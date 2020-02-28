French Academy students stage Living Wax Museum for Black History Month

“I think this is really great,” said Caleb's mom, Ecstasy Reed, who attended with Caleb's dad, James. “It made me think of (the film) 'Night at the Museum.' It's really cool how they're doing this and the fact that they're able to rehearse over and over again for everyone (attending). They're learning about their person in history. They're not just doing a report or an essay, they're also learning as they go. I think it's more personalized.”

She was especially impressed that even between performances, as the kids were sitting still being “wax,” that they remained in character.

Some of the other students chose people outside the usually mentioned figures, like Riley Anne White, who portrayed World Wrestling Entertainment's Mark Henry, a two-time Olympian and a gold, silver and bronze medalist at the Pan American games in 1995.

“He inspires me and I want to be like him when I grow up,” said Riley Anne, who had even borrowed a replica WWE championship belt to use as a prop.