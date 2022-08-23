 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friends of the Library Labor Day book sale returns after COVID hiatus

  • 0

DECATUR — The Friends of the Decatur Public Library's Labor Day book sale will be back this year after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The sale will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Decatur Civic Center. Members of Friends of the Decatur Public Library can shop 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday before the sale opens to the public. About 60,000 books will be available.

On Saturday, hardback books will cost $1 each and paperbacks, 50 cents. On Monday, hardbacks will be 50 cents. and paperbacks, 25 cents. Also on Monday, shoppers will receive a paper sack which they can fill with books for a total cost of $5, or three bags for $10.

Proceeds from the sale support the library's programs. Due to upcoming remodeling work at the library, this will be the last sale the Friends will hold for several months.

Recommended for you…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Raila Odinga files petition to challenge Kenya election result

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News