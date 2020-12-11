 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Filing period to start Monday for Macon County school, park, village board seats
0 comments
top story

Filing period to start Monday for Macon County school, park, village board seats

{{featured_button_text}}
Courtney Carson
Provided photo

DECATUR — Elections for Macon County school, park and village boards will be April 6.

Filing petitions are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14-21 at the Macon County Clerk's office, 141 S. Main St., Room 104.

The Decatur school board will have four seats up for election, which are currently held by board President Beth Nolan, Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carson, the only one of the four to respond to a question about whether he intends to run, said he is still praying about the decision.

"It takes a lot of time," Carson said. "The dedication is immense, and you have to have a deep admiration for young people and a deep commitment to education. I like to be present at my children's functions, and I've got to sacrifice and compromise (to serve)."

____________________________________________________________

From the archives: A look back at Election Day

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News