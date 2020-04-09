Grades can’t count against kids during Illinois’ coronavirus school shutdown. Does that mean less incentive to do the work?

To help, the Illinois State Board of Education has issued guidelines. They call for teachers to use a pass-incomplete system that doesn’t give failing grades, doesn’t punish kids for lack of participation and gives all students opportunities to redo or make up any assignments, with more chances to raise their grades over the summer or next fall.

“The emphasis for schoolwork ... during the remote learning period is on learning, not on compliance,” the guidelines state. “A focus on keeping children emotionally and physically safe, fed, and engaged in learning should be our first priority during this unprecedented time.”

Chicago Public Schools is expecting students to participate once it shifts to official remote learning on April 13, after spring break, and teachers will be allowed to assess students’ work -- but in line with the state guidelines, that can’t bring down their grades. They could, however, be expected to finish incomplete assignments once classrooms reopen. At this point, the statewide shutdown lasts until the end of April, unless it’s extended again.

Though some parents are having a harder time getting their kids to buy in to doing work when they face no immediate repercussions for blowing it off, others question grading at all during this unprecedented time of remote learning and social isolation.