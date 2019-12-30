Got a 2020 resolution to read more? The Decatur Public Library's winter reading program is for all ages

The children's winter reading program consists of a chart of snowflakes. Every day that the child reads, or is read to, the child colors a snowflake. When they reach 15, they bring their reading log to the library for a reward. They get another reward at 30, and can get a new reading log and do it all over. The program for all ages ends on March 31.

Teens and adults log their reading time in 10-minute increments, aiming for a total of six hours. They, too, can read any book they want to, in any format, including audiobooks and digital readers like Kindle.

“We keep it fairly low-key,” Schirle said. “It's simple compared to our summer reading program. In the summer, we give kids a reading log and there's five different levels and they decide how many books they're going to read for each goal and they write the books down. It's a little involved.”

Part of the reason the winter program is so streamlined, he said, is because in winter and right after the holidays, people just don't want to put forth that much effort. They decided to make it easy and instead of requiring goals, just make it about how much time patrons spend reading.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}