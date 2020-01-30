NORMAL — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that he is releasing the remaining $52.3 million for Illinois State University’s long-awaited fine arts complex project, which is projected to cost $61.9 million.

President Larry Dietz said the 2019-20 academic year has been a good one for the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts. In addition to the release of funds for the renovation-rehabilitation project, the college received a $12 million gift last fall from Kim, for whom the college and the school of art are now named, and her husband, Thomas Clement.

Dietz said it's also good to see the state making investments in higher education on a bipartisan level.

The project has been on the university’s capital request list for about 20 years and money has been earmarked for the project before, only to be held up by the state’s budget troubles.

The time, however, Pritzker told a packed room in the Center for the Visual Arts, “You have nothing to worry about" — although he joked, “Build fast.”

The university would like to "build fast," but the first step will be to “look at the scope of the project and what can be accomplished with the resources available” as costs for materials and labor have risen since the project was put on hold in 2015, explained Chuck Scott, who is retiring as ISU’s interim associate vice president for facilities management.

The project will include a combination of demolition, renovation and new construction to enhance instructional spaces.

Plans call for tearing down Centennial West and the Center for Visual Arts, extensively renovating Centennial East and adding new facilities.

The buildings have been described as aging facilities that do not meet today’s academic needs, with ongoing problems with roof leaks, plumbing and ventilation as well as access issues under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Freshman Braeden Forman, a music education major from Buffalo Grove, said, "I was in Centennial West this morning and our professor had to bang on the radiator to get it to work properly."

Forman said he is looking forward to seeing the changes, even if many won't be completed until after he graduates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Likewise, Daniele Kong, a senior in graphic design said, "I'm excited for it to be updated."

ISU has used nearly $7.5 million in internal funding for emergency repairs and maintenance to the three buildings while waiting for the project to proceed.

The Center for Visual Arts was built in 1973. The Centennial buildings were built in 1959 and resemble high school buildings of that era. At the time, the buildings were used primarily to train future music teachers and art teachers. Now, in addition to teaching, many fine arts graduates enter other fields such as becoming professional performers or artists.

Michael Wille, director of the Wonsook Kim School of Art, said "This may be one of the best days of my career," which he began more than 18 years ago as a painting professor at ISU. "It will create a better learning space for our students."

Despite the shortcomings of the facilities, several students remarked that they were receiving a good education.

Sara Alfieri, a senior in ceramics from New York, said the college is "a close, family-like community that is welcoming to everyone."

Associate professor Randy Reid, who has been at ISU for 30 years, described the Center for Visual Arts for being "like a bunker" and said the lack of windows in many of the classroom "does not lend itself well to the environment you teach in" for art classes.

The money comes from the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program approved last year. Rebuild Illinois includes $3 billion for colleges and universities across the state.

It also includes $89 million for a multi-phase rehabilitation of Milner Library and $40 million for general repairs and renewal projects.

Earlier this month, Pritzker released $8.3 million for initial phases of an $83 million project at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for renovation and an addition to the Communications Building.

The length of time it took for the money to finally be released for the fine arts project was the focus of several comments at the announcement.

"Good things take time, especially out of Springfield sometimes," said state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, adding "Working together, things like this can get done for the betterment of higher education in the state of Illinois."

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota