Friends of the Library Labor Day book sale returns after COVID hiatus

DECATUR — The
Friends of the Decatur Public Library's Labor Day book sale will be back this year after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
The sale will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Decatur Civic Center. Members of Friends of the Decatur Public Library can shop 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday before the sale opens to the public. About 60,000 books will be available.
On Saturday, hardback books will cost $1 each and paperbacks, 50 cents. On Monday, hardbacks will be 50 cents. and paperbacks, 25 cents. Also on Monday, shoppers will receive a paper sack which they can fill with books for a total cost of $5, or three bags for $10.
Proceeds from the sale support the library's programs. Due to upcoming remodeling work at the library, this will be the last sale the Friends will hold for several months.
PHOTOS: Decatur Public Library Trick or Treat
library trick or treat 1 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 2 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 3 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 4 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 5 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 6 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 7 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 8 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 9 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 10 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 11 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 12 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 13 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 14 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 15 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 16 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 17 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 18 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 19 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 20 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 21 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 22 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 23 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 24 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 25 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 26 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 27 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 28 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 29 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 30 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 31 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 32 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 33 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 34 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 35 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 36 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
library trick or treat 37 10.31.19.JPG
Thursday during trick or treat for the final Preschool Storytime for the fall. The parade went to five different stations through out the library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.