The Decatur Public Schools board will consider placing six mobile classrooms on the Garfield Learning Academy site during a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening at MacArthur High School. The Garfield building is located in South Shores and houses the district's alternative education program.
Scott Perry
DECATUR — Dennis Lab School's seventh and eighth grade students will move to Stephen Decatur Middle School for the 2023-24 school year if the school board accepts a proposal by district administration.
The proposal, presented at a special board meeting on Wednesday held at MacArthur High School, calls for the remaining Dennis students to move to Garfield Learning Academy's building at 300 Meadow Terrace Place.
The building is inadequate to house all 500 of Dennis' prek-8 students. Even with assigning seventh and eighth grades to Stephen Decatur, the district sought the board's approval to rent modular units that would provide six more classrooms and a restroom at a cost of $439,000 — $175,000 for delivery and installation, plus $22,000 per month for a year's rent. The district expects to need the modular units for longer than a year, as well. The units will be placed on the grounds of the Garfield building.
Students in Garfield Learning Academy, which serves students K-12 in an alternative learning setting, will be moved to a self-contained wing at Stephen Decatur and will not be mixed with Stephen Decatur students.
According to documents released by the district, staff will follow grade levels, pending discussions with the Decatur Education Association.
The proposal will be considered for approval at the board's June 27 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.
The meeting follows the district's announcement last week that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.
The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.
Decatur Public Schools announced on May 31, the day after school ended for the summer, that a structural engineer had found significant issues at both the Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses and the buildings would be closed while a second engineer, as suggested by the first, examined them. That second report was provided to the district on June 8.
With few options available for housing Dennis and school scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, decisions on a short-term solution had to be made quickly.
It is unknown as yet whether the buildings can be repaired or will have to be razed and replaced. The future of those buildings had already been a topic of discussion even before the recent engineering firm findings.
The board considered a new building for the Dennis program as recently as last year, but no suitable building site was available in the school's boundary in the west end.
The board proposed buying Lincoln Park and building there, but the community objected, and the Decatur Park District board ultimately decided against selling the park to the school district.
Kenny Barnes, Stephen Decatur, 1962 (Aug. 2016)
Barnes, a 6-foot-3 all-stater, was key in leading Decatur to the 1962 IHSA state basketball title, knocking down a free throw with six seconds left to give the Runnin' Reds the win. Barnes went on to play at the University of Wisconsin. Barnes was also a star in track & field, breaking the school record in the shot put.
Marsha Bond, MacArthur, 1980 (Aug. 2016)
Marsha Bond of Decatur was MVP of the MacArthur volleyball team for four years and an All-American in basketball. She went on to play volleyball at the University of Kentucky and later became a U.S. Olympic volleyball team member.
Hubie Carter, Eisenhower, 1972 (Aug. 2016)
Hubie Carter led the city JV players in scoring and rebounding as a freshman, then burst on the scene as a sophomore. A bus accident derailed his sophomore season, but earned all-city as a junior and senior. As a junior, he helped lead Eisenhower to the Sweet 16, averaging 15.4 points, then was city player of the year and all-state as a senior, averaging 21.2 points to lead the Panthers to a fourth-place finish at state — Eisenhower's only state basketball trophy. He went on to play at Western Illinois.
Wayne Dunning, Lakeview, 1979 (Aug. 2016)
Dunning was a three-year starter at Lakeview, averaging 15.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and shooting 59.2 percent from the field. He was all-city as a junior and senior and went on to play at Millikin, where he's a Hall of Famer for the Big Blue as well.
Penny Hammel, MacArthur, 1979 (Aug. 2016)
Hammel was a two-time IHSA state champion who was winning national tournaments while still in high school. Hammel went on to play at the University of Miami, where she was was a 1983-84 All-American and a member of the 1984 U.S. Curtis Cup team. In 1983, she won the Broderick Award (now the Honda Sports Award) as the nation's best female collegiate golfer. After turning pro, she was the Futures Tour Player of the Year in 1984, winning four times. She joined the LPGA Tour in 1985 and won the LPGA Rookie of the Year Award. She went on to win four LPGA Tour events, including twice winning the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic (1985 and 1989).
Gay Kintner, Decatur High, coach (Aug. 2016)
The greatest coach in both city and Macon County history, he won 649 games at Decatur High and took his teams to the state tournament 10 times in his 32 seasons, including three state championships. The gym his team played its home games in had been named after him for 19 years when he died of a heart attack after collapsing at halftime of a game at MacArthur in 1960.
Bill Madlock, Eisenhower, 1979 (Aug. 2016)
One of Decatur's most accomplished professional athletes, Madlock was a three-sport start at Eisenhower, scoring more than 1,000 points in basketball and earning city player of the year in football. But Madlock's favorite sport was baseball, and he spent 15 seasons in the majors with the Pirates, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants and Rangers, collecting 2,008 hits, four batting titles and a World Series title with the 1979 Pirates. For his career, he batted .305 with a .365 on-base percentage.
Mark Malley, Stephen Decatur, 1969 (Aug. 2016)
Stephen Decatur's Mark Malley won the 145-pound state championships in '68 and '69. He was 90-5 in his four seasons in high school and was named an All-American as a senior. He went on to wrestle at Michigan State, where he was runner-up to the national title twice.
Rudy Phillips, MacArthur, 1963 (Aug. 2016)
Phillips was all-state and Decatur's first prep All-American after he scored 152 points in his senior season for the Generals. Phillips was a three-year starter at halfback for MacArthur, also starting at linebacker and sharing passing duties as a senior. He also took second in the long jump and fourth in hurdles as a senior at the state track meet. He went on to play at Southern Illinois.
Lee Sentman Jr., Decatur High, 1927 (Aug. 2016)
Lee Sentman Jr. was a medalist in hurdles at Decatur High in 1926 and '27 — he was fourth in the 220 low hurdles as a junior and second as a senior — before going on to run at Illinois, where he ran a world record in the 120-yard high hurdles at the Kansas Relays.
Deana Simmons, MacArthur, 1996 (Aug. 2016)
Deana Simmons, she was a big reason the IHSA started including the triple jump in the girls state competition. The MacArthur graduate competed on the national level as a junior, placing 11th in the U.S. in the indoor triple jump. The next year, 1996, the IHSA included the event and Simmons dominated. Her 41-foot, 5-inch mark was a state record until this season, and the state title capped off a 13-medal track and field career for the General. She was three-time H&R Macon County Track & Field Athlete of the Year and went on to a career at UCLA.
H&R file photo
1965 Lakeview Football (Aug. 2016)
Lakeview's 9-0 team in 1965 was the first Decatur team to go undefeated in football. Coached by Ron Wisher, the team had just 23 players but was a scoring machine led by fullback Bob Bender, linemen Greg McGowan, Dennis Williams and Dan Danner, QB Steve Waller and wingback Bob Pittenger.
Merle Bourne Jr., MacArthur, 1962 (Jan. 2017)
A powerful fullback, Bourne was all-city as a junior and senior for the Generals, earning all-state as a senior. Bourne also excelled at baseball, batting over .300 as a catcher. He went on to play football at Eastern Illinois.
Tim Cruz, Lakeview, 1974 (Jan. 2017)
Cruz was all-city at quarterback and defensive back as a senior for Lakeview. He was also a three-year varsity basketball player. Cruz went on to start for Southern Illinois at cornerback.
Bob "Chick" Doster, Decatur High, 1945 (Jan. 2017)
Bob "Chick" Doster led the 1945 Decatur High School team to a state championship, scoring 96 points in four games — including a game-winning layup with two seconds left in the semifinals against Galesburg. He led the Illini in scoring as a freshman, but a bout of liver disease ended his playing career.
Ray Goodman, Lakeview, 1975 (Jan. 2017)
Goodman finished second at the IHSA state tournament in 1974 as a senior, then went on to golf at the University of Kentucky and on professional tours.
Bill Harbeck, MacArthur, coach (Jan. 2017)
With Harbeck as boys track coach, MacArthur won nine conference championships, a state title in 1992, two second-places, a third place and two fifth places. He coached 15 individual state champions and 71 state individual state medalists overall. As boys cross country coach, his teams won nine conference titles, 10 regional titles, five sectional titles and had 13 state appearances. As girls cross country coach, his teams won seven regional titles, five sectional titles and had the Class 3A state champion in Elizabeth Kampfe in 1995.
Dave Hood, Eisenhower, 1976 (Jan. 2017)
Hood broke all of Eisenhower's passing records as a junior and senior and was also a standout pitcher on the baseball team, earning city player of the year as a senior. He chose football for college and went to Purdue.
Jeff Innis, Eisenhower, 1980 (Jan. 2017)
Innis set the receptions record for the Eisenhower football team, but it was on the baseball field that Innis shined brightest. Innis went on to pitch at the University of Illinois and was drafted by the Mets and and went on to pitch seven seasons for the Mets.
Martha McCann, Eisenhower, 1983 (Jan. 2017)
McCann completely dominated the IHSA state swim meet during her time at Eisenhower. She won six state titles and two runner-ups in four seasons — four state titles in the 200 individual medley and two in the 100 butterfly. She went on to swim at North Carolina, winning the NCAA National Championship in 400 individual medley as a freshman.
Marcia Morey, MacArthur, 1971 (Jan. 2017)
Morey competed at MacArthur before Title IX and wasn't eligible to compete in high school sports, but by the time she graduated, she was already breaking national records in swimming. She went on to compete at Indiana and was captain of the U.S. Women's Swim team at the 1976 Olympics.
Ken Park, Decatur High, 1936 (Jan. 2017)
Park was a ball-handling whiz for the improbable 1936 Decatur High state championship basketball team and the 1937 squad that finished second. The 1936 team shocked the state by upsetting Springfield at the Springfield Sectional on its way to the title. Park created a stir in the state tournaments those two years by being the first high school player in the state to shoot a one-handed free throw. Park graduated from Millikin University in 1945, playing on two championship teams.
Dave Scholz, Stephen Decatur, 1965 (Jan. 2017)
The 6-foot-8 Dave Scholz transferred from Mount Zion to Stephen Decatur, scoring 1,141 points in two seasons at Stephen Decatur, including a state appearance in 1964. He went on to play at Illinois and became the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,459 points when he was through. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.
1962 Stephen Decatur Basketball (Jan. 2017)
The 1962 Stephen Decatur basketball team was led by the starting five of, from left to right, Jerry Hill, Jim Johnson, Ken Barnes, Prentis Jones and Jim Hallihan. An underdog headed into the tournament, the Runnin' Reds upset Quincy in the semifinals and then Carver, led by future NBA star Cazzie Russell, in the championship game.
John Alexander, Eisenhower (Aug. 2017)
"Alex" coached 25 football seasons at Eisenhower, winning 105 games. He was five-time Macon County Coach of the Year (four with Eisenhower), and was selected for the Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1989.
Bob Matheson, Alex's contemporary as the MacArthur High School football coach, said of Alexander: "He has a great knack for making kids work hard and like it. And what a sense of humor to go along with it. He has drive, effort, the whole package. That makes him a great motivator and a great coach. Kids love playing for him."
H&R file photo
Terise Bryson, Stephen Decatur, 1997 (Aug. 2017)
Decatur Public Schools all-time leading scorer with 1,921 points, Bryson committed to Illinois State as a junior, then as a senior in 1997 led Stephen Decatur to 27 straight wins before the Runnin' Reds fell to Springfield in overtime of the sectional finals. Bryson was named H&R Macon County Player of the Year, averaging 27.6 points. Bryson was one of the best to ever play at Illinois State — his 19.1 points scoring average is third all-time, and he's No. 1 in free throws made and minutes played. In 2001, Bryson was the Missouri Valley Conference MVP and AP All-American honorable mention.
George Eubanks, Eisenhower, 1960 (Aug. 2017)
Eubanks was an All-City pick as a senior in both football and basketball. His powerful build led him to being the area's best fullback during the football season — he led all city players in touchdowns and was also on the all-state team — and, despite being 5-11, he averaged 12 points and was among the area's top rebounders in basketball.
