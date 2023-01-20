Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy settle into new home

DECATUR — The one thing staff and students all love about the new home of the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education's Alternative Education Programs is the windows.

The previous location of Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy was in the former technical academy building at 300 E. Eldorado Street, a big box of a building with several drawbacks besides no windows.

That's a busy corner, and traffic noises were distracting. They shared the building with several other entities, so people were constantly coming and going and it didn't feel secure. Parking was behind the building and out of sight of staff. People on the street would want to come in and use a phone or restroom, or approach staff and students outside to ask for money or a ride. And every room was either too hot or too cold.

“We certainly enjoy the amenities of being out on the edge of town,” said Director Brian Plummer. “The green space, the extra windows, the mental health aspect is phenomenally better being at this location.”

The building has "green" space — a good-sized chunk of it — which, in nice weather, the middle school students particularly enjoy, he said. The hope is to eventually have a greenhouse, picnic tables built by students and walking trails.

For some years, Milligan was in an upstairs space downtown that was a tight fit, at best, and limited the number of students that could be served, while Futures had its own building a few blocks away. Both programs are under the jurisdiction of the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education and serve all 11 school districts the ROE serves. The focus of Futures is credit recovery, while students at Milligan have either been expelled, are in danger of it, or for some other reason have been recommended by their home district for placement at Milligan.

Having both programs in one building and all on one floor is perfect, Plummer said, though at first the staff wondered if everything would fit. Everything does, though they still have a few issues with adequate storage. Each classroom is set up to be as homelike as possible, with throw rugs, lamps, posters and overstuffed furniture, and Assistant Director Crystal Whetstone confessed, with a chuckle, that she is especially happy about the bulletin boards and space for posters and pictures on the hallway walls.

“The walls (at the Eldorado Street building) were bare,” she said.

She has worked in alternative education her whole career, she said, and can't imagine doing anything else. For the students they serve, alternative education gives them a way to succeed and address their specific needs, which weren't being met in traditional schools for whatever reason.

Plummer has been with the programs for 22 years, and when he started work, each program had its own schedule, different start and stop times. Combining them at one site, with the same schedule but in different wings of the Neeley Avenue building, has streamlined things as well. Students from county districts attend in the morning, while Decatur Public Schools students come to the afternoon session, which means the programs can serve more students with less space, as well.

Keshawn Durham, a student at Milligan Academy, said his favorite thing about the school is his teachers.

“They're like family,” he said. “Like another set of parents.”

At one time, Plummer said, each district had its own high school graduation requirements, but now all students must earn 18 credits total to graduate, and receives a diploma from their home district when they do. Students attend half days, concentrating on core subjects in small classes, and that allows them to also hold down a job, which many do, he said.

Joseph Wilson, who came to Futures from Eisenhower High School, is one of those students. Working full time and attending a full day at Eisenhower was tough, he said, but he intends to join the Army after graduation in May and he wanted that high school diploma first. Futures allows him to do both.

“I love this school,” said teacher Heidi Parrott. “I love the small classes. You really get to know the students.”

