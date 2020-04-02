From a distance, Windsor teachers stay in touch with students

School districts across the country are adapting to classes being cancelled because of the pandemic. In Illinois, 7,695 cases and 157 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday extended the stay-at-home order and kept schools closed through April 30.

Sentel said she has been staying in touch with her 20 students during the closure and nearly all of them have sent her photos. She said each of her students received Chromebook laptops before the closure and they have been using their experience with these devices to work on assignments at home via Google Classroom.

Kindergarten teacher Ryann Ibanez, who drove alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Aisla, said she has been staying in touch with her students by sending them handwritten letters and by placing messages around their neighborhoods for them to find during a scavenger hunt. Ibanez said she was really looking forward to seeing them out in front of their homes during the parade.