Julie Foertsch, Stephen Decatur, 1986 (Aug. 2017)
A two-time H&R Macon County Track Athlete of the Year (1985 and '85), Foertsch was the first girls runner from Stephen Decatur to receive an athletic scholarship — she went on to run at Northwestern. Foertsch finished fourth at the Class AA cross country meet as a senior, sixth in the Class AA 800 as a junior, and took third in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800 as a senior.
Elizabeth (Kampfe) Plinske, MacArthur, 1995 (Aug. 2017)
Plinske was a three-time H&R Cross Country Runner of the Year (1993-95) and also won H&R Macon County Track Athlete of the Year in 1994 as a sophomore, when she finished second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 at state. Her sophomore year at state cross country, she finished third, then she was second as a sophomore and first as a senior. She went on to compete at the University of Michigan.
Gwen Muex, Stephen Decatur, 1983 (Aug. 2017)
Muex was an all-city basketball player as a sophomore and junior at Lakeview, averaging 17 points as a freshman and 16.7 points as a junior with high games setting school records — 41 points against Chatham Glenwood and 22 rebounds against Stephen Decatur.
When Lakeview closed its doors, Muex, also a standout in volleyball, ended up at Stephen Decatur. As a senior, she led Stephen Decatur a Big 12 and regional titles and was Macon County Player of the Year, averaging 17.5 points. Muex went on to play at Moberly Junior College, then the University of Nevada-Reno. After college, Muex went on to play professionally in Peru.
Robert Pittenger, Lakeview, 1967 (Aug. 2017)
Pittenger was the halfback for the undefeated 1965 Lakeview football team. He also had a dominating senior season in baseball, batting .578 — best in school history — along with a 4-1 record and 0.63 ERA.
Ray Rex, Decatur High, 1931 (Aug. 2017)
An incredible mix of strength and speed, Rex is arguably the greatest all-around athlete in Decatur history, Rex played professionally in football, basketball and baseball after his Decatur High days. While in high school, he was an all-state player in football and basketball, leading the 1931 Decatur High basketball team to a state title. Then, in track, he pulled a rare double, winning conference in the 100 and shot put. Rex went on to North Carolina State, where he competed in football, basketball, track and eventually baseball.
Pete Scott, MacArthur, 1986 (Aug. 2017)
Pete Scott, one of several great Scotts for Decatur football, was 6-1, 190 pounds as a junior and struggling to live up to the reputation set by his dad and brothers Greg and Steve.Then he put on 50 pounds and three inches, becoming an all-conference and All-Macon County tackle as a senior who also saw time at center and defensive tackle.
Scott went on to Missouri, where he became a starter on the offensive line. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns, but was cut. He went on to play in the World League of American Football.
Dion Simmons, MacArthur, 1990 (Aug. 2017)
Simmons was two-time Macon County Boys Track Athlete of the Year, taking fifth in the triple jump as a junior and winning the state title as a senior. Simmons went on to Illinois State and placed sixth at the NCAA Championships as a sophomore. He had berths in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic trials. He was also a star wrestler, taking third in state as a senior.
Roe Skidmore, Eisenhower, 1962 (Aug. 2017)
Roe Skidmore played on the 1961 Eisenhower state championship baseball team, and was also a standout for the Panthers' basketball team. He went on to play both sports at Millikin before getting signed by the Atlanta Braves. He would go on to play 10 minor league seasons for several organizations, including the Cubs, whose Class A team was the Decatur Commodores at that time. Skidmore played two seasons for the Commodores and was later called up for both the 1969 and 1970 MLB season for the Cubs. In 1970, he got his one and only Major League Baseball at-bat, lining a single off the Cardinals' Jerry Reuss.
1992 MacArthur Boys Track (Aug. 2017)
Behind Marcus Phillips' state titles in both the 110 and 300 hurdles, plus Eric Dabner's runner-up finish in the 100, a state title in the 4x100 relay and a runner-up in the 4x200 relay, MacArthur — coached by Bill Harbeck — won the state title by three points over East St. Louis Lincoln.
H&R file photo
Tony Austin, Stephen Decatur, 1997 (Jan. 2018)
Austin rushed for more than 2,800 yards in his career at Stephen Decatur and was named the H&R Macon County Player of the Year in 1996 for his performance on both offense and defense.
Austin went on to play three seasons at MacMurray College, and later played for the semi-pro Decatur Bears.
Ben Cooper, Stephen Decatur, 1966 (Jan. 2018)
Cooper was Decatur's first state wrestling champion, winning the 154-pound title in 1965 as a junior. Cooper made state three times during his high school career, taking second as a senior in 1966.
Cooper, who was also a starting offensive lineman on the football team and a discus and shot put thrower in track, went on to wrestle at Southern Illinois. He was a three-time NCAA Division I Tournament qualifier, taking third in the nation his senior year in 1970 at 177 pounds.
Cooper later coached and taught at Carbondale, and helped establish the Carbondale youth wrestling program.
Jerelene (Cummings) Ross, MacArthur, 1984 (Jan. 2018)
Ross, a MacArthur grad, won Decatur's first track championship in 46 years by jumping 5-10 in the high jump at the state meet in 1984. She was also a standout volleyball player — she played both sports at the University of Florida. She placed third in the high jump with a leap of 5-9 at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Meet while at Florida.
Amber (Creason) Jackson, Eisenhower, 1995 (Jan. 2018)
Jackson was the 1993 and 1995 H&R Macon County Softball Player of the Year and was All-Macon County all four years of high school. She finished with a career batting average of .469, driving in 113 runs, scoring 140 and stealing 99 bases. She played in college at Ball State, where she was the starting shortstop for two years, then played six seasons of ASA Major Fastpitch Softball.
David Dakin, Lakeview, 1974 ( Jan. 2018)
Dakin, a 1974 Lakeview graduate, was one of the best basketball players in Lakeview history. He was the H&R Macon County Player of the Year as a senior, averaging 22 points per game. He averaged 17 points and 14 rebounds in his career.
Jim Minton, MacArthur, 1982 (Jan. 2018)
Minton, a 1982 MacArthur grad, was the H&R City Player of the Year in 1982, batting .532 while playing catcher and also pitching for the Generals' sectional finalist.
Minton still holds the highest batting average in MacArthur history, and was also a standout for the Decatur American Legion team.
Minton also played quarterback for the Generals’ football team. After high school, he played for the 1994 and 1995 national champion Decatur Pride fastpitch softball team.
Dawn Pitman, Eisenhower, 1986 (Jan. 2018)
Pitman, a 1986 Eisenhower grad, was the H&R Macon County Basketball Player of the Year in 1985 and '86, and also a standout volleyball player for the Panthers, winning an H&R Macon County Volleyball Player of the Year Award. She went on to play basketball at the University of Nevada-Reno, where she's a member of the school's athletic hall of fame.
H&R File Photo
Karen Roppa, MacArthur, 1966 (Jan. 2018)
Roppa, a 1966 MacArthur grad, wasn't able to play sports in high school because they weren't offered to girls, but Roppa was a standout softball and basketball player. She played both sports at Illinois State, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980, and is also in the Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame (1990). She was later an official for 20 years.
Tim Smith, Eisenhower, 1979 (Jan. 2018)
Smith, a 1979 Eisenhower grad, was a standout baseball player at Eisenhower, then went on to play at Mercer College, where he led NCAA Division I in home runs as a senior with 24. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1983, spending five years in their system until an injury ended his career. He's spent the last 26 years as a batting practice pitcher for the Marlins. He was part of the team in 1997 and 2003, earning World Series rings.
Bill Wolfe, Lakeview, 1965 (Jan. 2018)
Wolfe, a 1965 Lakeview graduate, was an all-state player as a senior for the first undefeated Decatur football team. He played in college at Indiana, where he was a two-year starter, and became the first Decatur athlete to play in the Rose Bowl in 1968.
Wolfe was also an outstanding student — he was valedictorian and received a Rhodes Scholarship.
Bob Witt, Eisenhower, coach (Feb. 2018)
Witt coached the Panthers' basketball team for 21 years beginning in the 1970-71 season, winning 327 games, 12 regional titles, two sectional titles and six H&R Macon County Coach of the Year Awards. He took Eisenhower to state in the 1975-76 season. Eisenhower's basketball gym is named after Witt.
H&R file photo
Ida Brooks, Eisenhower, coach (Feb. 2018)
Brooks (second from left) coached and taught at Eisenhower for 34 years, leading the girls basketball team to a sectional title in 1984 and was also a four-time girls soccer coach of the year for the Panthers. Eisenhower's practice facility is named after Brooks.
Jerry Curtis, MacArthur, coach (Feb. 2018)
Curtis worked at MacArthur for 31 years, serving as a track and field coach, assistant football coach and later athletic director. He was the first H&R Macon County Boys Track Coach of the Year in 1969 and won the award three times. He also coached wrestling for one season and won coach of the year.
Ray DeMoulin, MacArthur, coach (Feb. 2018)
DeMoulin was a longtime baseball and boys basketball coach at MacArthur, winning 387 games as basketball coach and 246 in baseball. He came to the school in 1957 as an original member of the faculty and helped start both programs. MacArthur's baseball field is named after him.
Jack Kenny, Stephen Decatur, coach (Feb. 2018)
Kenny was an assistant boys basketball coach at Stephen Decatur under Gay Kintner and John Schneiter before taking over head coaching duties in 1963. Kenny went 142-46 in his time as head coach, including four trips to state and three Big 12 titles. He also coached baseball and golf at Stephen Decatur.
Bob Matheson, MacArthur, coach (Feb. 2018)
Matheson was also an original member of MacArthur's faculty, becoming the school's first football coach. His 1972 team went 8-0-1 and in his final season, in 1973, the Generals were 9-1. His 73 wins are the most of any football coach at the school. MacArthur's football field is named after Matheson.
Mike Rusk, Eisenhower, coach (Feb. 2018)
Rusk was a longtime boys and girls basketball bookkeeper, and also served as golf coach at Lakeview (from 1976-81), MacArthur (1988-98) and Eisenhower (1994-2004). He started the girls golf program and coached the Panthers from 1995-1999. Under Rusk, the Eisenhower girls took second in 1995 and the boys took fourth in 2000.
Joe Russell, Eisenhower, coach (Feb. 2018)
Russell was Eisenhower's second boys basketball head coach and Decatur's first African-American coach. He also is the Panthers second-winningest coach behind Witt, winning 171 games in 10 seasons (1959-69).
Terry Cook, Stephen Decatur, 1984 (Oct. 2018)
Terry Cook was a three-year starter on the basketball team at Stephen Decatur and All-Macon County first-team three times.
After high school, Cook was a guard for the Parkland College national championship basketball team, leading the team in steals and assists. He finished his college career at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., and is both a Parkland Athletics and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association hall of famer.
Cook was an assistant boys basketball coach at MacArthur from 2008 to 2014, and has been an Eisenhower assistant since 2018.
Joe Doolin, Lakeview, 1966 (Oct. 2018)
Doolin was a star halfback and captain for the Lakeview football team that was the first in Decatur history to go undefeated. That team was enshrined in the first DPS Athletic Hall of Fame class.
Doolin, who also played basketball at Lakeview, went on to play on both sides of the ball for the Millikin University football team and became a team captain. He later coached football, including at Warrensburg-Latham.
Martha Downing, MacArthur, 1967 (Oct. 2018)
There was no tennis team at MacArthur when Martha Downing attended in the 1960s, but she won multiple Central Illinois Tournament championships in tennis, often winning multiple age groups in the same year. She went on to play tennis at Stanford.
But it wasn't until Downing turned 35 that she had her most success. In the Feb. 24, 2009, Herald & Review, former Community News Editor Bob Fallstrom called Downing “the most successful woman tennis player in Decatur history.” She represented the United States on nine international senior tennis teams and is a member of both the Sacramento (Calif.) Area Tennis Hall of Fame and Northern California Tennis Hall of Fame.
Pat Hamilton, Eisenhower, 1983 (Oct. 2018)
Known for her vertical jump, Pat Hamilton was a star in both basketball and track.
Hamilton was a three-year H&R All-City player, including All-City Player of the Year as a senior when she averaged 18.8 points, five steals and five assists.
