Fregeau leaving Decatur Public Schools for superintendent position in Missouri

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools are in the market for a new superintendent.

According to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Paul Fregeau has accepted a position as superintendent of Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area.

“It has been an honor to serve the talented staff and amazing students and families of Decatur for the past four years,” Fregeau said in the release. “This is an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up, but I know that I will miss my DPS family and the community immensely. I want to thank both our internal and external stakeholders for all they’ve done to support the District during my tenure with Decatur Public Schools.”

Fregeau has served as the superintendent of Decatur Public Schools since May 2017.

The Fox C-6 School District is in Arnold, Missouri, south of St. Louis. The district serves nearly 12,000 students. It includes one early childhood center, 11 elementary schools, four middle schools and two high schools.

