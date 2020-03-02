French Academy celebrates reading, Dr. Seuss and some generous donors

Another surprise, which Fane and her staff kept a deep, dark secret until Monday's event, was that a donor in Chicago sent a 24-foot truck packed full of new clothes in sizes from infants through adults for French families.

“He connected with my mother (who lives in Chicago)," said Fane, “and my mom was telling him about our school.”

The man, who prefers to be known only as “Z,” donates to schools and communities in need and sent the clothes to French this year. He promised another donation at Christmas time.

“I was put in a position where I'm able to help out different communities with clothing,” he said. “It's very simple.”

His company, Del Real Associates, financed the clothing, All in All Accessories and Creations loaded the truck, and Ninja Logistics provided the truck and the gas for the six-hour round trip.

“It's phenomenal,” Fane said. “It's such a blessing.”

Kindergartner Audrey Moma was so excited about all the things to do at the event that she all but dragged her mother, Hannah Goodrich, down the hallway at French to see and do everything.