In track, Hamilton was a two-time H&R Macon County Girls Track Athlete of the Year, taking home three state medals in the long jump.
Hamilton was the first female athlete from Eisenhower to earn a basketball scholarship to a Division I college, going on to star at Eastern Illinois University.
Gary Hunt, Lakeview, coach (Oct. 2018)
Gary Hunt graduated in 1960 from MacArthur, where he was a three-year letter-winner in football, baseball and wrestling. He then went to Missouri Valley College, where he became a part of its athletic hall of fame for his performances in football and baseball.
Hunt became a coach at Lakeview in 1967, leading the wrestling, football and baseball teams during his time there. After Lakeview closed in 1982, Hunt began teaching and coaching at MacArthur. He’s also an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Hall of Famer.
T.J. Jackson, Stephen Decatur, 1962 (Oct. 2018)
T.J. Jackson wasn't very big — 5-foot-5, 140 pounds — but he managed to make an impact in three sports at Stephen Decatur, especially football.
Jackson was an H&R All-City pick as a junior, scoring nine touchdowns, but broke out as a senior with 26 touchdowns and another all-city selection.
In college, Jackson played at Northeast Missouri and was later inducted into that school’s athletic hall of fame.
Reeni (McElyea) Letizia, Eisenhower, 1983 (Oct. 2018)
Described by former H&R sports writer Rex Spires as “one of the most accomplished and successful female athletes produced by Decatur schools,” Reeni Letizia earned 11 varsity letters during her high school career — four in basketball, three in volleyball, three in track and one in softball.
On the basketball court, Letizia averaged 17 points as a senior and graduated as Eisenhower's all-time leading scorer with 1,322 points.
At Western Illinois University, Letizia set the school’s javelin record, was part of the record-setting 4x100 relay team and still holds the WIU pentathlon points record.
Letizia coached a state title team and several athletes who went on to state titles in high school at Neoga.
Brit Miller, Eisenhower, 2005 (Oct. 2018)
Brit Miller racked up 1,103 yards rushing and 14 TD as a junior quarterback and 1,199 yards and 14 touchdowns splitting time at quarterback and running back as a senior to help Eisenhower break an eight-year playoff drought.
At Illinois, Miller broke into the starting lineup as a freshman and never left. As a senior in 2008, Miller led Illinois in tackles (132), tackles for loss (15.5) and tied for the team lead in sacks (six), earning All-Big Ten honors.
Miller was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Carolina Panthers out of Illinois and later played in the NFL for the St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
“Since the inception of this hall of fame, I wanted to be a member,” Miller said. “When I got a call from coach (Greg) Collingwood, I thought, 'This may be the call.' And it just hit me and brought up all these great memories of playing in high school and college.”
Dale Minick, Decatur High, 1937 (Oct. 2018)
Dale Minick was a key member of two Decatur High state basketball teams and went on to a successful playing career at Millikin.
In 1936, Minick made a pull-up 15-foot buzzer-beater to give Decatur the state title. Minick was the team's leading scorer in 1936 and also helped lead Decatur to a second-place finish in 1937.
At Millikin, Minick was part of two straight conference title teams and was later named to the Millikin Athletic Hall of Fame.
Steve Phillips, MacArthur, 1979 (Oct. 2018)
Steve Phillips was the 1979 H&R City Baseball Player of the Year as a senior, going 6-1 on the mound with a 1.86 ERA and a then-school record 55 strikeouts in 52 innings. He also had a .385 batting average and played center field when he wasn't on the mound.
Following high school, Phillips played baseball in college at Northwest Missouri State, where he was a four-year letter-winner.
After college, Phillips played for the ADM and Decatur Pride softball teams.
H&R file photo
Dante Ridgeway, MacArthur, 2002 (Oct. 2018)
While at MacArthur, Dante Ridgeway had 1,400 career receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on offense, and a school-record 24 interceptions.
After an All-Macon County second-team selection as a junior, Ridgeway was first-team as a senior in 2001, picking off eight passes and leading MacArthur to its first playoff berth since 1995.
Ridgeway went on to Ball State University, where he set the school's career marks in catches (208) and yards (3,030) and was later inducted into the Ball State Hall of Fame. As a junior in 2004, Ridgeway was a finalist for Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, leading the country in catches (105) and yards (1,399).
Ridgeway was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round of the 2005 draft. He also spent time with the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
1962 Eisenhower Baseball (Oct. 2018)
The Panthers went 20-3-1, beating the LaGrange Lyons in the championship game.
The title followed a state appearance in 1961 for the Panthers, who were led by future Major League Baseball player Roe Skidmore.
The rest of the team members were: Benny Adams, Mike Ball, Lee Bojko, John Dennis, Bob Duddleston, Mikey Dukeman, Don Foster, Carl Hanson, Mike Henry, Bill Lindgren, Jim Lovejoy, Jim Newcome, Don Ogden, Bob Redpath, Bob Smith, Ron Smith, Bryan Stockwell, Ron Welch, team manager Rick Bradshaw, team manager Terry Daniels, assistant coach Don Diller and head coach Clete Hinton.
H&R file photo
Rease Binger, Stephen Decatur, coach (Jan. 2019)
Rease Binger coached both boys basketball and girls track for 17 seasons. He was a six-time Macon County Girls Track Coach of the Year — his teams were known for dominant sprint relays and stars including Yvonne Taylor, Susie Hunt and Scarlet Powell. In basketball, his teams won two regional titles and a sectional title in 1985-86.
Lee Boyko, Eisenhower, 1963 (Jan. 2019)
Lee Boyko was shortstop and among the leading hitters on the 1962 Eisenhower state title baseball team that was inducted in the October 2018 class. Boyko was on the all-state tournament team as a sophomore, then hit .388 as a junior for the state title team, driving in 19. He was 5-for-11 at the state tournament. As a senior in 1963, Boyko hit .373 with 31 runs scored. Boyko was also the Panthers’ quarterback in 1962 and a starting guard on the basketball team. He went on to star in college for the Illinois State baseball team.
Terra (Crutchfield-Tyus) Jones, MacArthur, 1992 (Jan. 2019)
“Shy T” let her running and jumping speak for her. As a freshman she won city titles in the 400 and long jump. By her senior year she was dominating at the state level, winning a state title in the 300 hurdles and third-place finishes in the 100 hurdles and long jump. In all, she finished with six state medals in her high school career. She went on to win Big Ten titles in the long jump and as part of the 4x100 relay at the University of Illinois.
Cary Eller, Eisenhower, 1968 (Jan. 2019)
The Panthers’ MVP in 1967, Cary Eller was an outstanding guard and middle linebacker — “He is the finest all-around guard we’ve ever hard,” said his coach, John Alexander. He was all-city as a junior and senior, recording 113 tackles as a junior and a then-school record 129 as a senior. Eller was also a standout on the basketball and baseball teams.
K.C. Hammond-Diedrich, Eisenhower, 1996 (Jan. 2019)
K.C. Hammond-Diedrich graduated as the Panthers’ all-time leading scorer in basketball (1,385), and all-time kills (888) and blocks (274) leader in volleyball. She was the Macon County Player of the Year in both volleyball and basketball as a senior. She went on to star at Millikin in both sports and became a member of the Big Blue Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005.
Aaron Holloway, Stephen Decatur, 1966 (Jan. 2019)
Holloway, along with teammate Ben Cooper, was one of two wrestlers to bring home state titles for Decatur in 1965 — the first wrestling titles in Decatur history. Holloway, who won a sectional championship in 1964, beat John Palazzolo of Elmwood Park 9-4 in the semifinals and won by judge’s decision after the state title match at 165 pounds against Midlothian Bremen’s Dan Strand was tied 6-6 after one overtime. Holloway finished the season 25-0. He went on to wrestle at Southern Illinois.
Tim Littrell, MacArthur, 1973 (Jan. 2019)
As a senior, Littrell averaged a then-school record 22.2 points and scored 554 points as a senior, including a record 43 in a single-game. He also led the Generals’ baseball team with a .375 batting average as a senior. Littrell went on to play and later coach at Millikin. During his time with the Big Blue he was team MVP in 1976 and ‘77. He was named to the Millikin Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988.
David Marques, Lakeview, 1972 (Jan. 2019)
A 6-foot-4 sharpshooter who always had the green light, David Marques led the city in scoring in both 1971 and ‘72. His 26.4 points per game average and 659 total points were city records when he graduated. Marques went on to play at Lincoln Trail College and had a school-record 44 points in 1973.
Marcus Phillips, MacArthur, 1992 (Jan. 2019)
Marcus Phillips helped lead the Hall of Fame 1992 MacArthur track team to the state title with championships in both the 110 and 300 hurdles. He was just the third athlete in state meet history to accomplish both hurdles titles in one season. Phillips was also a member of the state champion 400 relay team. He accounted for 30 points at that meet. “He’s one of the top kids we’ve ever had in this program,” said his coach, Bill Harbeck. “And not just in terms of his athletic ability. He has the whole package when it comes to character and personality.”
Eddie Taylor, Lakeview, 1980 (Jan. 2019)
Eddie Taylor graduated as Lakeview’s all-time leading scorer with 1,195 points and was city player of the year as a senior, just missing on fellow Hall-of-Famer David Marques’ single-season record with 24.9 points per game. The 5-foot-11 guard, who was all-city in football as a junior, went on to play basketball at Millikin.
Lee Utt, Decatur High, 1952 (Jan. 2019)
Lee Utt, who died in 2010, was a standout in both basketball and baseball at Decatur. He earned a scholarship to Bradley in both sports. Utt was Bradley’s outstanding athlete in 1954-55, Bradley basketball MVP in 54-55 and 55-56, and was both team MVP and All-American in baseball in 1956. He was a member of the 1954 Bradley basketball team that finished second at the NCAA Tournament and member of the 1956 Bradley baseball team that finished third at the College World Series. He played pro baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, retiring at the AAA level.
1930-31 Decatur High Boys Basketball (Jan. 2019)
The 1930-31 team was Decatur’s first state title in basketball in its sixth trip to the tournament, but was the first Decatur team in a decade to make state. The team went 29-4, beating Collinsville 24-23, Chicago Harrison 27-20, then Galesburg 30-26 in the title game. It was led by DPS Athletic Hall-of-Famer Ray Rex, along with Paul Hill, Al Schroeder and John Stuckey.
1935-36 Decatur High Boys Basketball (Jan. 2019)
The 1935-36 team wasn’t expected to make state but caught fire at the end of the season and won the title with a 24-11 record. Decatur beat Peoria Manual 17-13, then knocked off Hull 30-27, Johnston City 20-19 in the semifinals and Danville 26-22 in the state title game. The team was led by DPS Athletic Hall-of-Famers Dale Minick and Ken Park. Pictured are, front row, coach Gay Kintner, Park, Harold Baker, Paul Weingand, Minick and Eddie Reynolds, and back row, Wendell Bauman, Dean Butts, Bob Fisher, Vic Walters and Bill Dearth.
1944-45 Decatur High Boys Basketball (Jan. 2019)
After winning it all in 1936, Decatur made four more state appearances under coach Gay Kintner before finally winning it all again in 1944-45 with a 39-2 team. By then, the game had changed to something closer to what we watch today. Decatur beat Collinsville 77-45 in the first round, then survived a 73-72 overtime win against Galesburg before beating Moline 62-46 in the semifinals and Champaign 62-54 in the championship game. That team was by DPS Athletic Hall-of-Famer Bob “Chick” Doster and George Riley.
Michael Clevenger, MacArthur, 2012 (Oct. 2019)
Decatur has had several great distance runners, but none better than Clevenger, who won five individual state titles in his junior and senior seasons at MacArthur in 2010-11 and 2011-12.
Clevenger began high school more interested in playing soccer, and as a freshman won the cross country regional in Champaign before his dad drove him to Mahomet to help the Generals win a soccer regional. Clevenger placed 63rd at the state cross country meet as a freshman and was 10th in the 3,200 in track, but it was during the summer before his sophomore year that he began training with MacArthur cross country coach Angelo Rinchiuso and dedicated himself to being a runner. Clevenger fell prey to a hot day at state cross country as a sophomore, placing 36th. But that spring, he announced his presence with third-place finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Beginning with his junior season, Clevenger had a stretch that ranks among the most dominant for a distance runner in state history. He won back-to-back Class 2A state cross country titles, and Class 2A 3,200 titles in track, and took third in the 1,600 as a junior and won it as a senior.
