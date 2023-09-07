DECATUR — Ferris Jelks loves Legos and robotics and when you combine the two, it's irresistible.

So when Ferris' fifth grade classmate and friend Parker Springer at Johns Hill Magnet School told him about the FIRST Lego League and that he planned to join, Ferris was all over it.

“I literally do Legos for a living,” Ferris said. “I have a lot of Legos. I have a whole entire set and robotics and computers, I love doing that because I love coding in general and making things move, especially if they're Lego robots or random things. I need to do something after school, and here's what I found to do.”

Parker's sister Isabella was in FIRST Lego League when she was at Johns Hill — she's in high school now and is still involved in robotics — which is how Parker knew about it.

“The two things (Legos and robotics) combined are my two favorite things,” Ferris said.

FIRST Lego League is a long-standing activity at Johns Hill and the school's team has had quite a bit of success over the years, first under Liz Bartimus, who started the program and is now retired, and now with coach Kimberly Miller.

“We kind of start out with a group meeting with what we're doing and this is what we're planning,” Miller said. “We're doing pros and cons and questions. Those questions are where we come up with our invention. We're still in the preliminary phase but good research carries you a long ways in competition.”

Her role is only to be a sounding board, she said. The students drive the process, make the decisions and do the work.

In FIRST Lego League, the robotics competition is only one part. The team receives a playing field, the Lego pieces and electronics unassembled, with instructions. They have to do the coding to make the robots move and complete specific tasks, which are different every year. But the competition, or “coopertition,” as the league calls it, includes a community project, too, which this year is to find a way to share the arts and hobbies with the community.

The students at Johns Hill are considering a project that would require them to invent a musical instrument for small children, to introduce them to making music, and a way to get that instrument into the kids' hands.

At competitions, the teams are expected to meet certain goals of good sportsmanship, inclusion and teamwork, and it's not unusual for competing teams to assist each other.

Eighth grader Evan Frye started attending Johns Hill last year but didn't know about Lego League until it was too late to join for that year's competition. This year, however, Evan made sure to get involved.

“I do research, which is pretty cool,” Evan said. “It's just cool. Robots are cool. It's coding stuff and robots have coding, and I was really interested in that, plus it's Ms. Miller and she's pretty cool, so there's that.”

Every member of the team is expected to understand everything that's going on, so if a judge asks the researchers about the robots, they have to be able to answer, and if they ask the robot builders about the community project, they have to be able to talk about that.

Lego League is a good way for students to get science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) experience under their belts, said Abubakr Haji, an eighth grader who is one of the experienced team members.

“A lot of colleges, universities and businesses know this is a way to get your brain thinking about how to solve problems,” he said. “It's a nice activity that improves problem-solving and stuff like that.”

Miller said students have told her that their involvement with FIRST Lego League helped them learn how to talk to adults, increased their creativity and critical thinking skills, and made them more successful in general.

