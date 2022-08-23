Friends of the Library Labor Day book sale returns after COVID hiatus

DECATUR — The Friends of the Decatur Public Library's Labor Day book sale will be back this year after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The sale will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, at the Decatur Civic Center. Members of Friends of the Decatur Public Library can shop 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday before the sale opens to the public. About 60,000 books will be available.

On Saturday, hardback books will cost $1 each and paperbacks, 50 cents. On Monday, hardbacks will be 50 cents. and paperbacks, 25 cents. Also on Monday, shoppers will receive a paper sack which they can fill with books for a total cost of $5, or three bags for $10.

Proceeds from the sale support the library's programs. Due to upcoming remodeling work at the library, this will be the last sale the Friends will hold for several months.