Following his high school career, Clevenger ran cross country and track for the University of Notre Dame, and later Georgetown.
H&R file photo
Paula (Keller) Holtman, Stephen Decatur, 1984 (Oct. 2019)
Holtman wasn’t very tall — she claimed she was 5-foot-5, but was closer to 5-3 ½ according to former Millikin teammate and coach Lori Kerans — but she excelled no matter what the sport she played.
Holtman, who was all-city all four years on the basketball court, led Stephen Decatur to the Sweet 16 in basketball as a junior, with the team going 22-5 before falling to eventual champion Peoria RIchwoods. Holtman was all-conference in all three sports as a senior, and averaged 17.1 points and 4 assists as a senior on the basketball court in 1984.
Holtman went on to an outstanding career in basketball and softball at Millikin, and was inducted into the Millikin Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. She’s the No. 5 all-time leading scorer in Millikin women’s basketball with 1,442 points.
Mike Larson, Lakeview, 1972 (Oct. 2019)
Larson was a standout distance runner at Lakeview, placing fifth in the mile at the 1972 state track meet.
After graduating high school, Larson went on to a successful cross country and track career at Eastern Illinois. After graduating from EIU, Larson qualified for the Olympic trials, and once ran a 4.04 mile.
Larson held several records at both Lakeview and EIU at the time he graduated, including one- and two-mile at Lakeview, and the mile and three-mile at EIU.
Jad Mason, MacArthur, 1986 (Oct. 2019)
Mason struggled early in his football-playing career with the Generals, but was all-county as a junior and put it all together as a senior in 1985. Mason connected on 77 of 157 passes for 1,472 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead MacArthur to an 8-4 record and Decatur’s first public schools playoff appearance, and earned H&R Macon County Player of the Year honors. He earned a scholarship to Purdue, but left the university and transferred to Millikin to focus on his academics.
Ty Mason, MacArthur, 1987 (Oct. 2019)
Mason was a year younger than his older brother Jad, but he blocked for Jad on the Generals’ team that made the playoffs his junior year, and was all-conference and all-county on both sides of the line as a senior in 1986. Ty Mason, who also played baseball for the Generals, went on to play in college at Arkansas, where he had a successful playing career at linebacker.
Emily Price, Eisenhower, 2000 (Oct. 2019)
One of the city’s best ever as a power hitter, Price was also an outstanding defensive shortstop for the Panthers.
A four-year starter who was also all-county in basketball, Price was H&R Macon County Player of the Year as a senior in 2000, going .532 with 15 home runs, 10 doubles and 52 RBIs. Price graduated as the IHSA’s all-time record-holder in doubles — her 61 remain 14th all-time. When she left Eisenhower, she owned the single-season and career records for home runs and RBIs.
Don Spain, Eisenhower. 1966 (Oct. 2019)
One of Decatur’s all-time greats on the baseball field, Spain is entering the Hall of Fame posthumously — he died of cancer on July 4.
Spain was a star on the Eisenhower baseball team, leading the Panthers to a Capitol Conference title his senior year in 1966, which included a no-hitter against St. Teresa. He went 9-1 — his only loss to Danville in the sectional final — and had a 0.26 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 70 innings.
Spain went on to pitch at Eastern Illinois, and was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 41st round of the 1966 draft.
In his first stop in the Pioneer Rookie League in Ogden, Utah, his manager was eventual Dodgers manager Tom Lasorda, who Spain remained in contact with his entire life.
He later joined the Atlanta Braves organization and made it to the Double-A level. He was on the 40-man roster and went to spring training with the team in 1969, when the team included all-time greats Hank Aaron and Joe Torre.
Spain played in the minor leagues for six seasons. His career was cut short by a rotator cuff injury in 1971 — his last stop was as a player/coach for the Decatur Commodores, who were affiliated with the San Francisco Giants.
After Spain’'s playing career, he went on to coach for the Decatur American Legion team and later helped start the Mount Zion legion team, which he took to a state title.
Raisa Taylor, Eisenhower, 2008 (Oct. 2019)
Taylor became Eisenhower’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,345 points and is the only three-time H&R Macon County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
As a senior in 2007, was also Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State First Team after averaging Taylor averaged 24 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks.
Taylor, also a standout volleyball player at Eisenhower, went on to a playing career at Bradley University, where she was 10th all-time in scoring at the time she graduated with 1,133 career points.
H&R file photo
James Wills, Lakeview, 1978 (Oct. 2019)
Wills was a three-time district champion at heavyweight for Lakeview, and also a standout on the football field at fullback and linebacker.
Wills went 30-0 as a senior on the wrestling mat in 1978. He won the district title as a sophomore despite an injury before going on to win again as a junior and senior.
Wills was also an all-conference baseball player for the Spartans, and was all-conference in football as both a junior and senior.
Greg Watchinski, Stephen Decatur, 1993 (Oct. 2019)
Watchinksi cracked the lineup for coach Dwight Simmons as a freshman, became a mainstay at receiver as sophomore, then did a little bit of everything as a junior and senior, including bringing home the H&R Macon County Player of the Year Award as a senior. That season, Watchinski, also a track standout, rushed for 995 yards and received 275 yards while scoring 15 touchdowns. He also had five interceptions and was among the team’s leading tacklers in leading Stephen Decatur to a playoff appearance after a 16-year drought.
Watchinksi went on to play in college at Illinois Wesleyan.
Mike Wilks, Eisenhower, coach (Oct. 2019)
Between 1982 and 2004 as a volleyball coach at Eisenhower and later a co-coach at MacArthur, Wilks won seven H&R Macon County Coach of the Year titles. Along the way, his teams won more than 500 games, 15 regional titles and two sectional titles during a career.
1986 MacArthur Boys Track (Oct. 2019)
Under the tutelage of Hall of Fame coach Bill Harbeck, the Generals had their best finish in track to date at the 1986 state track meet. MacArthur scored just one point behind state champion North Chicago in the Class AA meet to take second place.
Senior Bobby Jelks led the charge despite running on a sore knee. He set the state record in winning the 200, and also took third in the 100 and anchored the 4x100 relay team that took fourth.
Also leading the Generals that weekend were triple jumpers Tony Rice and Carlos Sidney, who took second and third, respectively. Tommie Reynolds placed sixth in the 400.
David Bond, MacArthur, 1984 (Feb. 2020)
Bond was the three-time H&R Macon County Boys Track Athlete of the Year, from 1982-84. After finishing fourth at state in the triple jump in 1982, Bond was triple jump state champion in 1983 and '84, jumping 47-7 3/4 to win in 1983, then 49-6 1/4 to win in 1984. His 1983 title was the first state title for Decatur since 1937. Bond went on to compete at Kansas, where he was an All-American in the triple jump in 1989 and still owns some of the top marks in Jayhawks history.
Greg Collingwood, coach, Eisenhower (Feb. 2020)
When
Collingwood arrived at Eisenhower in 1987, the track team had 10 members. He began recruiting among the student body and doubled that total after a year. He had his first state qualifier — Bruce Bennett — in 1989, and the program continued to grow from there. Collingwood was a six-time H&R Macon County Boys Track Coach of the Year, and was H&R Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year in 1996. After he left coaching in 2009, Collingwood became Eisenhower's athletic director from 2012 to 2017.
Richard Floyd, Lakeview, 1964 (Feb. 2020)
Floyd, who graduated from Lakeview in 1964, averaged 10 points as a sophomore at Lakeview, then emerged as the top scorer in Decatur as a junior with 17 points per game, then led the city again as a senior with 19.5 per game. He was named H&R All-City as a junior and senior, and finished his career with 1,217 points. Floyd, who was also a standout on the pitcher's mound, went on to play basketball at Millikin.
Adam Hodges, Eisenhower, 1993 (Feb. 2020)
Hodges made state for Eisenhower track in 1990 in the triple jump, but broke through in 1991 to become the Panthers' first state track champion by winning the triple jump, then came back in 1992 and repeated. As a senior, Hodges fought a sore heel and barely made finals, but had his best jump of the season in his final attempt and took third, earning H&R Macon County Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
Perry Hines, Stephen Decatur, 1970 (Feb. 2020)
Hines, a 1970 graduate, began to show his basketball potential his sophomore season at Stephen Decatur, then emerged as a big-time scorer as a junior, averaging more than 17 points and earning all-city second-team honors. As a senior, the IHSA ruled he was too old to play as a senior, so he served as the team manager. But Hines went on to play at Lake Land College in Mattoon, where he set seven school records and averaged 25.6 points per game in his two seasons, then finished at Southern Illinois in Carbondale, where he averaged 8.2 points in 52 games played.
Latoya Johnson, Eisenhower, 1993 (Feb. 2020)
Johnson, a 1993 Eisenhower graduate, accomplished a feat no other area athlete has ever matched, winning Macon County Volleyball, Girls Basketball and Softball Player of the Year awards in a single calendar year. Her best sport in high school was softball — she was a four-time H&R All-Macon County performer — but she was all-county twice in basketball, leading the Panthers in scoring as a junior and senior, and also a versatile volleyball player, playing both setter and a powerful outside hitter. Johnson went on to play softball and basketball at Lincoln College, where she broke the school's rebounding record and averaged 24 points and 14 rebounds as a sophomore.
Mchael Phillips, MacArthur, 1997 (Feb. 2020)
Phillips averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 steals, 4.4 assists and four rebounds as a 6-0 senior to lead MacArthur to the regional finals, earning All-Big 12 first-team and H&R All-Macon County first-team honors. He was Macon County Boys Track Athlete of the Year in 1997 after winning the Class AA long jump state title. After high school, Phillips played two seasons at Wabash Valley Community College, averaging 15 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Phillips played his finals two seasons at Wichita State, averaging 4.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 55 games, including 18 starts.
Jeff Roth, Eisenhower, 1976 (Feb. 2020)
Roth, a 1976 Eisenhower graduate, helped lead the Panthers to the 1975 Sweet 16 in boys basketball, averaging 13.7 points and 10 rebounds, the helped them break through to the 1976 Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament and was named to the all-tournament team during Eisenhower's fourth-place run, averaging 19.8 points at the tournament. He averaged 16 points during the season, earning all-city honors, and scored 1,226 points during his high school career. Roth went on to play for Boston College, averaging 4.3 points in 44 games.
George "Butch" Smith, Stephen Decatur, 1965 (Feb. 2020)
Smith was an all-state selection as a senior and gained over 2,100 yards in his career, averaging more than seven yards per carry. As a junior, he delivered the game-winning touchdown in the Runnin' Reds' win against undefeated MacArthur and earned H&R All-City. In his senior year, he led the area in scoring with 124 points and was also a hard-hitting linebacker. After high school, Smith, who also competed in basketball and swimming in high school, went on to play running back at Wichita State, then later Parsons College in Iowa.
Stephanie (Spurlock) Fitzpatrick, Stephen Decatur, 1988 (Feb. 2020)
The hard-throwing Fitzpatrick made an immediate impact for Stephen Decatur softball, starting all four years. As a junior, she had a 1.53 ERA, threw three one-hitters and a no-hitter, lifting the Runnin' Reds to a 12-12 record after a series of losing seasons. As a senior in 1988, she was H&R All-Macon County, pitching in every Runnin' Reds game and leading them to a 19-7 record with a 1.37 ERA and a .338 batting average. She went on play at Evansville, where she was a pitcher and catcher. She won three letters, was all-conference in 1991 and was the school's female athlete of the year as a senior.
Crystal Zeigler, MacArthur, 2008 (Feb. 2020)
Zeigler, a 2008 MacArthur graduate, was a four-year starter on the basketball court, earning H&R All-Macon County Second Team as a junior, averaging 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds, and First Team honors as a senior with 12 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Zeigler was also a two-time H&R All-Area First Team soccer player. S
he went on to play basketball at Millikin, where she averaged 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds as a four-year contributor.
