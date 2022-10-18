Garden Club members learn about Decatur's Ag Academy

DECATUR — Donations to the Decatur Public Schools Foundation are not charity, they're investments in kids' futures, according to Executive Director Zach Shields.

Shields spoke to the Garden Club of Decatur on Tuesday to give members an overview of the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and the schools' nationally recognized FFA program.

Begun in 2018 with a grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, the Ag Academy has grown from 202 students that first year to 465 as the program embarks on its fifth year, Shields said. The MacArthur High School FFA chapter was named one of the top 10 chapters in the nation, out of 8,817 active chapters.

“Even Howard wasn't sure it would work,” Shields told the Garden Club. Starting an agriculture program in an urban district with a largely low-income and minority population of students, was an experiment that has succeeded beyond expectations, and the goal of having 500 students – 25% of the total high school population – enrolled in ag classes is within reach.

Not every kid has a passion to pursue, Shields said, but the ag academy has helped a lot of students find one.

“A lot of kids are just looking for something,” he said. “They latch onto our teachers and programs and they own it.”

Marie Shaffer is one example, he said. She's 19, a student at the University of Illinois pursuing a career in plant science, which she found her interest in through the ag academy. She's been named to the Illinois State Fair planning board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and is the youngest person on the board.

The program has a 77% minority enrollment and 44% of students are female, and those are two categories that many people believed would not have any interest in ag at all. The academy, and the FFA, are career focused. Only 2% of ag workers are employed on farms, with the majority in related fields that include everything from robotics to research. Archer Daniels Midland Co., for example, has 4,000 job descriptions, and is a major supporter of Decatur schools' FFA.

The big news he had to share was the FFA Agriculture Education Center being built on south U.S. 51. He showed the members photos of the building and a floor plan and explained that it will be a place where FFA chapters throughout the area can meet for events. That's why the name was chosen; they didn't want it to be only for Decatur students. A dedication ceremony has been tentatively scheduled for April.

“About two or three times a year, we open (meetings) up to the public,” said Garden Club co-president Linda Gross. “We always open (meetings) to the public, anybody is welcome to come, but we set aside a couple of (meetings), and this is so community-wide that people were asking questions and (Shields) has a wealth of knowledge. That's part of our goal is to get in the community and make sure they're aware of what's going on.”

The Garden Club is starting to get back into community activities now, after taking time away during the pandemic, she said, and are making plans to return to their Mother's Day plant sale and community gardening projects. They recently had a successful Tablescapes event at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, which raised almost $7,000, and will be working with the Lincoln Memorial Garden in Springfield next week creating displays.

The hope is to revive their spring visits to Decatur schools, as well, when members help children create presents for important mother figures in their lives, another activity that had to pause for the pandemic, she said.