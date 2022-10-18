Garden Club members learn about Decatur's Ag Academy

“Even Howard wasn't sure it would work,” Shields told the Garden Club. Starting an agriculture program in an urban district with a largely low-income and minority population of students, was an experiment that has succeeded beyond expectations, and the goal of having 500 students – 25% of the total high school population – enrolled in ag classes is within reach.
Not every kid has a passion to pursue, Shields said, but the ag academy has helped a lot of students find one.
“A lot of kids are just looking for something,” he said. “They latch onto our teachers and programs and they own it.”
Marie Shaffer is one example, he said. She's 19, a student at the University of Illinois pursuing a career in plant science, which she found her interest in through the ag academy. She's been named to the Illinois State Fair planning board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and is the youngest person on the board.
The big news he had to share was the FFA Agriculture Education Center being built on south U.S. 51. He showed the members photos of the building and a floor plan and explained that it will be a place where FFA chapters throughout the area can meet for events. That's why the name was chosen; they didn't want it to be only for Decatur students. A dedication ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for April.
“About two or three times a year, we open (meetings) up to the public,” said Garden Club co-president Linda Gross. “We always open (meetings) to the public, anybody is welcome to come, but we set aside a couple of (meetings), and this is so community-wide that people were asking questions and (Shields) has a wealth of knowledge. That's part of our goal is to get in the community and make sure they're aware of what's going on.”
The Garden Club is starting to get back into community activities now, after taking time away during the pandemic, she said, and are making plans to return to their Mother's Day plant sale and community gardening projects. They recently had a successful Tablescapes event at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, which raised almost $7,000, and will be working with the Lincoln Memorial Garden in Springfield next week creating displays.
The hope is to revive their spring visits to Decatur schools, as well, when members help children create presents for important mother figures in their lives, another activity that had to pause for the pandemic, she said.
1931: Mrs. Edward Buckner and Mrs. Edward Powers in art institute barn
4987: A centerpiece featuring a silvery goose graced the head table Tuesday during the Garden Club of Decatur Christmas brunch at the Decatur Holiday Inn. The goose, made from dried grass, was a creation of Mary Grace Graham. The Rev. Robert Angus of Westminster Presbyterian church is in the background. Photo by Herb Slodounik.
1949: This garden club tea table with its pink satin cloth, circles of smilax holding tulips of many colors and pale green candles in silver holders was arrangements by Mrs. J.F. McDermott, Mrs. G. Lorenze Miller, and Mrs. Guy Rodgers, pictured above are left to right, Mrs. K. B. Gardner, Mrs. Dwight Spencer, Mrs. M. H. Stuckwish, Mrs. G. Roy Eshelman and Mrs. R.W. Chapman
1991: Ethel Snell, 85, of Decatur, checks her handiwork on one of about 50 holiday wreaths being prepared by the Garden Club of Decatur for "The Season for Giving" show Friday and Saturday at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Snell has been a member of the club since 1970. Photo by Dennis Magee
UNDATED: Ruth Diehl displays her winning entry Friday in the Garden Club of Decatur flower show
1985: Vivian Kurtz holds a grapevine wreath with holly and a bird, while Carol Magruder works with flowering crab and bayberry leaves.
1987: Pat Delatte of Decatur and her blooming pink impatiens were first time winners Friday at the Garden Club of Decatur's show at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Photo by Jan Abbot
1984: Maxine M. Mussulman, left, and Rebecca Hewett show off items that will be on display at the Garden Club of Decatur Standard Flower Show. Photo by Doug Gaumon
1931: Mrs. Harriet Amsden and Mrs. H.D. Spencer
1931: Mrs. Dwight Spencer, art institute barn.
1931: Mrs. R. R. Montgomery and Mrs. E. A. Denz in art institute barn
1931: Mrs. C.R. Willis and Mrs. M.B. Smith in Art Institute barn
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Garden Club of Decatur
Membership in the Garden Club of Decatur costs $30 per year and is open to anyone who is interested.
Meetings are the third Tuesday of the month at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Contact them through Facebook or email them: Gardenclub of decatur@gmail.com.
Activities include support of youth projects in horticulture, conservation and floral design; items made for the Lincoln Memorial Garden Gift Shop; planting downtown planters as part of the Beautify Decatur Coalition; displays at the Decatur Public Library; helping children plant flowers at the Forsyth and Mount Zion public libraries; support of a scholarship to Richland Community College; Blue Star Memorial Markers; University of Illinois Extension; maintain the Pollinator Garden at Children's Museum of Illinois; provide plants for the Macon County Veterans War Memorial.
