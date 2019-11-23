Fulbright scholar Victoria Bam spends her first Thanksgiving among Millikin community

DECATUR — November in Ghana is hot and sunny and without the prospect of a table groaning under turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.
Victoria Bam and her family will experience an American Thanksgiving for the first time this year as Bam spends the academic year at Millikin University as a Fulbright scholar. Bam's husband, Raphael, and 14-year-old son, Emmanuel, came with her.
“Millikin University applied to the Fulbright program and they wanted a scholar in global health,” Bam said. “That was my background. That is how it all started.”
The program provides grants for 800 scholars a year to spend a semester or an academic year conducting research, lecturing or both at an institution in the United States. Often, an American academic will take the scholar's place in his or her home country. That's the case with Bam, whose post in the Department of Nursing at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science at Technology is being filled by an American professor. There are also exchange programs for students. Scholars must apply and identify their specialties and are chosen through a competitive process and priorities may exist regarding specific disciplines.
"We're fortunate to get her," said Laura Dean, assistant professor of political science and head of the Fulbright committee at Millikin. The committee encourages students and faculty to sign up for study abroad. "She was dean and chair of her department (in Ghana) and her research is well-circulated in academic journals."
Bam's specialty is maternal and child health, promoting breastfeeding for the first six months and teaching pregnant women and new mothers about nutrition for themselves and their children. Ghana is largely an agricultural society, Bam said, and very poor, so that families have to eat what's available and what they can afford.
Some progress has been made, but the mortality rate is still too high, she said.
“Every mother we lose has serious implications for the family, particularly for young children,” Bam said. “Maternal death is counting from the early stage of pregnancy to six weeks after birth, which we call the post-natal period.”
If the mother dies and the baby survives, the child has lost its most important source of nutrition and is at grave risk, she said. In poor countries, baby formula may be too expensive and hard to obtain, and even if they can obtain it, the water used to prepare it can be unhealthy.
The good news about Ghana is that mobile phones are increasingly common, making it easier for health professionals to stay in contact with those expectant and nursing moms, even if they live in rural areas.
Bam is teaching courses on global health to Millikin students from all disciplines, and one thing she stresses is the cultural component. Understanding the culture of someone else is important to helping them. Certain practices may be cultural and changing them for health reasons is difficult.
That's one reason, she said, that the National Institutes of Health has created the Medical Education Partnership Initiative, to train physicians, nurses and technicians in sub-Saharan countries, improve research facilities, strengthen in-country medical education systems and create collaborations to provide the best possible healthcare.
“Here at Millikin, global health is a multidisciplinary program,” Bam said. “They want to give the students that global perspective on health. Everybody has a role to play in promoting health.”
Nursing students in particular, Dean said, have a demanding program to complete and often can't take the time and money for study abroad.
"We want to internationalize our program," Dean said. "We wanted to give them the opportunity, and establish, hopefully, an exchange program to have the opportunity for our students, even if it's just and immersion for one or two weeks. We think that will inform their practice for the rest of their lives."
Even when Millikin professors teach about international concerns, it still has a Western focus, she said. However, with Bam on campus, students learn about the developing world from someone who is a native.
Her presence also provides some educational opportunities for the community, Dean said. More than one person has had to ask where Ghana is and were surprised to hear Bam's perfect English, with a slight British accent. Dean has explained that Ghana was once a British colony, and some of the people she's encountered haven't known about British colonies, either.
It's also a cultural experience for Bam and her family, who have learned about American movies, homecoming and sporting events.
"She's the first Fulbright scholar we've had at Millikin," Dean said. "She has on-the-ground experience working with public health in the developing world, which is a very different experience. It's all so interesting for students. Just by being here, she teaches students."
