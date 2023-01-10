Fred Spannaus to fill empty Decatur school board seat

DECATUR – The Decatur school board voted in favor of naming Fred Spannaus to fill the board seat vacated by Regan Lewis.

Spannaus will finish Lewis' term, which ends in April. He served on the Decatur school board from 2013 to 2017. He was not in attendance at Tuesday's meeting and will be sworn in at the Jan. 24 meeting.

“I want to personally welcome him back to the board,” said board President Andrew Taylor. “We'll do that at the next meeting.”

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown voted against Spannaus, but said his reason was that the board had not interviewed other candidates who applied for the seat. Al Scheider abstained without giving a reason. The remaining members – Taylor, Jason Dion, Bill Clevenger and Alana Banks – voted in favor of Spannaus.

Lewis filed her resignation letter, effective immediately, at the end of the board's special open session meeting on Dec. 27. Lewis’ family is moving outside the county to be closer to her husband’s job, she said, making her ineligible to serve on the Decatur board.

Lewis, who was completing her first term on the board, did not file for reelection. Taylor also opted not to seek reelection.

Three seats are up for the April 4 election, including Taylor's and Lewis's as well as that of Clevenger, who was appointed to replace Dan Oakes, who resigned in August.

There are eight candidates on the April ballot. They are Clevenger, Mark Reynolds, Jacob Jenkins, Will Wetzel, Misty Fronk, Hannah Wolfe, Jalynn Walker and Datrice Weathers.

In other business, Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, told the board that the Community Foundation had informed her that two donors, Elizabeth Jeffery and Dave Snoeyenbos, had presented $150,000 to the district's Prep Academy, which offers students a chance to earn both an associate's degree from Richland Community College and a high school diploma at the same time. Applications are open now for next year's freshmen to join the third cohort of the Prep Academy, which has 100 students pursuing degrees already.

“(The donation) allows us to continue to dream big,” Grayned said.

During board discussion, Scheider asked about buildings that still lack a secure entry. Buildings and Grounds Director Kent Metzger told the board that all buildings have secure entries, but Garfield, Baum and Hope Academy do not have the secure foyer entry that other buildings do. All exterior doors are locked and visitors must be buzzed in after someone inside has seen them on security cameras. Those three buildings are in the queue to receive the remodeling to have secure foyers. There wasn't enough time in the schedule to allow that to be done before the start of the school year, he said.

