Fulbright scholar Victoria Bam spends her first Thanksgiving among Millikin community

Bam's specialty is maternal and child health, promoting breastfeeding for the first six months and teaching pregnant women and new mothers about nutrition for themselves and their children. Ghana is largely an agricultural society, Bam said, and very poor, so that families have to eat what's available and what they can afford.

Some progress has been made, but the mortality rate is still too high, she said.

“Every mother we lose has serious implications for the family, particularly for young children,” Bam said. “Maternal death is counting from the early stage of pregnancy to six weeks after birth, which we call the post-natal period.”

If the mother dies and the baby survives, the child has lost its most important source of nutrition and is at grave risk, she said. In poor countries, baby formula may be too expensive and hard to obtain, and even if they can obtain it, the water used to prepare it can be unhealthy.

The good news about Ghana is that mobile phones are increasingly common, making it easier for health professionals to stay in contact with those expectant and nursing moms, even if they live in rural areas.