Girl Scouts to offer coding program in Decatur
Girl Scouts to offer coding program in Decatur

Girl Scouts
Provided photo

DECATUR — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois will offer a coding program for girls in grades 6-12 Aug. 31 through Nov. 6.

Classes will meet 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Decatur Urban Program Center, 1170 E. Pershing Road.

Activities will include hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities taught by women in those fields, career exploration, and the chance to earn a coding badge. The classes are free.

Call (217) 725-3700 for more information. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

