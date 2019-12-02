From painting like Bob Ross to serving others, LSA students use quarterly 'incentive days' to their advantage

“I really like to sing,” said freshman Ashton Cope. “It's just a time when you can sing whatever song you want as long as it's appropriate, whatever you want to do.”

Among the offerings the last day before Thanksgiving break were free time in the gym, the board games and karaoke, cooking class in the cafeteria and a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab.

For the Bob Ross painting experience, art teacher Nicole Christison used the screen in front of the room to show one of Ross' PBS programs, with students behind easels copying his technique the best they could.

Alaina Grossman, a freshman, is a fan of Ross. “I chose this because Bob Ross is cool and I don't know how to paint, so I'm just learning,” she said.

She's not alone. Ross' quiet delivery and frequent references to “happy little trees” in paintings made his a popular show even for, and maybe especially for, people who had never tried painting before.

The artist's “wet on wet” technique, where the canvas is first covered with a white base and the picture is painted on the wet background, makes it easy to paint and blend quickly, and his technique using pallet knives, fan brushes, and wide brushes made even novices feel accomplished.