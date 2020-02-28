French Academy students stage Living Wax Museum for Black History Month

DECATUR – Some of the students at French Academy's Living Wax Museum took the idea of being “wax” very seriously indeed, sitting motionless until a visitor stopped at their station.
For the activity, to commemorate Black History Month, sixth grade students chose a notable person from history to portray, learning about the person's life and accomplishments, and then dressing like that person and portraying him or her for the museum.
“The button that 'brings them to life' as the wax character is the home button on the iPad,” said teacher Sydnee Sturdivant. “Then they stand up and do their speech. Most of them chose their own (person) but we did encourage them to choose some less well-known people that everyone might not know.”
Caleb Reed chose Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American justice on the court.
“I like to be unique,” said Caleb, who chose Marshall because he knew the other students would want to be the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. or Rosa Parks or, this year due to his untimely death, Kobe Bryant. Caleb wanted to be someone that the others might not consider.
“I think this is really great,” said Caleb's mom, Ecstasy Reed, who attended with Caleb's dad, James. “It made me think of (the film) 'Night at the Museum.' It's really cool how they're doing this and the fact that they're able to rehearse over and over again for everyone (attending). They're learning about their person in history. They're not just doing a report or an essay, they're also learning as they go. I think it's more personalized.”
She was especially impressed that even between performances, as the kids were sitting still being “wax,” that they remained in character.
Some of the other students chose people outside the usually mentioned figures, like Riley Anne White, who portrayed World Wrestling Entertainment's Mark Henry, a two-time Olympian and a gold, silver and bronze medalist at the Pan American games in 1995.
“He inspires me and I want to be like him when I grow up,” said Riley Anne, who had even borrowed a replica WWE championship belt to use as a prop.
Cheyann Perry chose to be Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician dubbed “the human computer” by colleagues, whose calculations were critical to the success of American spaceflight. Johnson died on Monday at the age of 101.
“I chose her because she's smart at math, like me,” said Cheyann, flashing a bright smile.
