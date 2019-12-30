Got a 2020 resolution to read more? The Decatur Public Library's winter reading program is for all ages

DECATUR — It's probably not surprising that books by Mo Willems top the “most checked-out” list at the Decatur Public Library.
Alissa Henkel and Susan Bishop, better known to young readers as READiculous, regularly feature his Elephant and Piggy books in their shows, where they act out books for appreciative audiences in the children's department and at schools and other venues in the area. Willems is the author of those books and many others for beginning and early readers, and library assistant John Schirle said Willems' other books were checked out 570 times in 2019.
“If we included the Elephant and Piggy books, this number would be far higher,” Schirle said.
Whether you have a child who loves Mo Willems or Harry Potter books, or your own reading list to tackle, the library will begin a winter reading program on Jan. 2. Register online at www.decaturlibrary.org and pick up a reading log, upstairs in the children's department for kids, downstairs at the reference desk for teens and adults.
The children's winter reading program consists of a chart of snowflakes. Every day that the child reads, or is read to, the child colors a snowflake. When they reach 15, they bring their reading log to the library for a reward. They get another reward at 30, and can get a new reading log and do it all over. The program for all ages ends on March 31.
Teens and adults log their reading time in 10-minute increments, aiming for a total of six hours. They, too, can read any book they want to, in any format, including audiobooks and digital readers like Kindle.
“We keep it fairly low-key,” Schirle said. “It's simple compared to our summer reading program. In the summer, we give kids a reading log and there's five different levels and they decide how many books they're going to read for each goal and they write the books down. It's a little involved.”
Part of the reason the winter program is so streamlined, he said, is because in winter and right after the holidays, people just don't want to put forth that much effort. They decided to make it easy and instead of requiring goals, just make it about how much time patrons spend reading.
You have free articles remaining.
“In summer, some kids are plowing through a Harry Potter book a week and some kids are lucky to be able to read 15 minutes or a half hour a day in a beginning reader, so we let kids set their own goals,” Schirle said. “In winter, it's set up on a daily basis. We don't tell them to set goals for how many books. We just tell them, for every day that they read, they just color in a snowflake. So whatever a day of reading looks like for them. That may be Mom reading a story at bedtime, it may be them reading a half hour, it may be them reading during their quiet reading time at school. Whatever a day's worth of reading looks like for them.”
The surest way to form a good habit is to do it every day, even if only for a short time, Schirle said, and that's one reason for the program.
Thanks to donations from McDonald's, Papa Murphy's and the Friends of the Library, children will receive small rewards leading up to the big reward at the end: a book of their own and a party to be scheduled this spring.
The teen and adult program is the same way, with the 10-minute increments adding up to six hours in consciousness of the busy lives people lead. Reference librarian Alix Frazier said during past reading programs, they lost a lot of people between the beginning and the end.
“It was just, 'Here's your log, check back in when you're done,'” she said. “There was a massive drop-off between logs picked up and turned in, so last year we did the check-ins instead. It's just little ways to keep people reading.”
Teens and adult check back in after they've logged a total of two hours and they, too, receive “a little something” as a reward, such as a book. Once they complete six hours and turn in their log, they'll be eligible for a drawing. Two adult and two teen winners will be drawn after the program ends on March 31.
______________________________________________________________
Gross_Katie 1 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 2 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 3 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 4 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 5 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 6 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 7 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 8 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 9 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 11 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 12 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 13 6.21.18.jpg
Gross_Katie 14 6.21.18.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter