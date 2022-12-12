 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four candidates file to run for Decatur school board

  • 0

DECATUR — There will be a race for Decatur school board in April.

Bill Clevenger, Will Wetzel, Jacob Jenkins and Mark Reynolds were in line at 8 a.m. Monday to file their petitions to be on the April 4 ballot when the doors opened at the Macon County Clerk’s Office.

There are three available seats.

Current board president Andrew Taylor and Regan Lewis, the most experienced members of the board and both in their first term, said Friday they don't plan to run again.

Taylor said he plans to further his education and will no longer have time to serve on the school board, while Lewis declined to give a reason for her decision.

Clevenger, the retired executive director of the Decatur Park District, was appointed to the board in September after the resignation of longtime board member Dan Oakes. Oakes' term was set to expire in 2023

Wetzel, an IT professional at Archer Daniels Midland Co., announced his plans to run in September. This is Wetzel’s second run for public office. He was unsuccessful in a 2021 quest for a seat on the Decatur City Council.

Jenkins is an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services. He has made two unsuccessful runs for public office — mayor of Decatur in 2019 and city council in 2021.

Reynolds is a retired investment broker for Wells Fargo Advisors and is currently working as a substitute teacher at area schools, including those in the Decatur School District.

In 2020, all four incumbents also declined to run and none of the four members elected that year — Alana Banks, Jason Dion, Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider — had ever served on a school board.

Decatur school board, council considering agreement to demolish Woodrow Wilson school

The new school board will have to handle the decisions around the building of a new American Dreamer STEM Academy, bids for which will be going out in the spring, as well as contract negotiations with the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants, whose contract expires in June.

The last several months have been marked with upheaval, with negotiations and decisions made behind closed doors in violation of the Open Meetings Act as the board discussed building a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park.

When the Decatur Park District ultimately decided against selling the park to the school district, the board decided to build a new American Dreamer instead and to use land already owned by the district, where Oak Grove School stood before its demolition.

Filing for seats school districts based in Macon County continues on weekdays through Monday, Dec. 19, at the clerk’s office, 141 S. Main St., Room 104, in Decatur. Candidates who wish to file to be in the lottery for the last place on the ballot must file between 4 and 5 p.m. on Dec. 19.

To qualify for school board membership, an individual must be, as of the date of election: A United States citizen; a resident of the state of Illinois and of the school district for at least one year preceding election; at least 18 years of age; a registered voter; and not a school trustee. A minimum of 50 signatures on a petition to run are required to file to be on the ballot.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