H&R file photo
1985 MacArthur Football (Feb. 2020)
Heading into the 1985 football season, MacArthur was coming off a 2-7 record, but optimism was high with an NCAA Division I-caliber quarterback in
Jad Mason and a formidable lineup around him that included Jad's brother Ty on the line along with Pete Scott, plus receivers Joe Wagner and Todd Kovaleski, and running backs Dion Henderson and Eric Smith. The Generals didn't disappoint, going 8-4 and advancing to the Class 5A quarterfinals. MacArthur squeaked into the playoffs at 6-3, but its tough schedule paid off — the Generals blew out Urbana 20-0 to open the playoffs, then won even bigger in the second round with a 33-2 defeat of Belleville West. Members of the 1985 MacArthur football team pictured are, from left, Eric Fisher (80), Eric Smith (33), Pete Scott (50), Joe Wagner (44), Ty Mason (66), Scott Walter (22), John Crawford (62), Dion Henderson (34), James Cruthird (40), Roy Coker (64), Jerry Morgan (86) and Todd Kovaleski (88).
Scott Busboom, significant contributor, media (Spring 2021)
Busboom, a host on WZUS (100.9 FM), did play-by-play for Decatur Public Schools games, including football, basketball and several others, from the mid-1990s to the 2010s. He broadcasted more than 1,200 Eisenhower and MacArthur games.
An Urbana High graduate, Busboom started out at WITY-AM in Danville as a weekend disc jockey, then moved to the Champaign-Urbana market, then eventually to Decatur, where he began doing sports play-by-play.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Ferlaxnes "Lexy" Carson, MacArthur, 2011 (Spring 2021)
Carson, who comes from a long line of basketball players, helped lift MacArthur to two straight regional titles in 2009 and 2010.
Carson cracked the lineup for the Generals as a freshman and began to emerge as a sophomore. In her junior year, she averaged 17.4 points and 1.8 steals and took MacArthur to its first-ever sectional title game.
Carson earned H&R Macon County Player of the Year honors for her performance, then topped it as a senior. Carson led MacArthur to its second straight regional title, averaging 20.3 points and four steals to earn a second straight Macon County Player of the Year.
Carson played all through college, finishing her playing career with a memorable season at NCAA Division II West Virginia State. In her senior season in 2013-14, Carson set the school’s single season scoring record with 656 points, single-game scoring record (40 points on Nov. 9, 2013) and was both first-team All-American and Mountain East Conference Player of the Year.
STEPHEN HAAS
Kostaki Chiligiris, Stephen Decatur, 1994 (Spring 2021)
Chiligiris was a star on the youth circuit for the Decatur Swim Club and carried that on to high school, winning six medals at the state swimming meet, including two state titles as s senior.
As a sophomore, Chiligiris took seventh in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, then was eighth in the 500 free as a junior and third in the 200 freestyle. As a senior in the 1994, he won state titles in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle.
As a senior, Chiligiris was also the male performer of the year at the Illinois Senior State Championships. He posted a pair of fifth-place finishes at the US Junior Nationals and emerged as the sixth-fastest high school swimming in the country in the 100 and 200 free.
Chiligiris went on to compete at Kansas University, and narrowly missed making the Greek National Team — Chiligiris has dual citizenship — in 1996.
H&R file photo
Harry "Rocky" Cook, Eisenhower, 1961 (Spring 2021)
Cook made an impact in all three sports, but is most known for his clutch home run in the 1961 sectional finals that helped lead the Panthers to the state tournament.
Cook, a shortstop at Eisenhower, went on to play baseball at the University of Illinois, but he was also a two-year starter at quarterback for the Panthers, earning all-city honors as a senior, and a two-year starter on the basketball team.
Tim Cox, Lakeview, 1974 (Spring 2021)
Cox was a three-year starter for Lakeview, and though his teams were often outmanned, they weren't an easy win for anyone.
Cox was both All-City and All-Apollo Conference as a junior and senior in 1972 and '73, leading the team in tackles both years — including a 33-tackle game against St. Teresa. Cox was also a track star in the 440 and in the sprint relays.
He went on to play at Millikin., but injuries and concussions cut his time short.
Cox has also coached several sports at many levels, including state-qualifying high school golf teams at LeRoy and Tri-Valley.
Moe Dampeer, MacArthur, 2002 (Spring 2021)
Dampeer was an unblockable defensive tackle, leading the Generals to an 8-3 record in 2000 as a junior. At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Dampeer was Herald & Review All-Macon County First Team as both a junior and senior, recording 89 tackles, 10 sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a junior, and 68 tackles and 13 tackles for loss as a senior. He was also a first-team all-county basketball player as a senior, averaging 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds.
Dampeer, who was the No. 2-ranked defensive line recruit in the nation, ended up choosing Oklahoma over Illinois, and was also recruited by Miami, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, Oregon, USC, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, Northwestern, Iowa, Boston College, Virginia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Missouri, among others. Eastern Illinois and Illinois State wanted him for both football and basketball.
Dampeer played for the Sooners in 2004 after a 2003 redshirt, then later played at NCAA Division II Northwest Missouri State.
Dampeer previously coached Decatur JFL and was an assistant at St. Teresa and head coach at Eisenhower for a season.
H&R file photo
Leon Fonville, Eisenhower, 1969 (Spring 2021)
Fonville played on the offensive and defensive lines for Eisenhower teams that won a total of 19 games from his sophomore to senior year, with Fonville earning All-City honors as both a junior and senior.
Fonville's coach at Eisenhower, John Alexander, called Fonville, "the quickest big man we've ever had." Fonville, who played alongside DPS Athletic Hall of Famer Bill Madlock, was all-state as a senior. A 6-0, 220-pounder, Fonville went on to play at Illinois State and was a cornerstone of the Redbirds' defense as a three-year starter at defensive tackle.
Fonville was the assistant basketball coach at Richland community college, where he also worked for 35 years in the adult education program. He also coached football at the boys and girls club from 1995-98.
Al Lawson, MacArthur, 1985 (Spring 2021)
The son of DPS Athletic Hall of Famer George "Butch" Smith, Lawson entered Eisenhower already touted as a future star, and he showed it for the Panthers his freshman year in football, basketball and track. But it was when Lawson transferred to MacArthur as a sophomore that he really began standing out.
By the time Lawson was a senior, he was being recruited by Nebraska, UCLA and Illinois, among others, and was widely acknowledged as the most recruited athlete in Decatur history after one of the greatest senior seasons the city had seen. Lawson was the H&R Macon County Player of the Year, rushing for what was then a city record 1,380 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns to run his career varsity totals to 2,995 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns.
But Lawson, also a standout on the basketball court and track for the Generals, shocked the more than 50 schools recruiting him by choosing Millikin over several Division I colleges and junior colleges, wanting to focus on academics over athletics.
Lindsay Martin, Eisenhower, 1997 (Spring 2021)
Martin emerged as a junior during the cross country season, taking eighth at sectionals to make state for the Panthers. That was a sign of things to come for Martin.
That spring, Martin took fourth in Class AA. Then, as a senior, Martin led the Panthers to a 15th-place finish as a team at the state cross country meet with a 28th-place finish overall and the H&R Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year Award.
Martin capped her senior year with a second-place finish in the 800 at the Class AA state track meet, getting edged on the final turn by Bloomington's Christin Wurth. She went on to run track and cross country at the University of Illinois.
J. Thomas McNamara, special contributor, media (Spring 2021)
McNamara, who began his career at the Decatur Herald as an intern for sports editor Bob Fallstrom in 1957, was instrumental in creating the DPS Athletic Hall of Fame and has been covering DPS athletics for 46 years as sports editor of the Decatur Tribune. He's also written several books about area athletes and teams.
McNamara’s first assignment — the Decatur Turkey Tournament — has remained a special one for him over the decades. He’s now involved in its annual operation, creating the tournament's programs, serving as historian and helping with corporate advertising. At the 50th edition of the tournament, it was announced that the MVP award would be renamed in McNamara’s honor.
Mike Nolan, Stephen Decatur, 1963 (Spring 2021)
Nolan was successful on the club tennis circuit before he ever got to high school, and continued that through high school and after as well, playing in tournaments all over the country.
When he got to high school, that experience paid off. Nolan finished in the top three at the state tennis tournament three times in his career, taking third in singles as a sophomore in 1961, second in doubles (with Kent Ayers) in 1962, and third in singles in 1963.
Nolan, who went on to play in college at Indiana, is the only DPS athlete ever with three top three finishes at state tennis.
Steve Smith, Eisenhower, coach (Spring 2021)
Smith coached the 1992 Eisenhower football team that made semifinals, but his contributions for athletes at Eisenhower went well beyond that accomplishment.
Smith, a 1968 Eisenhower graduate who played three sports at Eisenhower, including football for coach John Alexander, went on to play football at Millikin.
Smith began teaching elementary PE in the district in 1972 and became the Eisenhower cross country coach in 1974. He was the head wrestling coach from 1979 to 1981, then in 1982 took over both the Eisenhower football and softball programs.
Smith coached the football team until 1999, making the playoffs in both 1992 and 1995, and the softball team until 1993. He then took over the Eisenhower baseball program and coached it until 2005, when he retired from teaching and coaching.
H&R file photo
Adrian Walker, MacArthur, 2002 (Spring 2021)
Walker helped lead the Generals to sectional titles in both his junior and senior years, with MacArthur taking third in Class AA in 2001 and second in 2002.
Walker was a big-time scorer for both teams. As a junior, he placed fifth in the 300 hurdles and led the MacArthur 4x400 relay to third place. Then, as a senior, he won a state title in the 300 hurdles, took fourth in the 110 hurdles, and helped lead the MacArthur 4x100 team to a seventh-place finish.
After high school, Walker went to Illinois, where he finished seventh in the finals of the 400 hurdles at the NCAA Championships as a sophomore to earn All-America status. He won the 400 hurdles at the Big Ten meet as a senior, and was also part of an Illini 4x400 relay team that finished second in the NCAA indoor championships in 2006. He was later part of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
1992 Eisenhower Football (Spring 2021)
The 1992 Eisenhower football team — the first Decatur school to ever be state-ranked in football — went 7-2 in the regular season to make the Class 4A playoffs, then made it all the way to the semifinals before falling 7-6 to Geneseo Darnall. The Panthers finished with a 10-3 record — the 10 wins still stand as the DPS record.
In the season the field was named after former coach John Alexander, the Panthers — coached by Steve Smith — jumped to a 6-1 start that included a 29-28 upset of Class 5A No. 2-ranked Bloomington.
In the playoffs, Eisenhower escaped with a 24-16 win against Roxana in the first round, then beat Stephen Decatur 35-12 in the second round before pulling off an upset of undefeated and No. 1-ranked Carbondale in the quarterfinals, 17-6.
A controversial clipping call on Joe Risby — among many terrible calls that day, according to Coach Smith — doomed the team's chances in a 7-6 loss to Geneseo Darnell in the semifinals. But Risby at receiver, along with Chad Hauskins at defensive end, Zamani Walter at safety and quarterback, Antwan Perry and running back/cornerback and Brian Walker at linebacker were all H&R First Team All-Macon County selections.
Many of those players from that team are here today. Let’s also remember two members of the team who have passed, G.J. Arndt and J.D. Holt, along with an assistant coach who has passed, Ray Rients
Coach Smith said of that team: “They loved each other. Chemistry and emotion have a lot to do with success. Those guys had each other’s backs. They made sure everyone stayed eligible, and we spread the ball around on offense. It was an amazing team to be a part of — the best we’ve seen in Decatur.”
John Cliff, MacArthur, 1996 (Jan. 2022)
Cliff’s emergence was part of a mid-1990s renaissance in Decatur basketball, with Cliff winning the Macon County Player of the Year Award as a sophomore in 1994 and then sacrificing his individual stats the next two seasons to help lead the Generals to two straight regional title.
Cliff, also a talented track athlete in the long jump, high jump, shot put and discus, finished with 1,421 career points and was the first player to ever be first-team all-Macon County three straight seasons.
Cliff, a three-time all-county and all-conference first-team pick, went on to play four seasons and 118 games at Marquette. As a senior, Cliff started all 29 games and was team co-captain. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and shot 38 percent on 3-pointers.
