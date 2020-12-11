Filing period to start Monday for Macon County school, park, village board seats

DECATUR — Elections for Macon County school, park and village boards will be April 6.
Filing petitions are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14-21 at the Macon County Clerk's office, 141 S. Main St., Room 104.
The Decatur school board will have four seats up for election, which are currently held by board President Beth Nolan, Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe.
Carson, the only one of the four to respond to a question about whether he intends to run, said he is still praying about the decision.
"It takes a lot of time," Carson said. "The dedication is immense, and you have to have a deep admiration for young people and a deep commitment to education. I like to be present at my children's functions, and I've got to sacrifice and compromise (to serve)."
