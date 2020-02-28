You are the owner of this article.
French Academy students stage Living Wax Museum for Black History Month
DECATUR – Some of the students at French Academy's Living Wax Museum took the idea of being “wax” very seriously indeed, sitting motionless until a visitor stopped at their station.

For the activity, to commemorate Black History Month, sixth grade students chose a notable person from history to portray, learning about the person's life and accomplishments, and then dressing like that person and portraying him or her for the museum. 

“The button that 'brings them to life' as the wax character is the home button on the iPad,” said teacher Sydnee Sturdivant. “Then they stand up and do their speech. Most of them chose their own (person) but we did encourage them to choose some less well-known people that everyone might not know.”

Caleb Reed chose Supreme Court Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American justice on the court.

“I like to be unique,” said Caleb, who chose Marshall because he knew the other students would want to be the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. or Rosa Parks or, this year due to his untimely death, Kobe Bryant. Caleb wanted to be someone that the others might not consider.

“I think this is really great,” said Caleb's mom, Ecstasy Reed, who attended with Caleb's dad, James. “It made me think of (the film) 'Night at the Museum.' It's really cool how they're doing this and the fact that they're able to rehearse over and over again for everyone (attending). They're learning about their person in history. They're not just doing a report or an essay, they're also learning as they go. I think it's more personalized.”

She was especially impressed that even between performances, as the kids were sitting still being “wax,” that they remained in character.

Some of the other students chose people outside the usually mentioned figures, like Riley Anne White, who portrayed World Wrestling Entertainment's Mark Henry, a two-time Olympian and a gold, silver and bronze medalist at the Pan American games in 1995.

“He inspires me and I want to be like him when I grow up,” said Riley Anne, who had even borrowed a replica WWE championship belt to use as a prop.

Cheyann Perry chose to be Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician dubbed “the human computer” by colleagues, whose calculations were critical to the success of American spaceflight. Johnson died on Monday at the age of 101.

“I chose her because she's smart at math, like me,” said Cheyann, flashing a bright smile.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Black History Month

HOW IT STARTED: Black History Month grew out of the formation of what's now known as the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History, founded by historian Carter G. Woodson in 1915.

FOUNDING: The first week dedicated to African American history was in 1926. They chose the second week of February in honor of the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. 

NATIONAL: Black History Month became a national observance in 1976 under President Gerald R. Ford, and every president since then has formally designated February Black History Month, with a different theme each year. This year the theme is "African Americans and the Vote."  