During Cliff’s player of the year season as a sophomore, he averaged 20.9 points and 6 rebounds per game. As a junior, MacArthur had its first winning season and regional title in five years, with Cliff averaging 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. Then, his senior season, MacArthur won 20 games and a regional title in the same season for the first time, with Cliff averaging 14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Leonard Dabner, MacArthur, 1964 (Jan. 2022)
Dabner emerged as a starter as a sophomore for MacArthur and helped lead the team to a 19-win season, but was just getting started in a career that ended with 1,017 total points.
Dabner was first-team all-city as a junior pivot, averaging 13.1 points. As a senior, when he was all-city for a third time, Dabner averaged 14 points and setting a school record with a 55.4 shooting percentage. Dabner, who was known for his ability around the rim, especially on tip-ins, was the first ever Mac player to go over 1,000 points.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Lewis Jackson, Eisenhower, 2008 (Jan. 2022)
One of the all-time greats to play in Decatur, and the best in the last 20 years, Jackson scored 1,630 points, dished 744 assists and had 285 steals in his four seasons. During those seasons, Eisenhower won three regional titles and a sectional championship.
Jackson, a two-time H&R Macon County Player of the Year, went on to start for four years at Purdue, playing in the NCAA Tournament each year. As a senior, he was honorable mention All-Big Ten with 10.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Jackson emerged as a freshman at Eisenhower and earned second-team all-county honors before exploding as a sophomore. He led the Panthers to a regional title with 13.5 points. 7.3 assists, 3 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game, earning his first player of the year award. In his junior year, Jackson led the Panthers to their first sectional title in 31 years, averaging 13.3 points, 8.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 3 steals.
As an Eisenhower senior, Jackson took on a larger scoring role and led the Panthers to a 28-0 start before the team was upset in the sectionals. Jackson averaged 21.4 points, 7.5 sasists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals to win his second player of the year award and third first-team selection.
After Purdue, Jackson played professionally overseas and in the NBA G League.
STEPHEN HAAS
Ann Kampfe, MacArthur, 1993 (Jan. 2022)
Kampfe came up through the highly successful Decatur Swim Club program in the 1980s and became one of both Decatur and Illinois’ all-time great high school swimmers.
After a successful run on the junior circuit, Kampfe won six state titles at MacArthur — two each year as a sophomore, junior and senior.
Kampfe won the same two events each year — the 200-yard individual medley (IM) and 500-yard freestyle. During her junior season, the 16-year-old Kampfe competed at the Olympic Trials in Indianapolis in the 400 individual medley. Kampfe finished her youth career as a 23-time Illinois Swimming Senior state champ, and won the 1991 and ‘92 Illinois Swimmer of the Year.
Kampfe earned a scholarship to Michigan, where she earned All-American honors all four seasons in the 400 IM. In her career with the Wolverines, Kampfe had five Big Ten titles and seven top-10 finishes at the NCAA Meet, including two top-threes.
Kampfe, who narrowly missed out on the Olympics in 1996, finishing fourth at the Olympic trials, was also an academic All-American at Michigan, overcoming dyslexia to earn the accomplishment.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Amy McEvoy, Eisenhower, 1991 (Jan. 2022)
Perhaps no player was more important in establishing the Eisenhower softball program as a powerhouse that lasted 20 years than McEvoy, who won two H&R Macon County Player of the Year Awards and was in the running for two more, but lost out to teammates. She finished her career with a 60-18 mark, 1.18 ERA, 684 strikeouts and 25 shutouts.
Beginning with her freshman year in 1990, McEvoy was among the area’s most dominating pitchers. She was 17-4 as a freshman with a 0.73 ERA and 171 strikeouts to lead a regional title and the Macon County Player of the Year.
McEvoy’s sophomore year brought another regional title and another player of the year, with a 14-4 record, 0.79 ERA and 196 strikeouts.
Teammate LaToya Johnson narrowly edged out McEvoy for player of the year as a junior, but she was 16-4 with a 1.55 ERA and 174 strikeouts. In McEvoy’s senior year, it was Amber Creason who was player of the year, but McEvoy finished her fourth straight first-team all-county and all-conference season with a 13-6 record and a 1.46 ERA.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Mike McLaughlin, MacArthur, wrestling (Jan. 2022)
McLaughlin was a coach in the district for 18 years, with both the Stephen Decatur and MacArthur wrestling programs experiencing success under his tutelage. He was a four-time H&R Macon County Coach of the Year — twice at Stephen Decatur and twice at MacArthur.
A history teacher in the district, McLaughlin began as an assistant for the Stephen Decatur wrestling team in 1972 under Terry Simmons. He became head coach in 1977 and, using a formula of facing tough competition in the regular season to prepare for the postseason, won three district titles in three years despite a 9-32 dual record. “We start the season inexperienced … we try to wrestle strong teams to gain experience. Then we seem to peak at district time, and that’s probably because we’re used to the tough competitions,” McLaughlin told the H&R in 1980 when he won his first coach of the year award. That season, Stephen Decatur’s Eric Smith made state despite entering the postseason with a record barely over .500.
Led by Rod Perry and Scott Mitchell — Perry reached the state quarterfinals and Mitchell took fourth — the Runnin’ Reds had another outstanding season in 1984, giving McLaughlin his second coach of the year award.
But McLaughlin’s teaching job was transferred to a new school that year — MacArthur — and because recruiting the hallways was such a big part of his success, he resigned from Stephen Decatur and became the Generals’ coach in 1985.
It took McLaughlin two seasons to turn the program around. In the 1987-88 season, MacArthur had nine sectional qualifiers and earned McLaughlin another coach of the year award, and he repeated the next season behind a talented group led by state qualifiers Nathan Fonville, Dion Simmons and Dan Forgey.
In 1990, Simmons finished third at state — the best individual finisher for a wrestler coached by McLaughlin — but that would be McLaughlin’s final season. An assistant coach at MacArthur in football previously, McLaughlin stepped into the college coaching world as an assistant football coach at Millikin in the 1990 season.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Betty Ray, Stephen Decatur, 1986 (Jan. 2022)
Ray became a starter for Stephen Decatur as a sophomore but a knee injury cut her season short. But Ray came back with a vengeance as a junior and finished with one of the best careers in city history.
As a junior, Ray averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds to earn All-Macon County and All-Big 12 honors. That spring, she was a member of the 400 and 800 relay teams that made state.
As a senior, Ray — at 5-foot-7 — was second in the Big 12 in both points (24.1) and rebounds (15.1) to earn all-county and all-conference honors a second straight seasons. Ray was also an outstanding volleyball player for the Runnin’ Reds.
An honor student at Stephen Decatur, Ray went on to play at Millikin, where she graduated as as the school’s fourth all-time leading scorers and second all-time leading rebounder, and was co-MVP for the team in 1989 and 1990.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Ray Rients, significant contributor, official (Jan. 2022)
Rients was a longtime official who ran the game clock at high school football and basketball games in Decatur for many years. A annual scholarship is given in his name at MacArthur.
Rients began as a math teacher at Eisenhower in the 1984-85 school year, then in 2003-04 transferred to MacArthur, where he taught until he retired in 2017.
Rients, who also coached on occasion, contributed for many years at the Decatur Turkey Tournament.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Patrick Ruwe, Eisenhower, 1979 (Jan. 2022)
The true definition of an all-around athlete, Ruwe was the first athlete to be named all-city in three sports in the same season, earning the honor in football, wrestling and baseball as a senior in the 1978-79 season.
A dominating lineman for the Panthers’ football team, Ruwe went on to capture the conference title in wrestling as a senior and was named the team’s MVP, as he was in baseball as well, in which he led his team in hitting with a .417 average.
Ruwe, though, was also one of the school’s valedictorians, and continued both his academic and athletic careers in the Ivy League at Yale.
Ruwe was both a football player and wrestler at Yale. In football, he was a three-year starter and became a captain his senior year. He was named first-team all-conference at guard and got feelers from both the USFL and NFL.
After college, Ruwe pursued medicine and became an orthopedic surgeon, serving for a time as Yale’s team doctor. He received Yale’s George H.W. Bush Lifetime of Leadership Award at Yale’s annual Blue Leadership Ball, which is given to former Yale athletes for their examples of leadership after graduation.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Michael Wilder, Stephen Decatur, 1998 (Jan. 2022)
In a city that’s seen its share of high-flyers, Wilder stands out. He assaulted rims and wowed crowds as part of Stephen Decatur’s last great run in the late 1990s.
Wilder jumped into the Runnin’ Reds’ starting lineup as a sophomore and was immediately an impact player for a team that won 17 games and ran into a powerful MacArthur team in the regional finals (led by John Cliff and Cortez Bond). Wilder was a second-team all-county pick, averaging 16.8 points and 3 rebounds.
In Wilder's junior season, Stephen Decatur had one of the two most memorable Decatur basketball seasons in the past quarter-century. The Runnin' Reds won their first 27 games before falling to Springfield in the sectional finals. Wilder was first-team all-county, averaging 15 points and establishing himself as the team’s best defender.
Wilder stepped into the leading scorer role as a senior and led another Runnin’ Reds regional title with 21 points, 5 steals and 4 assists per game for a second straight all-county first team selection. Wilder was also a standout tailback for the Stephen Decatur football team.
After a season at Vincennes Junior College, Wilder played two years at Louisiana Tech. He came off the bench as a junior before moving into the starting lineup as a senior and averaging 9.4 points, 2 assists and 1.3 steals.
H&R FILE PHOTO
1977 Stephen Decatur Baseball (Jan. 2022)
It wasn’t a great start for Stephen Decatur baseball. In fact, it was looking a little like a lost season at 2-6. Even after the Runnin’ Reds started putting together some wins, no one was thinking state at any point during the regular season. “If anyone would have told me we would be among the final four when we had a 6-8 record, I would have told them they were crazy,” Stephen Decatur coach Mickey Buttz said in the June 3, 1977 H&R. But that’s exactly what happened. After a 2-6 start, Stephen Decatur won six straight and 13 of 16 to reach the Class AA state tournament semifinals.
Tim McQuality caught fire in the postseason, collecting hits in eight of his first nine at-bats. McQuality was hitting .257 when the postseason started and ended the season with a .363 average.
Pitcher Kyle Bean also played his best late, winning his last five games, including the state quarterfinals against Nokomis, and finishing with a 7-3 record.
The team’s two rocks were Steve Lake and Tim Ganley. Lake led the team with a .375 batting average and helped deliver the state quarterfinals win with two hits, a double and three RBIs. Ganley hit .342 for the Runnin’ Reds
— “He’s the best ballplayer in the city, as far as I’m concerned,” said Buttz, whose team ended the season 15-10.
The 1977 Stephen Decatur baseball team was, front row from left, David Blakeney, Tom Delaney, Joe Ganley, Tom Haake, Rick Black; second row, Tim Rogers, John McGuire, Mike Unruh, Chuck Bell, Doug Fearheiley, Kelly Wetherell; back row, coach Mickey Buttz, Kyle Bean, Mike Fearheiley, Gary Hoyland, Tim McQuality, Tim Ganley, Steve Lake and Phil Martin.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Felicia Britton-Harris, Stephen Decatur, 1995 (Sept. 2022)
Felicia Britton-Harris was a team MVP in basketball and track during her high school days, beginning with her freshman season in track when she burst on the scene and won the 100-meters at the city meet.
Britton-Harris never made state in track in high school, but blossomed while at Millikin. She won CCIW titles and made the NCAA Division III national meets — both indoor and outdoor — in the sprints multiple times. She left Millikin holding five individual records and one as part of a relay, and remains in the top 10 in several events, including second in the outdoor 100 and fourth in the outdoor 200.
“Track and field was my second sport in high school," Britton-Harris said. "Basketball was my primary sport and I didn't take track as serious as I should have in high school. Track became my primary and then only sport in college.”
Adrian DeVore, Eisenhower, 1990 (Sept. 2022)
Adrian DeVore, along with brother Chris, was part of Decatur’s golden age of tennis. He was a state doubles champion with Chris in 1989 and a two-time All-American (1989-90). He helped lead Eisenhower to a runner-up finish at state in 1990, with Adrian finishing fifth in singles.
