize that any number of careers can be ag-related, said Jennifer Fink, director of information and agriculture literacy coordinator for the farm bureau.

“This year we're expecting just about 600 fifth graders to come out from both county and (Decatur Public Schools), as well as parochials,” she said. “It's a two-hour tour of agriculture. They'll have five different stops and learn about a variety of topics. We're just trying to get those light bulbs to go off when they're starting to think about careers and how maybe connecting all those different careers back to farming."

Fifth grade was chosen years ago when the annual Agucation event was new, she said, because that's the age when kids first start really considering what they want to do when they grow up. Even a child who wants to be a chiropractor, for example, like Gabriella, could do so and still be in an ag-related career.

“They might think, 'That has nothing to do with farming,'” Fink said. “And we can correct that misconception and say almost every job, especially in Illinois, can and probably will relate back to agriculture.”

The farm bureau also hopes the students will be attracted to ag education and FFA membership when they get into middle and high school, she said.

Among the five stations during the event were a session with ADM employees who talked about food manufacturing, a session with FFA members, and a session where they learned that skills like quality control and graphic art is also connected to ag through marketing and packaging.

Angad Brar and Sumair Kang, cousins who still have family in India who farm, were especially interested in the farm machinery.

“They don't have technology like that in India,” Angad said. “They do have technology, but it's not that advanced. They have workers (who do the work a combine does here). They pay them a lot, too.”

