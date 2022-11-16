First look at design of new American Dreamer STEM Academy

DECATUR – The Decatur school board and community got a first look at the new American Dreamer STEM Academy on Tuesday.

BLDD Architects presented design drawings showing the exterior and floor plan of the new magnet school, which will be built on the site of the former Oak Grove School at the corner of Home Park and West Center Street.

Design decisions were made with the input of a committee consisting of staff and community as well as district officials. Design development will continue through the coming months, with the architects presenting a final design at the board's Feb. 14 meeting and construction documents prepared following that. A final bid award will be approved in August with construction set to begin in September and a finished building occupied by students by January 2025.

“This has been interesting process, especially as first year principal,” said Rida Ellis, American Dreamer principal. “It's been a very fun process. When I picked members of the committee from staff and parents, I picked the staff who had smallest, largest, and no space – they work from carts – and we've gotten exactly what we wanted. From the very beginning, (BLDD) have listened. This has been a great process and we're ready to move in tomorrow.”

The board held a work session prior to the regular meeting for the purpose of setting goals for Superintendent Rochelle Clark and the administrative team to prioritize for the remainder of the school year, before the process begins to create a new five-year strategic plan for the district. The current plan expires this year. Board members were less interested in strategic plan goals than they were in nuts-and-bolts immediate needs in the district when Clark asked for suggestions.

“What we ran into with the plan previously was administration was doing too much to do it successfully,” said board member Regan Lewis. “What I would be looking for is a conversation about what do we have in place, what do we think is doable, and we also want to be realistic about the bandwidth of administration and what we can and cannot do.”

Students who fell behind during the pandemic and remote learning, said board member Al Scheider, must have those learning gaps addressed and he reiterated what he's been saying for several weeks, that teachers can't meet the needs of students with such a wide range of needs without teaching assistants. He would like to see a teaching assistant in every classroom.

However, the district has 71 staff vacancies already and finding enough teaching assistants to accomplish that won't be easy, Taylor said.

“That's a priority, remediation of students,” Lewis said. “Getting them up to grade level. That's a top priority. I think the board will support out of the box ideas to do that.”

That issue came up again during the board discussion time in the regular meeting, and Scheider said, as he has several times in the past, that he wants an agenda item the board can vote on to say the district needs to hire more teaching assistants.

In other business, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase announced a new format for the annual magnet school lottery. Using Google was problematic last year, he said. Parents who are interested in applying for their children to attend one of the three magnet school programs – Montessori Academy for Peace, American Dreamer STEM Academy or Johns Hill Magnet School – must apply between Dec. 1 and Jan. 31. Parents are also required to attend a parent orientation session, with one at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Decatur Public Library and two more, on Dec. 7 and 14, held over Zoom. Parents must register for the Zoom sessions at www.dps61.org/magnet.

Siblings of current magnet school students will be given priority, and current students' families must fill out an intent to return to secure their seat for the next school year, but do not have to re-apply. Open houses at the magnet schools will be scheduled in January and the lottery will be held in March.