Adrian went on to play at Illinois and compete as one of the Illini’s top players.
H&R file photo
Chris DeVore, Eisenhower, 1992 (Sept. 2022)
With his brother already an established winner, Chris DeVore burst on the scene and made an immediate impact. He was part of the state doubles champion for Eisenhower in 1989 and 1990, helping lead the 1990 team to a second-place finish. Chris took fourth in singles as a senior and finished as an All-American all four years of high school.
Chris signed with South Carolina out of high school but transferred to Illinois and finished his career with the Illini.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Malik Fonville-Simmons, MacArthur, 1990 (Sept. 2022)
Also a standout in cross country and track, Malik Fonville-Simmons was a three-time conference champion — the first MacArthur conference champ in wrestling.
Fonville-Simmons advanced through Decatur’s youth wrestling program and carried the success to high school. After standouts seasons as a sophomore and junior, as a senior Fonville-Simmons went 40-2 with conference, regional and sectional championships. He was undefeated until state that year and lost to the eventual state champion at the state tournament.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Brian Innis, Eisenhower, 1979 (Sept. 2022)
Brian Innis was a four-year varsity athlete in football and baseball, and three years in basketball, before going on to play baseball at Illinois and getting drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Innis stepped in as a starter at quarterback his freshman year and became the full-time starter as a sophomore, earning all-city honors.
Innis was all-city second-team as a senior in basketball, where he was a double-digits scorer for three seasons in the post.
But it was at baseball that Innis excelled, his strong arm making him an ace on the mound. He was all-city as a junior and senior, earning a spot on the Illinois baseball team. After two years at Illinois, Innis was drafted in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1982 June Draft.
Innis pitched four seasons in the Dodgers minor league system before an arm injury forced him out of the game.
H&R FILE PHOTO
John Kotzelnick, Lakeview, 1970 (Sept. 2022)
A versatile player who could play point guard or on the wing, with excellent shooting and rebounding skills, John Kotzelnick emerged on varsity as a starter as a sophomore. As a junior, he was all-city second team with 16.8 points, then as a senior was the city player of the year in 1970, leading Lakeview to a 16-9 season and leading the city with 21.4 points per game.
Kotzelnick went on to play at Lincoln College, where he averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds as a freshman, earning team MVP, then averaged 20.8 points as a sophomore. He went on to finish his playing career at St. Leo’s in Florida.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Erin Didde Levy, Stephen Decatur, 1995 (Sept. 2022)
A product of the Decatur Swim Club, Erin Didde Levy was a three-time all-state swimmer who finished third in the 100 backstroke in 1993, seventh in both the 200 freestyle and 100 back in 1994, and eight in the 100 back in 1995.
Also in her high school years, she qualified for and swam at the US Open and 1994 Olympic Festival. She was selected to attend National Swim Camp in Colorado Springs based on her standing as one of the fastest 15-year-old swimmers in the country.
In March of her senior year at Stephen Decatur, Levy qualified for US Senior Nationals and placed 12th in the country in the 200 back.
Levy went on to swim at the University of Illinois and became one of the team’s top swimmers. She was forced to retire because of bad back at 21 in 1998, but held five Illini school records when she was through.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Bob McAdam, MacArthur, 1981 (Sept. 2022)
Even without a swim team at MacArthur, Bob McAdam, who trained in the Decatur Swim Club, became a dominant force at the state meet from his freshman year on.
As a freshman in 1978, McAdam won the 100-yard breaststroke at state. He repeated as a sophomore, then won it again as a junior, along with second in the 200 individual medley. As a senior, he made it 4-for-4 in the 100 breast and took third in the 200 IM.
He made the Olympic trials in 1980 and once held the Junior Olympics record in the 100 breast. Named to the high school All-America team in 1978 and 1981, McAdam was the first Decatur high school swimmer to be named All-America.
McAdam went on to swim at the University of Southern California and later Southern Illinois.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Sam McAdam, MacArthur, 1983 (Sept. 2022)
Like his brother Bob, Sam McAdam was a dominant force representing MacArthur at the state swim meet. McAdam grew up in the Decatur Swim Club and made state all four years of high school.
McAdam took third in the 100-yard backstroke and fourth in the 200-yard individual medley as a freshman. He won his first state title as a sophomore, taking first in the 200 IM, along with second in the 100 back. He took second again in the 100 back as a junior, then won state in both the 100 back and 200 IM as a senior. He was named to the high school All-America team in 1981 and 1982.
McAdam went on to swim at Stanford, where he helped lead the team to the NCAA Championship three of four years. He was captain as a senior and swam on a World Record relay squad.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Kevin Roberson, Eisenhower, 1986 (Sept. 2022)
Roberson was a three-sport star who went on to have a four-year Major League Baseball career with the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.
As a senior with the Panthers, Robertson was a fullback and all-county punter for the football team who once had a school-record 80-yard punt. In basketball, he was All-Macon County as a senior, leading the city in scoring with 19.7 points per game. He batted .447 playing center field as a senior and began opening the eyes of MLB scouts.
After Eisenhower, Roberson — a switch-hitter — played two seasons at Parkland College, where he hit a school-record 10 home runs as a freshman and nine the next season. He was picked by the Cubs in the 16th round.
Roberson made his way through the minor leagues, beginning in Rookie Ball in Wytheville, Virginia, then playing in Charleston, West Virginia (low Class A), Winston-Salem, North Carolina (high Class A), Charlotte (Class AA) and finally the Triple-A Iowa Cubs in Des Moines. Roberson showed pop in his bat at every stop, and was hitting .304 with 16 home runs when he was called up to the big leagues on July 15, 1993.
In 62 games as a rookie, Roberson hit nine home runs, drove in 27 and scored 23 runs. The next year, 1994, Roberson again began the season with Iowa and was hitting .313 with 11 extra-base hits (eight doubles, three home runs) in just 67 at-bats when he was called up to the Cubs on May 3. But after 44 games, in which Roberson had 55 at-bats and hit two home runs with a .218 batting average, he injured his hand punching a clubhouse door out of frustration and missed the rest of the season.
In 1995, Roberson had four home runs and a double in just 38 at-bats, but was put on waivers and claimed by Seattle. Roberson played in Triple-A the rest of the 1995 season, then signed as a free agent with the Mets in 1996. He played most of 1996 in Triple-A but did make it into 27 games for the Mets, hitting three home runs with an .848 OPS.
That was the last Roberson would see of the majors. He played full seasons in Triple-A for Phoenix of the Giants organization and Calgary of the White Sox organization before taking the season off in 1999 and returning in 2000 for Salt Lake of the Minnesota Twins organization to finish his pro career.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Tylian Smith, MacArthur, 2001 (Sept. 2022)
Out of all the accomplishments of MacArthur triple jumpers in the 1980s, 90s and 2000s, no one had more state success than Smith, who won state titles in the event as a junior and senior (2000 and 2001), plus got fifth as a freshman in 1998 and second as a sophomore in 1999.
Smith broke MacArthur’s record, held by Byron Topps, as a junior with an effort of 50 feet, 8 inches. As a junior, in addition to his state title in the triple jump, he took second in the long jump. As a senior, Smith won the triple, took third in the long jump, helped the Generals 4 x 400 relay to a third-place finish and the 4 x 200 relay place fourth, leading the team to a third-place finish overall.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Matt Tyner, MacArthur, 1976 (Sept. 2022)
Tyner was an outstanding quarterback for the Generals football team, but it was in baseball that he excelled most.
In 1975, in his junior year, Tyner was the regular catcher for the MacArthur team that reached the state semifinals. In 1976, playing catcher, centerfield and pitcher, Tyner was all-conference and all-city, batting .366 with 14 runs, seven doubles and two triples. On the mound, he was the team’s No. 2 starter and had thrown a no-hitter before arm trouble forced him off the mound.
Tyner’s tendency toward an undisciplined hitting style caused most college coaches to avoid him out of high school. He got a chance to walk on with Miami and worked his way into the lineup — and a scholarship. He was a three-time College World Series participant and was drafted in the ninth round of the 1980 MLB Draft. He hit .301 with 33 home runs in 1981 in the Carolina League, but was forced to retire in 1984 after two elbow operations.
Tyner became a coach following his career and is a 20-year veteran of NCAA coaching. He was named Towson’s coach in 2017.
H&R File Photo
1972 MacArthur football (Sept. 2022)
One of only two undefeated football teams in DPS history, the 8-0-1 Generals finished off their season with a come-from-behind win against crosstown rival Eisenhower in one of the most memorable games in city history.
The 1972 Generals, coached by DPS Hall of Famer Bob Mathieson, was led by its offensive line, which wasn’t big but was effective behind tackles Bob Whitten and Ed Kensil, guards Steve Meinhold and Gary Cook, and center Mike Reynolds.
The line blocked for a stable of running backs: Tony Stepney, Tim Helm, Pat Curtis and Mark Muerlot, all with over 200 yards rushing. Quarterback Bruce Blaylock threw for 500 yards, with Tom Taylor pitching in 300 yards receiving and four TDs, and Jerry Muse a big-play option at receiver. Curts, Taylor, Cook, Reynolds and Helm were all-conference picks.
Going into the final game against Eisenhower, the only game MacArthur hadn't won was a 14-14 tie with Springfield Griffin. But facing their rival Panthers, the Generals trailed 20-7 in the fourth quarter. They cut the lead to 5 on an 8-yard TD run by Curtis, with Helm running in the conversion, then took the lead minutes later on a 68-yard punt return from Muse with 7:34 left, causing the stands at Pigott Field to shake with excitement.
MacArthur held on for the win and, with the playoffs format in the IHSA for football still two years away, finished undefeated.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Brenda Clark, Lakeview, Stephen Decatur, coach (Sept. 2022)
Clark, an EIU graduate, was teaching in a California junior high when the Lakeview job came open and she took it. The girls basketball program in Decatur was just starting, so she stepped in as coach for Lakeview in its first season and coached eight seasons until the school closed, going 87-42.
Clark won regional and sectional titles in 1980 with Lakeview, becoming the first coach to lead a girls team to the Sweet 16 in Decatur. After Lakeview closed, Clark went to Stephen Decatur. With the Runnin’ Reds, Clark — as co-coach with Jean Gift — won regional and sectional titles in the 1983 season. Clark was Macon County Coach of the Year in 1980 and, along with Gift, in 1983.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Donna Dash, Lakeview, MacArthur, coach (Sept. 2022)
Dash graduated EIU in 1971 and began teaching at North Vermillion, Ind., coaching track. She returned to Decatur in 1979 and taught and coached at Lakeview and Argenta-Oreana before being hired by her alma mater as a softball coach in 1986. She became track coach in 1988.
Dash coached several sports, including volleyball and softball, but had her most success coaching track — her 1994 MacArthur track team took third at state — the best finish in MacArthur history. She was named Decatur Sports Council Coach of the Year that season and also H&R Macon County Girls Track Coach of the Year — an award she won four times.
Dash was also a top softball player in Decatur from as far back as the mid-1960s playing fastpitch with the Windettes, then later playing slow-pitch in the 1980s with Rogers.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Duane Garver, significant contributor, teacher (Sept. 2022)
A 1932 Decatur High graduate who played on Stephen Decatur’s 1931 state championship basketball team, Garver went on to graduate from Millikin and serve in the Navy in World War II, then returned to Decatur and became a longtime tennis instructor.
Garver, known as "Mr. Tennis," was a teacher and coach at Johns Hill for 30 years, coaching tennis in his spare time. As a tennis instructor, he gave lessons in Decatur for 60 years, teaching 25,000-plus students with 100 nationally ranked players, including Decatur greats Lornie and Chuck Kuhle.
Garver became a member of the Millikin Hall of Fame in 1972, and the Decatur Athletic Club renamed its tennis courts “Duane Garver Tennis Pavilion” in 1998.
In 1977, at age 65, Garver made the trip to Wimbledon as part of the American Super-Seniors team, which was invited to play the British Super-Seniors team — the teams split 6-6, with Garver winning a singles match and splitting a pair of doubles matches. Garver, through the years, won several times on the Senior Olympics and Super Seniors tennis circuits.
