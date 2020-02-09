Forsyth offered incentives for middle school to be located in village

FORSYTH — During the decision-making process on a proposal to replace the 1933 Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, three brainstorming sessions were held to discuss options.

A referendum will be on the March 17 ballot to fund the $33 million project, which calls for building the middle school onto the existing high school.

An online survey in November also gave voters an opportunity to express opinions, including the option of doing nothing. More than 540 people took that survey.

During the brainstorming phase, the community engagement group members considered options that included building the middle school in Forsyth; attaching new construction to the existing high school; building a new middle school on the site of the existing middle school; building a new high school and converting the high school into the middle school; renovating the existing middle school; and renovating the newer portion of the existing middle school and replacing the 1930 portion.

The consensus, both of the group and the online survey, was to build a new middle school as an addition to the high school in Maroa.