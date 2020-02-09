Forsyth offered incentives for middle school to be located in village

FORSYTH — During the decision-making process on a proposal to replace the 1933 Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, three brainstorming sessions were held to discuss options.
A referendum will be on the March 17 ballot to fund the $33 million project, which calls for building the middle school onto the existing high school.
An online survey in November also gave voters an opportunity to express opinions, including the option of doing nothing. More than 540 people took that survey.
During the brainstorming phase, the community engagement group members considered options that included building the middle school in Forsyth; attaching new construction to the existing high school; building a new middle school on the site of the existing middle school; building a new high school and converting the high school into the middle school; renovating the existing middle school; and renovating the newer portion of the existing middle school and replacing the 1930 portion.
The consensus, both of the group and the online survey, was to build a new middle school as an addition to the high school in Maroa.
“They felt it was best to have it built in Maroa,” said Angie Woodhall, a teacher at the middle school. “There was much debate and discussion about that, and by building next to each other we'd be able to benefit more students that way, sharing teachers and space.”
Documents presented to the school board at its Dec. 9 meeting, after the committee's recommendations were complete, list reasons for choosing the Maroa option:
- Middle school students take advanced math and enrichment classes at the high school, which would not be possible if the building were in Forsyth
- With the two buildings joined, a new auditorium could be included in the design, benefiting both middle and high school students
- Middle and high school teams share the football field and track
- Both schools share coaches
- Busing middle school and elementary students together could create problems that are not present when busing middle and high school students together, which is already happening
Superintendent John Ahlemeyer in a letter said "the plan is financially responsible because we can use county sales tax funds to provide relief from total reliance on property taxes for taxpayers. Only a portion of the new school will be financed by additional property taxes."
The Forsyth Village Board offered incentives for the district to consider putting the middle school in Forsyth, likely adjacent to the elementary building that was built in 2009.
"The board's offer was a portion of land the village owns next to the (Maroa-Forsyth) grade school," Village Trustee Dave Wendt said. We also offered to extend the grade school sales tax increment after the grade school bond is paid off. Additionally, we offered to look at specific items that might be allowed under the TIF district rules for the new school infrastructure needs, such as water lines, sewer, etc."
TIF districts are a tool created by state law that allows municipalities to divert local property tax dollars to a fund for public and private development.
The offer was the village's show of support of the school district if the decision was to build the middle school in Forsyth, Wendt said, but financial considerations are not the only ones in play when planning such a project.
"Determining the overall best educational operation for Maroa-Forsyth students is the major element that the district considered," Wendt said. "If the school board and administration believe the students are best served with a new building in Maroa, then I understand and fully support that decision."
The March 8 ballot will also include key races on the Macon County Board and for state's attorney, as well as primaries for the U.S. House and state General Assembly.
