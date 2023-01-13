Gaming day surprises Stephen Decatur students with good attendance

Seventh grader Barbara Stanley plays Jenga during SIMP, Inc.’s gaming day to reward students selected for good behavior and high attendance at Stephen Decatur Middle School in Decatur on Friday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Seventh graders Charles Rice and Jeremiah Ewing play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation during SIMP, Inc.’s gaming day at Stephen Decatur Middle School. In addition to games, pizza, drinks and snacks were handed out to 200 students who met the attendance goal.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Professor Evyonne Hawkins, SIMP, Inc.’s empowerment leader, serves pizza to seventh grader Jailyn Randle during a gaming day. Pizza Hut provided the pizza, Rent-A Center provided the TVs and Game Stop helped with the games.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Seventh grader Jeremiah Ewing plays the PlayStation game NBA 2K23 during SIMP, Inc.’s gaming day to reward students selected for good behavior and high attendance at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
“There must be $2,000 of PS5s in here,” said Zaidyn Marfell, a seventh grade student.
Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program Inc., which has been working with students since school opened in August, provided the surprise reward for students who achieved 93% attendance last semester, displayed good behavior and kindness, as an incentive, funded by a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.
“They didn't have to do this,” said Jailyn Randle, also in seventh grade.
“It's so nice,” said Destini Powell. “And it's a lot of fun.”
Giant screen TVs attached to gaming consoles were lined up with popular basketball, football, anime and driving games ready to go, and tables with board and card games were available for kids who preferred those, while music played and pizza, drinks and snacks were handed out to 200 students who met the attendance goal.
“We worked with Principal (Eldon) Conn and we talked about ways to increase school attendance,” said Jarmese Sherrod. “He wanted to provide some incentives, and since our program works with principals to provide violence prevention and all kinds of activities, this is one of the things in our supplemental funding provided in our grant. We chose to reward them based on good behavior, good attendance, acts of kindness, volunteering and good grades.”
The grant to SIMP Inc. from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority was renewed for a third year this year, Sherrod said, and the organization plans to spend that money on a wide variety of incentive programs. Besides the gaming day at Stephen Decatur, she has plans for trips to Chicago, visits to Splash Cove, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and Overlook Adventure Park, among other ideas.
Sherrod sent out a 19-page list of ideas to Macon County schools and police agencies that her organization can provide in their mission to build healthy communities, decrease crime and antisocial behavior, repair harm, and restore relationships, she said.
Rent-A-Center provided the TVs, said manager Jason Moss, who had the blessing of his regional manager.
“Rent-A-Center gets a lot of criticism,” Moss said. “We do a lot of good things, too.”
Game Stop helped out with the games, and Pizza Hut provided food.
Kids were divided into small groups that spent about a half hour each in the gaming room during the day, and Decatur police officers visited during the gaming to play board games with kids and forge positive relationships as part of the violence prevention aspect of SIMP Inc.'s program, Sherrod said.
“This is your principal's way of thanking you guys for doing a great job,” Sherrod told students as they gathered, with wide eyes and big smiles, for their surprise.
1 of 25
033117-decgal-ropes 6155.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
PHOTOS: New Rope Course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens today for the season.
1 of 25
033117-decgal-ropes 6155.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6156.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6157.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6158.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6159.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6160.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6161.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6162.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6163.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6164.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6165.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6166.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6167.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6168.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6169.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6170.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6171.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6172.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6173.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6174.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6175.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6176.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6177.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6178.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
033117-decgal-ropes 6179.JPG
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Several locals got to try out the new ropes course at Overlook Adventure Park in Decatur. The course opens for today for the season. Online gallery and video at www.herald-review.com
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
The Governor's Cup recognizes the state's overall best volunteer project that improves a community’s quality of life. There were 24 projects in the running for the honor as part of the state's Hometown Awards program.
Seventh graders Charles Rice and Jeremiah Ewing play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation during SIMP, Inc.’s gaming day at Stephen Decatur Middle School. In addition to games, pizza, drinks and snacks were handed out to 200 students who met the attendance goal.
Professor Evyonne Hawkins, SIMP, Inc.’s empowerment leader, serves pizza to seventh grader Jailyn Randle during a gaming day. Pizza Hut provided the pizza, Rent-A Center provided the TVs and Game Stop helped with the games.