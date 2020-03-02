French Academy celebrates reading, Dr. Seuss and some generous donors

DECATUR — French Academy families were in for several surprises on Monday when they attended the school's family reading night.
One was a taste of “Seussical the Musical." Cast members from Millikin University performed two numbers from their upcoming show at French Academy to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
Another was that Lillian Hester, a junior at Millikin University and member of Pi Beta Phi, wrote a grant for $750 worth of books, which were handed out to students to keep. The organization provided books to Enterprise School last year and Garfield Montessori the year before, she said, and this year chose French, which was extra-special to a couple of members who went to school there as children, Bailey Frees and Mikayla Krieger.
“We're going to put (the books) in the hands of our children to help them increase their libraries in their homes,” said Principal Julie Fane. “We're going to hand out those books to families and if there are any left over, we're going to put them in our classrooms.”
Another surprise, which Fane and her staff kept a deep, dark secret until Monday's event, was that a donor in Chicago sent a 24-foot truck packed full of new clothes in sizes from infants through adults for French families.
“He connected with my mother (who lives in Chicago)," said Fane, “and my mom was telling him about our school.”
The man, who prefers to be known only as “Z,” donates to schools and communities in need and sent the clothes to French this year. He promised another donation at Christmas time.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was put in a position where I'm able to help out different communities with clothing,” he said. “It's very simple.”
His company, Del Real Associates, financed the clothing, All in All Accessories and Creations loaded the truck, and Ninja Logistics provided the truck and the gas for the six-hour round trip.
“It's phenomenal,” Fane said. “It's such a blessing.”
Kindergartner Audrey Moma was so excited about all the things to do at the event that she all but dragged her mother, Hannah Goodrich, down the hallway at French to see and do everything.
“She really liked Seussical,” Goodrich said. “She just really likes all the activities and we always come. “
Gina Partee brought her grandchildren, Kyii Davis, a first-grader, and Quaimir Davis, a third-grader. They took advantage of the clothing giveaway and picked up books, too.
“I'm always supportive of the kids and any time they have something, I bring them,” Partee said.
Literacy Night at French gallery 1 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 2 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 3 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 4 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 5 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 6 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 7 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 8 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 9 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 10 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 11 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 12 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 13 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 14 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 15 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 16 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 17 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 18 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 19 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 20 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 21 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 22 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 23 03.02.20.JPG
Literacy Night at French gallery 24 03.02.20.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter