BLDD Architects presented a proposed floor plan and cost breakdowns to the Decatur school board on Tuesday.

The building will be 81,500 square feet, with a large common area that will serve, as associate Kimberly Kurtenbach described it, as the school's "living room," a gathering place for events and the first space visitors will see. The site, formerly Oak Grove School before that school consolidated with Franklin School to become Franklin Grove, is at the corner of Home Park and Center Street.

The projected cost is $36 million, said BLDD President Steve Oliver, with some flexibility built in to allow for possible additions to the design such as concrete parking areas instead of asphalt, and construction contingencies.

"This has been a lot of hours, a lot of meetings every week," said American Dreamer Principal Rida Ellis. "(The design) is great and embodies everything we asked for."

In other business, the district's long-awaited new website is due to go live on Feb. 17, said Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout. The new website has been in the works for several months in an effort to make it more user-friendly and easier to navigate.

The proposed school calendar for 2023-24 and one for 2024-25 was presented by Jason Fox, director of Human Resources. The calendar was made with input from union leadership and calls for the first day of student attendance in 2023 to be Aug. 14. Several holidays, including Indigenous Peoples Day, Veterans Day and Casmir Pulaski Day, will be student attendance days, with those days off added to school breaks instead. Thanksgiving break, for example, will be the entire week of Thanksgiving. Graduation is tentatively scheduled for May 18, 2024.

The end of the school year, Fox said, depends on whether snow days are necessary. The district and union leadership had agreed to a temporary suspension of snow days, utilizing e-learning days in their place, but that agreement ends with this school year.

The board will vote on the school calendar at its Feb. 28 meeting.

