Gaming day surprises Stephen Decatur students with good attendance

DECATUR — The auditorium at Stephen Decatur Middle School was transformed on Friday into a gaming room.

“There must be $2,000 of PS5s in here,” said Zaidyn Marfell, a seventh grade student.

Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program Inc., which has been working with students since school opened in August, provided the surprise reward for students who achieved 93% attendance last semester, displayed good behavior and kindness, as an incentive, funded by a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

“They didn't have to do this,” said Jailyn Randle, also in seventh grade.

“It's so nice,” said Destini Powell. “And it's a lot of fun.”

Giant screen TVs attached to gaming consoles were lined up with popular basketball, football, anime and driving games ready to go, and tables with board and card games were available for kids who preferred those, while music played and pizza, drinks and snacks were handed out to 200 students who met the attendance goal.

“We worked with Principal (Eldon) Conn and we talked about ways to increase school attendance,” said Jarmese Sherrod. “He wanted to provide some incentives, and since our program works with principals to provide violence prevention and all kinds of activities, this is one of the things in our supplemental funding provided in our grant. We chose to reward them based on good behavior, good attendance, acts of kindness, volunteering and good grades.”

The grant to SIMP Inc. from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority was renewed for a third year this year, Sherrod said, and the organization plans to spend that money on a wide variety of incentive programs. Besides the gaming day at Stephen Decatur, she has plans for trips to Chicago, visits to Splash Cove, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater and Overlook Adventure Park, among other ideas.

Sherrod sent out a 19-page list of ideas to Macon County schools and police agencies that her organization can provide in their mission to build healthy communities, decrease crime and antisocial behavior, repair harm, and restore relationships, she said.

Rent-A-Center provided the TVs, said manager Jason Moss, who had the blessing of his regional manager.

“Rent-A-Center gets a lot of criticism,” Moss said. “We do a lot of good things, too.”

Game Stop helped out with the games, and Pizza Hut provided food.

Kids were divided into small groups that spent about a half hour each in the gaming room during the day, and Decatur police officers visited during the gaming to play board games with kids and forge positive relationships as part of the violence prevention aspect of SIMP Inc.'s program, Sherrod said.

“This is your principal's way of thanking you guys for doing a great job,” Sherrod told students as they gathered, with wide eyes and big smiles, for their surprise.

