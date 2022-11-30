Fred Spannaus first recipient of Ray Batman Social Justice Advocate award at Dove

Dove workers light the purple tree, recognizing those working to leave domestic violence and remembering those who have lost their lives, during the annual Giving Tree Lighting ceremony at Dove in Decatur on Tuesday.
Dove workers light the white tree, representing the supporters of Dove— founders and former staff and volunteers, during the annual Giving Tree Lighting ceremony at Dove in Decatur on Tuesday.
And on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, a new honor, the Ray Batman Social Justice Advocate of the Year award, was given to his friend and fellow worker Fred Spannaus.
“What's neat for me is that it's named after Ray, who was my best friend for 50 years,” Spannaus said. “He was kind of the epitome of someone working in this field who could balance advocacy and the need for services with helping people.”
This first year, the Batman family chose Spannaus as the recipient. In the future, Dove's board of directors will choose the winner.
As Spannaus said at that dedication ceremony, Batman never did any of his work alone. He looked around for people who had skills or knowledge that could help solve a problem and he recruited them to help out.
When Dove opened, its annual budget was $6,000 and seven churches that supported its mission. Dove now has 57 employees with a budget of $4 million. Programs, including Homeward Bound Homeless Shelter, the Domestic Violence Program, RSVP Volunteer Program, Children’s Clothing Room and BABES, reach into several counties throughout Central Illinois.
Spannaus was involved with Dove's mission soon after its inception and is still working with them as a consultant.
On Giving Tuesday, Dove staff held its annual tree lighting ceremony, with four trees decorated in different colored lights to honor the people who serve and are served by the organization. The tree with purple lights honors those working to leave a life of domestic violence and those who have died as a result of domestic violence; the tree with red lights honors people who are homeless and those who have died because they were homeless; the tree with white lights honors the churches, other donors and volunteers of the past who built Dove into the agency it has become; and the multi-colored tree honors current staff, donors and volunteers who keep it going.
Dove also received a pleasant surprise at the ceremony. Neal Smith, director of the Decatur Youth Symphony, brought a couple of his young musicians with him to present a check for $500 to Dove. The symphony performed a piece by composer Brian Balmages, “A Solitary Wish,” which was written specifically to raise money for worthy causes, Smith said. Groups like the symphony can use the music for free as long as they promise to ask for donations to a charitable organization at the performance.
The youth symphony performed that piece recently and took up a collection afterward, which resulted in the $500 donation.
Dove also used the occasion to introduce Charo Covington, the new director of Homeward Bound, which assists people who are homeless in securing housing and getting back on their feet so they can become self-sufficient.
Covington has recently returned to Dove after some time away in a different role.
“I've always been a people person,” Covington said. “I love what Homeward Bound and Dove as an organization stand for. The homeless numbers in Decatur and Macon County have been on the rise but when I came back I found the numbers have gone down. That surprised me because you see a lot of people now standing on street corners, but that doesn't mean they're homeless. Dove stands for standing in the gap for individuals and offering services.”
The Giving Trees light up the neighborhood Tuesday around Dove Inc.'s facility at 788 E. Clay St. in Decatur. Four trees were decorated in different colored lights to honor those served and those who do the serving at the social service agency.
Fred Spannau, left, chats with those who attended Tuesday's Giving Tuesday event at Dove Inc. Spannaus was honored as the first recipient of the Ray Batman Social Justice Advocate of the Year award. The award is named in honor of the late founder of Dove Inc.
Dove workers light the purple tree, recognizing those working to leave domestic violence and remembering those who have lost their lives, during the annual Giving Tree Lighting ceremony at Dove in Decatur on Tuesday.