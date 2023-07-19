DECATUR — Kyla Bucher has been coming to First Gig camp for five years.

Now 16, she’s learned a lot about playing in a rock band and working with other musicians to create the best sound possible.

“I started at Rock University,” Kyla said. “It happens during the school year and is on Saturdays. I was introduced to the program by Braun Sheets, who I was taught by ever since I was 10 years old. You really have to learn to work as a team, as a band, as opposed to just practicing by yourself. It forces you to work with other people and become more versatile.”

Dillon Waks, 11, is at First Gig for the first time.

“I wanted to learn to play drums and hope we have a good time and play some music,” Dillon said. “I wanted to get some practice and get to know some people.”

Decatur’s First Gig is in its 10th year and was started by Mikey Schoneman, who will retire from running the camp after this year. His band, Harlem Hayfield, has been signed to a recording deal and he won’t have the time necessary to devote to the camp any longer. It takes months of organizing behind the scenes to line up the musicians who coach the campers through the week, the guest instructors who hold breakout sessions for specific instruments like guitar or drums, the food service, the recording and the final concert, which this year will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Decatur Civic Center.

His hope is that First Gig founder Pete Blackmon will be able to keep the camp going next summer. Blackmon started First Gig in Danville and helped Schoneman create a version for Decatur. A third version is in Champaign.

“After 10 years of doing this, it’s been fantastic and I love everything about it, but I still have personal goals that I want to do,” he said. “Obviously I want to see if my band can do something and I want to free up as much time as possible for that.”

First Gig is a crash course in forming a band, with kids ages 10 to 17 who often come with instrument in hand already knowing they want to play guitar or drums or bass. They play for the professional musicians recruited to coach them, and then are divided up into bands. They choose a band name and songs to learn, and the coaches help them learn the songs and perfect them for the final performance. They make recordings, create a logo, have photo sessions and learn what it takes to turn a group of musicians into a cohesive band. They also talk about booking gigs and professional skills like how to present themselves on stage.

Some of the bands formed at First Gig camps are still together and performing, and a large number of the young musicians continue performing long after camp is a memory, Schoneman said.

Matt Carter was one of the first musicians to help kick off First Gig in Decatur, and though he took a few years off, he’s back this year.

The most important thing, Carter said, is “have fun no matter what.”

“These are the kids that really love music and it hangs around your whole life,” he said. “Anything you can pick up, teamwork, camaraderie. Sometimes being in a band teaches you life skills you don’t expect.”

A band becomes a family, he said, and he hopes the relationships the young musicians develop this week will continue.

“Just learn music, have fun, have your chance to be a star this weekend, get up on stage, and rock on,” he said.

