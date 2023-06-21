DECATUR — Dennis Lab School's seventh and eighth grade students will move to Stephen Decatur Middle School for the 2023-24 school year if the school board accepts a proposal by district administration.

The proposal, presented at a special board meeting on Wednesday held at MacArthur High School, calls for the remaining Dennis students to move to Garfield Learning Academy's building at 300 Meadow Terrace Place.

The building is inadequate to house all 500 of Dennis' prek-8 students. Even with assigning seventh and eighth grades to Stephen Decatur, the district sought the board's approval to rent modular units that would provide six more classrooms and a restroom at a cost of $439,000 — $175,000 for delivery and installation, plus $22,000 per month for a year's rent. The district expects to need the modular units for longer than a year, as well. The units will be placed on the grounds of the Garfield building.

Students in Garfield Learning Academy, which serves students K-12 in an alternative learning setting, will be moved to a self-contained wing at Stephen Decatur and will not be mixed with Stephen Decatur students.

According to documents released by the district, staff will follow grade levels, pending discussions with the Decatur Education Association.

The proposal will be considered for approval at the board's June 27 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

The meeting follows the district's announcement last week that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

Decatur Public Schools announced on May 31, the day after school ended for the summer, that a structural engineer had found significant issues at both the Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses and the buildings would be closed while a second engineer, as suggested by the first, examined them. That second report was provided to the district on June 8.

With few options available for housing Dennis and school scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, decisions on a short-term solution had to be made quickly.

It is unknown as yet whether the buildings can be repaired or will have to be razed and replaced. The future of those buildings had already been a topic of discussion even before the recent engineering firm findings.

The board considered a new building for the Dennis program as recently as last year, but no suitable building site was available in the school's boundary in the west end.

The board proposed buying Lincoln Park and building there, but the community objected, and the Decatur Park District board ultimately decided against selling the park to the school district.

