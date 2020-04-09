Grades can’t count against kids during Illinois’ coronavirus school shutdown. Does that mean less incentive to do the work?

When e-learning began for three of her five children following the coronavirus school shutdown, St. Charles resident Krista Badani was delighted by their diligence. They all have Chromebooks, and for the first few days, it was going well.
But then, her kids got the memo.
“There was an email that went out to parents telling us the e-learning was non-graded, and the kids got wind of it,” Badani recalled. “It’s become really hard now, because there’s no motivation.”
Her son Antonio Badani, 17, says he typically puts in his best effort at school, has a B+ average and enjoys most of his classes.
But he admits that when he found out schoolwork wouldn’t be graded during the first weeks of the shutdown, that “made me not want to do it. I did do the assignments eventually, but if they want students to take this seriously, don’t tell me it doesn’t count."
Antonio’s schoolwork may start counting, though -- but only if he does well. That’s because of guidelines newly issued by the state that strongly advise districts not to give Fs or use any measurement that would lower a student’s overall grades.
Since schools were shut down statewide on March 17, they’ve taken a variety of approaches to educating homebound students, with the majority of the work not graded. But with Illinois’ 800-plus school districts now making the formal transition to remote learning, they’re tasked with figuring out how to fairly and equitably assess students’ work.
To help, the Illinois State Board of Education has issued guidelines. They call for teachers to use a pass-incomplete system that doesn’t give failing grades, doesn’t punish kids for lack of participation and gives all students opportunities to redo or make up any assignments, with more chances to raise their grades over the summer or next fall.
“The emphasis for schoolwork ... during the remote learning period is on learning, not on compliance,” the guidelines state. “A focus on keeping children emotionally and physically safe, fed, and engaged in learning should be our first priority during this unprecedented time.”
Chicago Public Schools is expecting students to participate once it shifts to official remote learning on April 13, after spring break, and teachers will be allowed to assess students’ work -- but in line with the state guidelines, that can’t bring down their grades. They could, however, be expected to finish incomplete assignments once classrooms reopen. At this point, the statewide shutdown lasts until the end of April, unless it’s extended again.
Though some parents are having a harder time getting their kids to buy in to doing work when they face no immediate repercussions for blowing it off, others question grading at all during this unprecedented time of remote learning and social isolation.
“Being in the house all day is not normal,” said Tracey Robinson, of Bronzeville, whose children attend Fuller Elementary and Dyett High School. “You have been quarantined sitting in the house for weeks at a time, your body and your mind needs air. They can’t sit in the house all day and you put a piece of paper in their face and expect them to focus. I think parents should push them to wanting to do the work, but they shouldn’t be graded off of that."
Robinson’s children don’t have laptops or tablets, but heading into spring break, she hadn’t heard if they’re getting them. Because they are in a temporary living situation and one of her children has a special education plan, they’re a priority for CPS, which is aiming to distribute more than 100,000 devices to the students who need them most. But for now, they have been making do with paper packets picked up from their schools.
CPS Chief Education Officer LaTanya McDade has said leaders “do recognize we will have to give more detailed grading guidance in the future.” Though CPS has said attendance won’t be counted and hours won’t be logged, ISBE is advising schools to track attendance to help identify students who need extra outreach.
As an assistant principal at Wildwood Elementary in Chicago, Kimberly Henderson sees the grading issue from multiple angles. She must be a sounding board for teachers while managing her own three children who are still in school: a junior at Lindblom Math and Science Academy; a freshman at Leo High, a boys’ Catholic school; and an eighth grader at Lenart Elementary. From their time in CPS, Henderson knows well how resources vary throughout the city.
“There are too many moving pieces, and you have to plan for both those who do have technology resources and those who don’t,” Henderson said. “When you think about all those things, I think the no-harm rule is the only one that makes sense, and the focus can be on trying to continue the learning versus worrying about the grades.”
Michael Shea, who teaches civics to seniors at Chicago’s Kenwood Academy, also agrees with the approach.
“If we were to require grades, ultimately we would just be reinforcing the same inequalities that COVID-19 is exposing in the rate of mortality among African Americans in Chicago,” Shea said. “It’s appropriate to not penalize students who don’t have access, but at the same time, you want to make sure kids are doing work and they aren’t doing work for nothing."
In the spirit of doing no harm, students with the e-learning tools they need should be able to do what they can, though equity remains a serious issue, he said.
“If a student can boost their grade because they have access, that doesn’t by itself harm the next kid,” Shea said. While it’s important to make sure students are getting feedback, that doesn’t have to mean a grade, an ongoing conversation at Kenwood as it relates to remote learning, Shea said.
He said it’s still too early to assess whether the district’s approach to grading will affect students’ motivation.
“There’s still a lot of anxiety,” he said. “I have seniors, so they have the ability to differentiate, and little kids don’t know what’s going on, they don’t understand why they can’t see their friends.”
For April Soristo Anderson, her 9-year-old twin daughters’ online learning provided by Elgin-based Community Unit School District 46 has been fraught with challenges. So far, the district has only provided the family with one tablet, while it awaits a shipment of additional computers. Anderson said the family has its own Chromebook, so she gave that to her daughter Graciela.
Her other daughter, Guilianna, is using the tablet provided by the district. Born with short bowel syndrome, Guilianna is on a waiting list for an organ transplant, her mother said. She was briefly hospitalized last week with an infection, but continued her e-learning from her bed at Lurie Children’s Hospital.
“I’m really worried, because Guilianna has already missed a lot of school, and I’m afraid she’ll have a full regression backward,” Anderson said. “And I’d really like it if Graciela’s work was graded, because she would take it more seriously. It’s gotten to the point where I just have to tell her, ‘Do the work.’ ”
Extensive data underscores the negative impact of the so-called summer slide on students, especially those from economically disadvantaged or underserved communities, said Denise Clark Pope, a senior lecturer at the Stanford University School of Education.
This school year, with the prospect of children spending another two to three months away from the classroom, “we could see even more of a slide, particularly with that population,” Pope said.
But Pope said there are many benefits to "do no harm” grading policies such as the one recommended by ISBE.
“It really isn’t possible to use grades in a manner that is equitable or fair with remote learning, given the digital divide,” Pope said. “Everyone is more stressed right now, with parents worried about losing their jobs, and their family’s health, so it can be a huge win if we can draw upon the positives, like listening to our kids and focusing on relationships right now, instead of grades."
Likewise, New Trier High School Superintendent Paul Sally said the temporary de-emphasis on quantitative assessments could put an increased focus on qualitative feedback. Even without the traditional assessment metrics in place, Sally said the roughly 4,000 students at New Trier “know what they’re learning now matters for future classes.”
Since Henderson started teaching in Chicago in 1998, grading itself has been an area of growth and progression, she said. “It’s probably one of the No. 1 areas that we talk about and are constantly refining,” she said. “To have a time where we can say, ‘We are doing this just to further your knowledge, just to help you grow in an area you aren’t as strong in,’ I think it can be a relief to students. Some think it will make kids not want to do the work, but I think for my kids, it’s, ‘I can do that work and I don’t have to have the same stress under me.’ "
Henderson’s two daughters are more self-driven with schoolwork, while her freshman son tends to rely on more oversight, she said. She checks his Google Classroom assignments, to make sure he’s turning them in. His teachers have also been helpful by emailing her in advance of a deadline, rather than after he’s missed it. Each time, she makes sure he gets the message.
"I just holler up the stairs, ‘Don’t forget to turn in your geometry,’ ” Henderson said.
