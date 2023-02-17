DECATUR — Dominick Brown is often afraid of going to school.

The MacArthur High School student said he sees fights almost every day and it's often the same students clashing repeatedly.

“All I wanted to do is to go to class and do my school work, but I guess school isn't the safest place to be at anymore,” he said. “I feel miserable every day when I come home from school (and) sometimes I ask my mom if I could just stay home because I don't want to be at school that day because I already know that there will be more fights.”

At the Feb. 14 school board meeting, Superintendent Rochelle Clark appealed to the community for help. A robocall was also sent out to students' families late on Thursday.

"I am concerned with the recent gross disruptive behaviors and the fighting in our schools, especially our middle and high schools," Clark said in the phone message. "This is leading to more suspensions and, in our worst case, expulsions. Expulsions limit the opportunity our kids have for an education."

Clark described suspensions and expulsions as "not steps I want to take," but said she would do so if needed to keep students and staff safe. She asked for families' support.

"Please help us help our kids," she continued in the message. "We need to work together if we want to ensure that our kids are able to come to school in a conducive learning environment and graduate to be productive citizens."

At the board meeting, Clark appealed to families to encourage their children to speak up and ask an adult for help if they need it. School staff stands ready to assist, she said.

School officials didn't provide any recent statistics or the circumstances that prompted a district-wide call to action at this time.

'We come to learn'

MacArthur junior Isabel Bethard said that most kids aren't causing problems. As Dominick said, most kids just want to learn.

“Obviously there's a lot of acts of violence at our schools, a lot of bad things are happening,” she said. “But that doesn't reflect the real MacArthur. We're better than that. So many people at school are doing such great things. This is just a time period that we need to get past.”

Isabel serves on the Superintendent's Youth Advisory Council and said she has discussed the issue with Clark.

“Most people think we're just a violent school, but it's not a lot of people (causing disruptions) and it's not all the time,” she said.

At Eisenhower High School, student ambassador A'Zharien Perry said, students go through metal detectors every day. Random security checks, when students are confined to classrooms while security checks lockers and bags, are common.

“It makes the kids feel they're in a secure building,” he said.

As a student ambassador to the school board, he's known at Eisenhower and students come to him with concerns they want him to take to the school board, including this one.

Part of the problem, he said, is short staffing. There just aren't enough adults to go around.

“We really just need more people willing to work so we could have more people in the schools,” he said. “And (discipline) starts at home, with the family, the parents to the kids. The kids come to school, we come to learn.

"Everybody needs to talk to their kids. We come to learn and teachers come to teach, and they can't do their job if we have fights and security issues because of the students.”

Jackie Entrot Hargis has a daughter in seventh grade at Stephen Decatur Middle School. She calls the situation at that building "extreme uncontrollable chaos." Her daughter has witnessed numerous fights — most recently on Thursday — and doesn't want to go to school.

Part of the problem, she said, is having only one middle school. Closing Thomas Jefferson was a mistake, she added, and the cost of private school is out of reach for many families, leaving them with no other choice.

"(I'm) pretty upset that we keep getting told they are taking care of the problems in our schools when clearly they are struggling to keep our children safe," she said.

According to Illinois Report Card data, the 2021-22 school year in Decatur schools included 1,158 reports of encounters resulting in physical injury — a category that can include minor injuries, like bruises and scratches, as well as more serious harm.

Schools with the highest numbers were:

265 at Eisenhower High School;

188 at Stephen Decatur Middle School;

136 at MacArthur High School;

125 at Dennis School;

96 at Hope Academy;

70 at American Dreamer STEM Academy;

61 at Parsons School.

“The biggest thing is, that's not 1,158 separate incidents; that's every time a student received written referrals,” said Eldon Conn, director of student services. “It could have been 400 incidents, but an average of 2.5 students in each incident.”

Illinois School Code requires a separate report for each student, he said, so if a fight starts and six students are involved, that counts as six reports for one incident, and a report has to be made for any incident more serious than horseplay. Even then, if a couple of students are involved in horseplay and accidentally bump another student, a report has to be made. Every student who has a physical encounter of any kind is counted separately, he said.

New security chief

Decatur's school board hired Valdimir Talley Jr. on Jan. 24 to be the district's safety and security administrator. Talley's three decades in law enforcement prior to retirement include 18 years of criminal investigation, serving as chief of police in Maywood, graduation from the FBI National Academy program and serving as bureau chief for the Illinois State Police, board member for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Chicago Metropolitan Chapter, and as president-elect for the Rotary Club of Maywood-Proviso.

One of his main responsibilities will be to train security personnel in de-escalation techniques that are appropriate for young people.

“We all know there's going to be fights in schools,” Clark said. “Not just here, but everywhere. What people don't know is that 97% of our student population is doing the right thing all the time. So when we have those three fights or four fights in a week, it makes it seem as if we're not safe, and that's not the case. We're no different than any other school that is having fights. Now, for our kids that are doing the right thing, that is scary for them. So we need to do things differently.”

Clark sat down with the school board and said she wanted to hire someone with the background, like Talley, to train security staff, create security procedures and response plans and serve as a liaison with law enforcement. One thing he has already begun is to visit the buildings and look for the places where bullying often takes place, the corners and stairwells where staff might not see what's happening, and correct it. He is increasing patrols through the schools and upgrading security cameras and procedures.

Talley's children attended Decatur Public Schools and this is his hometown, he said, so when he retired from law enforcement but wasn't yet ready to stop working, he wanted to find a niche in Decatur. The job as safety and security administrator is a good fit for him.

The high schools already have metal detectors and wands, and Stephen Decatur Middle School has wands, but he is training security personnel to also watch for behavior cues that suggest a young person might need closer scrutiny.

“The idea is to help our security de-escalate things before they get physical, and also to put some things in place for our kids to help them learn different ways to handle their situations that they normally wouldn't be able to use,” Clark said. “You don't always have to fight to be heard or to get something resolved.”

Kids don't fight because they got a bad grade or didn't like lunch, she said. The problems happen outside of school, and kids wait until they get to school to address them because they know there are people there who care about them and will help them.

“They know someone is there that will break that fight up,” she said. “They know someone is there who will protect them. That's why they're not fighting in the streets.”

But most kids, Clark said, are doing what is expected of them.

“This is what school is supposed to be about,” Clark said. “Students come to school to learn, to enjoy their friends, and to learn to be good, productive citizens.”