From a distance, Windsor teachers stay in touch with students

WINDSOR — Teachers Ryann Ibanez and Denise Sentel miss seeing their students. The statewide school closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic means educators and pupils are now separated.
"We were talking about how we would like to be able to wave at our kids," said Sentel, a second-grade teacher at Windsor Elementary School.
An idea was born.
They pitched a teacher parade to Windsor school district administration — and this idea became a reality Thursday afternoon. A caravan of more than 30 teachers, paraprofessionals and other district staff in personal vehicles, led by school buses and fire trucks, drove by the homes of students throughout Windsor and Gays.
Teachers waved and shouted greetings to students from vehicles decorated with a variety of messages, including "Consider yourself hugged and missed," "Air hugs," and "You are loved and missed so much." Sentel, who drove alongside her 3-year-old Golden Doodle, Gauge, said she was pleasantly surprised by how many educators and other community members took part in the parade.
"I am just so proud of our little community coming together," Sentel said as the convoy prepared to roll. She noted with a smile, "I already saw a lot of our kids out along the way."
School districts across the country are adapting to classes being cancelled because of the pandemic. In Illinois, 7,695 cases and 157 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday extended the stay-at-home order and kept schools closed through April 30.
Sentel said she has been staying in touch with her 20 students during the closure and nearly all of them have sent her photos. She said each of her students received Chromebook laptops before the closure and they have been using their experience with these devices to work on assignments at home via Google Classroom.
Kindergarten teacher Ryann Ibanez, who drove alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Aisla, said she has been staying in touch with her students by sending them handwritten letters and by placing messages around their neighborhoods for them to find during a scavenger hunt. Ibanez said she was really looking forward to seeing them out in front of their homes during the parade.
"I don't think I will be able to make it to the first student before I start crying," Ibanez said. The teacher added that she was glad to see all her colleagues as they lined up their vehicles in the elementary school parking lot, but it did feel strange not being able able to interact with them directly because of social distancing recommendations.
Christie Storm, who is president of the Windsor Parent-Teacher Organization, watched the procession with her sons — third-grader Parker and second-grader Carter. Storm said her sons miss their teachers, so it was nice to see them in the parade.
Storm, who works from home, said she has been juggling the requirements of her job with spending time with her children and helping them with their school work.
"It's been a learning exercise for all of us," Storm said.
Kevin and Lisa Doss watched the parade with their kindergartner, Abby, who held a sign saying, "I miss you, Mrs. Mast" for teacher Hana Mast to see. Lisa Doss said Abby "misses her so much."
Lisa Doss said the school district and individual teachers have been "awesome through all this" by keeping in contact with students and keeping their families informed and by offering a free sack lunch program, with elementary school Principal April Drake personally handing out many of the lunches. She said the district also sent home assignments for the students to work on while they are not in the classroom.
"We sit down and we do homework with Abby. She loves it," Kevin Doss said. His wife added, "It's a change, but we are getting used to it."
1 windsor teacher parade 2 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 1 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 3 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 4 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 5 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 6 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 7 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 8 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 9 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 10 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 11 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 12 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 13 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 14 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 15 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 16 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 17 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 18 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 19 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 20 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 21 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 22 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 23 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 24 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 25 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 26 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 27 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade VIDEO 04.02.20
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.