DECATUR — Mobile classrooms are being considered as the temporary home for Dennis Lab School students this fall.

The mobile classrooms, six in all, would be located on the Garfield School campus, according the the agenda for a special Decatur Public Schools Board of Education meeting set for Wednesday.

The special open session meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the MacArthur High School auditorium, 1499 W. Grand Ave.

The meeting follows the district's announcement last week that both Dennis Lab School buildings will be closed for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

Agenda items for the meeting include:

Public Participation

Report from administration: Dennis Lab School Short-term Plan

Board Discussion

Roll call action item: Six (6) classrooms mobile modular layout with standard restroom on the Garfield Campus for Dennis Lab School

Garfield Learning Academy is located in South Shores and houses the district's alternative education program.

The district owns several buildings like Garfield that could also play a role in housing Dennis Lab School students.

The former Harris School, located at 620 E. Garfield Ave., is home to the Social-Emotional Learning Program and the Macon-Piatt Special Education District offices.

Located on Eldorado Street, the former Decatur Area Technical Academy is currently used by the district to house IT, student services, health services and data and research.

The district also owns the former Stevenson School. That building is leased to the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education for the alternative education programs Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy.

Speaking to the Brian Byers radio show last week, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said all options for displaced Dennis students are “on the table.”

Other options range from renting the former Kroger in Fairview Park Plaza to assigning Dennis students to other district buildings for the coming year.

Seventh and eighth grade students may also be sent to Stephen Decatur Middle School for the year while younger students head to other buildings.

More than 500 students attend Dennis School, which means hundreds of students and families are currently unsure of where they'll actually be heading when school starts on Aug. 15.

According to a timeline of events released by Decatur Public Schools following the closure announcement, discussions between Clark and Dennis administration on the future of Dennis Lab School began in October of last year.

In February 2023, Dennis staff had raised concerns to administration about issues with the heating, ventilation and cooling systems, ceiling leaks, wood damage under carpet and more.

Officials then began discussing the need to schedule a structural analysis on both buildings, but according to the district, they wanted to do so on a day with little to no students in attendance.

The district said “the engineering review was attempted to be scheduled” on early release dates of March 22, April 19 and May 17, but “engineer and/or DPS staff schedules did not align.”

An initial structural analysis was finally completed on May 30. The following day, the district announced it would be closing both Dennis buildings off from staff and faculty for the time being.

A Quincy engineering firm completed an in-depth study on each Dennis building on June 1.

Those studies revealed serious structural concerns in the schools.

At the Mosaic campus, consultants recommended a full repair or replacement of the building’s original staircase. At the Kaleidoscope campus, they recommended a partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

Clark has previously stated that plans for students and staff would be released by the June 27 regularly scheduled school board meeting.

A new building may eventually have to be constructed if neither existing building can be saved, and the district has already attempted to get the wheels turning on a new school within the Dennis boundary.

But those attempts failed.

In the past year, the school board considered and rejected the site of the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High for a new building that would bring all Dennis students under one roof. It then attempted to make a deal with the Decatur Park District to buy Lincoln Park instead, but the park district decided not to sell.

LOOKING BACK: Decatur's Dennis School HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK History Corner: A Look Back HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK 2019 2019 2019 2013