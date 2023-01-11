Fred Spannaus cautious about return to Decatur school board

DECATUR – Fred Spannaus is returning to the Decatur school board, but only for a short time.

The Decatur school board voted Tuesday to have Spannaus to fill the board seat vacated by Regan Lewis. He will finish Lewis' term, which ends in April.

Spannaus served on the Decatur school board from 2013 to 2017.

“I want to personally welcome him back to the board,” said board President Andrew Taylor during Tuesday's board meeting. Spannaus was not in attendance and will be sworn in at the Jan. 24 meeting.

"(Taylor) asked me if I would consider it, some time ago when he knew Regan was resigning," Spannaus said. "I wasn't overly anxious to do it, but it made sense."

It makes sense, he said, because he has experience and with only a few months of service needed, a person who did not have that experience wouldn't be as effective due to the learning curve required to understand issues and procedures.

Spannaus' previous board experience was during a turbulent period in the district, he said, and before agreeing, he met with several board members to ask if this board was as "contentious" as the one during his tenure.

"They said no, we have disagreements but it's not contentious," Spannaus said. "(My previous experience) was honestly not fun. If I'd had a sense that this board was like that one, then find somebody, but it's not me."

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown voted against Spannaus, but said his reason was that the board had not interviewed other candidates who applied for the seat. Al Scheider abstained without giving a reason. The remaining members – Taylor, Jason Dion, Bill Clevenger and Alana Banks – voted in favor of Spannaus.

Lewis filed her resignation letter, effective immediately, at the end of the board's special open session meeting on Dec. 27. Lewis’ family is moving outside the county to be closer to her husband’s job, she said, making her ineligible to serve on the Decatur board.

Lewis, who was completing her first term on the board, did not file for reelection. Taylor also opted not to seek reelection.

Three seats are up for the April 4 election, including Taylor's and Lewis's as well as that of Clevenger, who was appointed to replace Dan Oakes, who resigned in August.

There are eight candidates on the April ballot. They are Clevenger, Mark Reynolds, Jacob Jenkins, Will Wetzel, Misty Fronk, Hannah Wolfe, Jalynn Walker and Datrice Weathers.

In other business, Scheider asked about buildings that still lack a secure entry.

Buildings and Grounds Director Kent Metzger told the board that all buildings have secure entries, but Garfield, Baum and Hope Academy do not have the secure foyer entry that other buildings do. All exterior doors are locked and visitors must be buzzed in after someone inside has seen them on security cameras. Those three buildings are in the queue to receive the remodeling to have secure foyers. There wasn't enough time in the schedule to allow that to be done before the start of the school year, he said.

