Filing period to start Monday for Macon County school, park, village board seats

DECATUR — Elections for Macon County school, park and village boards will be April 6.

Filing petitions are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14-21 at the Macon County Clerk's office, 141 S. Main St., Room 104.

The Decatur school board will have four seats up for election, which are currently held by board President Beth Nolan, Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carson, the only one of the four to respond to a question about whether he intends to run, said he is still praying about the decision.

"It takes a lot of time," Carson said. "The dedication is immense, and you have to have a deep admiration for young people and a deep commitment to education. I like to be present at my children's functions, and I've got to sacrifice and compromise (to serve)."

____________________________________________________________

From the archives: A look back at Election Day

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.