Grant to expand Richland's nursing program

DECATUR – Richland Community College's nursing program is expanding and will triple the size of its ability to train health care professionals.

Thanks to a partnership with the Decatur Memorial Foundation, which is providing a $3.2 million grant to the EnRich Healthcare Program, Richland will be able to expand the use of technology, implement increased simulation learning in the classroom, lab and clinical settings, and create three new faculty positions and four new administrative positions, as well as offer substantial scholarships for prospective students.

The program will unfold over the next four years and the grant is the largest ever awarded by the Foundation.

“We want to thank all of the donors and friends of Decatur Memorial Hospital because they're the ones who made this possible,” said Julie Bilbrey, executive director of Decatur Memorial Foundation.

Sky Mallernee is working at Decatur Memorial and going to Richland, and the opportunity to get her nursing degree was too good to pass up, she said. Her hope is to eventually become a nurse practitioner.

Ebony Amos is a licensed practical nurse pursuing a registered nurse license. She took care of her grandmother when she was only 15, and that sparked her interest in becoming a nurse.

“I went for my (certified nursing assistant license) after she passed away,” Amos said. “I'm just climbing the clinical ladder and this opportunity came to me, so I took it and ran.”

EnRich's role in the program, said Courtney Carson, assistant vice president of external affairs, is to equip students to manage the stress associated with health care professions as well as teach them the skills to excel.

“We have a unique way of looking at workforce and workforce training,” Carson said. “Every nurse is a hero. They are equivalent to Batman and Robin. They are the first person to open up a newborn's eyes and the last person to close the eyes of a dying person. There's a lot of strength, power, blessing and a significant amount of tribulation that comes with that. We never know what a nurse is dealing with and how that affects the nurse. Our training teaches nurses how to regulate those life events so they can get through, not just that day, but the next day.”

The nursing shortage is so acute, said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital, that the partnership is necessary to help alleviate it. By partnering with Richland, he said, the hospital can offer clinical experiences for local students, and get more people trained to take care of patients. The hope is that those students, once fully trained, will want to work at Decatur Memorial and stay in the community. Recruiting efforts will include high school and possibly even middle school students, to get them thinking about health care careers and show them the opportunities available to them, he added.

“There's an acute need that we have and that is access to health care talent,” Early said.