Garver died in 2007 at age 94. He had five children, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Darius Adams, MacArthur, 2007 (Sept. 2023)
Adams showed signs of the player he'd become late in his senior year at MacArthur, but few could have dreamed he'd go on to a long professional career as well.
As a senior at MacARthur, Adams averaged 8.3 points and 4 assists to earn third-team All-Macon County. He landed at Lincoln College, where he was an All-American as a sophomore, averaging 18 points, four assists and five rebounds.. That earned him a scholarship to the University of Indianapolis, where Adams became the seventh-leading scorer in NCAA Division II. As a senior, he averaged 23.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
But that was only the beginning. In February 2012, Adams began his pro career with Guaiqueríes de Margarita of Venezuela. From there, Adams has played in the Dominican Republic (2012), Ukraine (2013), France (2013 and 2014), Germany (2013), Spain (2014-16) and China (2016-present), where he led his team to the league championship and earned finals MVP in 2016. He’s also played in the NBA G League, both for the Birmingham Squadron and Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He’s currently playing for the Fujian Sturgeons in China.
H&R file photo
Cortez Bond, MacArthur, 1996 (Sept. 2023)
Bond, a 6-foot-4 center, was a two-time Macon County Boys Basketball Player of the Year, in 1995 and 1996, then went on to play at Parkland and Northeastern in Boston. He's the won of Shawn (Rawls) Bond.
As a senior, Bond averaged 21 points and seven rebounds while shooting 54 percent. He was named Class AA all-state after helping lead MacArthur to a 21-7 record and a second straight regional title. During his junior year, he averaged 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds, including 22 points and 11 rebounds per game in the postseason, to earn Macon County Player of the Year in his first year on varsity. Despite just two varsity seasons, Bond scored more than 1,000 career points.
Bond also was a standout in track while in high school in the high jump. He averaged 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds at Parkland, then went on to Northeastern.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Robert Bauer, Decatur High, 1948 (Sept. 2023)
Bauer was a high school baseball star at Decatur before becoming an MLB draftee with a 10-year minor league career who later became a minor league manager for the Yankees.
Bauer was part of the 1947 Decatur baseball team that made state under legendary basketball coach Gay Kintner, then the next year helped lead Decatur to a district upset of Mount Zion in 1948 as a senior.
After graduating, Bauer went to work at Staley and played for the baseball team. After two years in the Army, in 1953, he went to a St. Louis Cardinals spring tryouts. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954. He played his first year of pro ball in Alexandria, La., then the second year went to Odessa, Texas, where he hit .320 with 20 home runs.
He played in the Cardinals’ minor league system until his contract was sold to the Yankees in 1957. He became a player/manager in the Yankees’ minor league system in 1959. Bauer played 10 minor league seasons in all, mostly at third base, but also right and left field. He finished with 121 home runs, a 393 on-base percentage and an .849 OPS, but never made the majors — he was stuck behind Ken Boyer in St. Louis, and Clete Boyer in New York.
As a manager, Bauer’s team won the Florida State League pennant in 1962 at Fort Lauderdale. He managed various Yankee minor league teams until 1968. Among his players were Jim Bouton of “Ball Four” fame, and he had a chance to sit on a bench next to Joe DiMaggio and have a conversation. After leaving baseball, Bauer had a 20-year career at D&R Welding. Bauer died in 2020 at age 92.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Jim Cook, Eisenhower, 1967 (Sept. 2023)
Cook was H&R Wrestler of the Year in 1967 after finishing third at state at 133 pounds following district and sectional titles.
Cook was district champ as a freshman, then went 23-1 as a sophomore, earning all-area honors, As a junior, Cook was 20-2-1. He graduated as the record-holder in wins with 53 despite wrestling just three seasons. He was 19 as a senior and, by rule, too old to wrestle in IHSA competition. He’d started school late after suffering from polio as a child.
Cook went on to wrestle at Southern Illinois, where he was an All-American, and also competed in the Marines’ wrestling program, where he was a four-time inter-service champion.
Cook went on to teach and coach at Eisenhower, and also coached Millikin wrestling.
Steve Daniel, MacArthur, 2003 (Sept. 2023)
Daniel followed up a second-place finish in the triple jump as a junior in 2002 with a state title in the event in 2003 to earn H&R Macon County Track Athlete of the Year.
Daniel also qualified for state in the long jump and as part of the 400-meter relay, and racked up points in four events at nearly every meet during the season. Daniel was a versatile athlete who was capable of scoring in many events, including the 400 and 800 — he was part of the 3,200 relay team that set a school record his sophomore year.
Following his senior year, Daniel won the triple jump at the AAU National Meet, then went on to compete at Indiana State, where he competed at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Meet in 2008 in the triple jump.
Daniel was also a quarterback for the Generals football team and helped lead them to an 8-3 record as a junior.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Barbee Kipper, Eisenhower, 1979 (Sept. 2023)
Kipper emerged as a sophomore in both basketball and tennis to claim team MVP, then was among the first Decatur females to succeed in basketball at the college level.
In Kipper’s sophomore year, she helped lead coach Ida Brooks’ 1977 team to a Decatur school’s first girls basketball regional title, scoring 13 in the regional title win against MacArthur.
Kipper was named all-city as a sophomore, averaging 16 points, and was again team MVP and all-city as a senior, averaging 14 points.
In her sophomore season, she advanced to the state tennis tournament in singles.
Kipper went on to play basketball in college at Furman, where she competed from 1979 to 1981.
Robin Liddell, Eisenhower, 1974 (Sept. 2023)
Liddell had success in both cross country and track, culminating at the state meet in both sports his senior year in high school and a college career as well.
He was a two-time district champion in cross country and took 10th at state as a senior.
In track as a senior, Liddell went undefeated all season, winning districts in the mile and two-mile, but chose to focus on the 3,200 at state and took sixth. He was Decatur Herald city track athlete of the year. He graduated as the Capitol Conference record-holder in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Liddell ran in college at Purdue, where he was a four-year letterwinner in both track and cross country. He held the school record in the steeplechase for 29 years and still ranks fourth all-time. Liddell, who also graduated as the record-holder in the 1,600 at Purdue, won the prestigious Red Mackey Award his senior year.
Shawn (Rawls) Bond, Eisenhower, 1977 (Sept. 2023)
The 6-foot-1 Rawls was part of the All-City girls basketball team in 1976 and 1977. Though no player of the year award was given in girls basketball yet, Rawks likely would’ve won it in 1976. Said one coach: “When she played against our team, it got to the point where I knew there was nothing we could do to stop her. I just sat back and watched.”
Rawls averaged 23 points and double-figured in rebounds with a best of 48 points and 31 rebounds against Stephen Decatur. In 1977, as part of Ida Brooks’ 10-3 Panthers squad. Rawls was in double figures in every game except one and scored 30 or more five times with a high of 41.
Rawls was also a letterwinner on the volleyball team.
Parker Shade, MacArthur, 1997 (Sept. 2023)
MacArthur's Parker Shade followed in his brother's footsteps with a state title and a Division I college career.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Nick Reed, MacArthur, 1991 (Sept. 2023)
Reed was state champion in the 110 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles in his senior season. He was a two-time Area Best champ in the 110s and was a favorite to make state in the event as a junior as well, but clipped a hurdle and missed out. He made up for it as a senior by breaking the school and Big 12 records in the event before winning state — he was named H&R Macon County Track Athlete of the Year. He went on to compete at Ball State.
Also played running back for the Generals’ football team, earning all-county first team in 1989.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Tucker Shade, MacArthur, 1995 (Sept. 2023)
After success with the Decatur Swim Club as a youth swimmer, Shade made state all four years of high school and burst on the national scene as a senior.
As a freshman, he took third at state in the 100-yard butterfly, which would become his signature event. As a sophomore he was fourth in the 100 butterfly and seventh in the 200 individual medley. He won his first state title as a junior — in the 100 butterfly — and also took seventh again in the 200 IM and 12th in the 200 medley relay. In the spring after his junior season, Shade took third in the 50 butterfly and fourth in the 100 butterfly at nationals as part of the U.S. National Junior Swim Team — one of only two U.S. males to win a medal that year.
As a senior, he won two more state titles, earning the 1995 Illinois Swimmer of the Year by setting a state record in the 100 butterfly at the state meet — his second straight state title in the event — and also won the 50 freestyle, earning high school All-American honors. The 100 butterfly record was the longest-standing record in IHSA swimming at the time. Following his senior year, Shade dominated the Illinois Senior Swimming Championships with four first-place finishes, one second and one third, plus swimming legs of three winning relays.
Went on to a successful college career at North Carolina. He was a three-time ACC champion in the 100-yard butterfly and a four-time All-America selection. He was ACC Championships MVP in 1996, and team MVP in '97 and '98 and '99.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Rhasaan Smith, Stephen Decatur, 1995 (Sept. 2023)
Without a great passer, Smith’s talents were limited to the occasional big play in high school, but he went on to flourish in college at Eastern Illinois.
As a junior, Smith had 184 yards receiving, then 275 yards receiving and a touchdown as a senior while adding 53 tackles on defense. But Smith played well enough to get noticed by Northern Illinois, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Eastern Illinois.
As a senior at EIU, Smith had a team-high 537 receiving yards and finished with 786 yards in two seasons for the Panthers.
Smith was also a standout in basketball, in which he was all-conference and all-county as a senior.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Don Novak, coach, Eisenhower baseball and wrestling (Sept. 2023)
As Eisenhower wrestling coach, Novak won Herald & Review coach of the year in 1973 and 1974, led by the Culbertson brothers — Bob and Bill.
Coached wrestling at Eisenhower until 1977 — had six winning seasons and coached Jim Cook, who was third in the state in 1967.
Novak coached wrestling at Eisenhower until 1977. He had six winning seasons and coached Jim Cook, who was third in the state in 1967.
As baseball coach, Novak was H&R Baseball Coach of the Year in 1974 (he won the H&R’s wrestling coach award the same year), leading the conference and district champion Panthers led by H&R Player of the Year Ken Smith. Had been the baseball coach since 1970 — 1974 was his first time beating DeMoulin for the award.
Novak coached Eisenhower until 1994, also coaching Kevin Roberson, Jeff and Brian Innis, Tim Smith and Bill Elliott during his years in the dugout.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Dan Winter, Significant contributor (Sept. 2023)
Winter was a teacher at MacArthur for 35 years and was PA announcer for MacArthur athletics for many of those seasons. Winter also served on the school board, including a stint as board president.
1976 Eisenhower Boys Basketball (Sept. 2023)
The Panthers finished fourth at the IHSA State Tournament behind DPS Athletic Hall of Famers Hubert Carter, Jeff Roth and Dave Hood.
After winning the Capitol Conference, then regional, sectional and super-sectional titles, Eisenhower’s first trip to state started with a dominating performance behind Roth with 27 points on 13-of-19 shooting and 18 rebounds.
The Panthers were coached by Bob Witt and led by Carter, who was city player of the year with 21.9 points per game. Roth (16.3 points) joined Carter on first team all-city, with Charles Sangster, Hood and Don Barr making second team.
H&R FILE PHOTO
1965 Macarthur Boys Tennis (Sept. 2023)
The 1965 Generals tennis team won the second state tennis title in Decatur history and the last one won by a city team.
The Generals returned a strong group that included Mike and Rick Elbl, Jay Peterson and Mike Meis, who had all been a part of doubles teams the year before that had advanced to state. MacArthur scored four points at the 1964 meet behind Meis and Mike Elbl reaching the semifinals in the doubles tournament.
In 1965, MacArthur won the Capitol Conference and went 12-0 in dual competition. MacArthur dominated the district meet, with Mike Elbl winning and Meis finishing runner-up in singles, and the doubles team of Jay Peterson and Rusty Martin winning the title and the team of Rick Elbl and Herb Rapp finishing runner-up. Mike Elbl and Meis combined to go 5-2 in singles, and the doubles teams combined to go 4-2 for a combined 10 points. That tied WInnetka New Trier East. Both were awarded state titles. A coin toss was flipped and MacArthur was awarded the championship trophy.
H&R FILE PHOTO
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982.
