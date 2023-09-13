DECATUR — Lori Jones had a great reason for attending Grandparents Day at Franklin Grove School on Wednesday.
“My grandbaby,” she said, smiling and hugging fourth grader Gabby. “She's my sweetheart.”
When her children were young, Jones said, she was working and couldn't attend many school functions. Now that she's retired, she's making up for it by attending Gabby's. Wednesday was a half day at Decatur Public Schools, and Jones was taking Gabby with her when she left.
“We're going to find some good trouble to get into,” she said, making Gabby laugh.
Grandparents Day was officially on Sept. 10, but Franklin Grove was among Decatur schools holding events during the week, inviting grandparents to come to school, have a snack with their grandchildren, and make a craft together. Like Jones, most of the grandparents took their grandchildren with them as they left.
Students were asked to RSVP earlier in the week and almost 200 grandparents signed up to attend.
“We do a lot of family events,” said Principal Heather England. “We have moms and dads and other family members in but we wanted to really specifically target grandparents with this.”
The idea is to make family welcome at school and include them as part of the community-school relationship, she said.
Fifth grader Roman Fiala had both grandma and grandpa visit, Beth and Dale Fiala,
“We wanted to be here for Grandparents Day so we could see his school and enjoy the time with him,” Dale Fiala said.
“I get to skip my half day so it's pretty good,” Roman quipped.
Carolyn Currin has three grandchildren at Franklin Grove and spent the whole morning at school. Two of the kids are in primary grades, who had their Grandparents Day events first, then Currin stayed for time with Ariana Adams, who's in third grade.
“I wanted to be here for my grandbaby,” Currin said.
England was especially pleased at the turnout, which “packed” the cafeteria during the primary grades portion of the event, and was almost as full for the third through sixth grade portion as well.
“We had a lot of grandparents coming,” England said. “We had them RSVP and a lot of them went to the classroom who didn't RSVP so they could still be a part of it.”
10 facts about US grandparents to celebrate National Grandparents Day
1. 7.3 million
The number of grandparents whose grandchildren under age 18 were living with them in 2015.
2. 2.6 million
The number of grandparents responsible for the basic needs of one or more grandchild under age 18 living with them in 2015. Of these caregivers, 1.6 million were grandmothers and 1.0 million were grandfathers.
3. 509,922
The number of grandparents responsible for grandchildren under age 18 whose income was below the poverty level in the past 12 months, compared with the 2.1 million grandparent caregivers whose income was at or above the poverty level.
4. $51,448
The median income for families with grandparent householders responsible for grandchildren under age 18. Among these families, where a parent of the grandchildren was not present, the median income was $37,580.
5. 1.8 million
The number of married (including separated) grandparents responsible for caring for their grandchildren.
6. 1.5 million
The number of grandparents in the labor force responsible for their own grandchildren under age 18. Among them, 368,348 were 60 years or older.
7. 642,852
The number of grandparents who had a disability and were responsible for their grandchildren.
8. 468,477
The number of foreign-born grandparents responsible for their own grandchildren under age 18. This contrasts with 2.1 million native-born grandparent caregivers.
9. 2 million
The number of grandparents responsible for their grandchildren who spoke only English. Another 252,314 spoke another language, but spoke English “very well;” 362,390 spoke another language and spoke English less than “very well.”
10. 8.7 percent
The percentage of Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islanders who lived with grandchildren in 2015. This is followed by American Indian and Alaska Natives and those of Some Other Race, which were not statistically different from each other at 7.3 and 7.4 percent, respectively, Hispanics at 6.9 percent, Asians at 6.1 percent and African-Americans at 5.6 percent. Non-Hispanic Whites are the group least likely to have grandparents living under the same roof as their grandchildren at 2.5 percent.
Source for all data: 2015 American Community Survey, via the U.S. Census Bureau