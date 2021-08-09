Girl Scouts to host collection of cookies for U.S. military

DECATUR — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will hold the 8th annual Decatur Operation Cookie Share to collect cookies to send to American military both at home and abroad from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, in Central Park.

Cookies will be also be provided to first responders and frontline healthcare workers as a way to offer comfort and a taste of home. At noon, retiring Chief Jim Getz will be honored.

Girl Scouts will sell boxes of cookies to be set aside to be sent to troops, first responders and frontline workers. Diggity Dawgs, Kansas City Pit BBQ, Smack 'n' Tacos and Mister Softee will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a portion of proceeds will be used to benefit Operation Cookie Share. Free activities for current and future Girl Scouts will be provided 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations can also be provided online at OperationCookieShare.org or call (217) 233-0476.

For more information, visit www.getyourgirlpower.org.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

