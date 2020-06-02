You are the owner of this article.
Grants available to support children's dental health
Dr. Bret Jerger high fives Ryan Richardson, 8, after providing a dental treatment for him during Give Kids A Smile Day at Jerger Pediatric Dentistry in this 2019 file photo. Local dentists and their staffs donated treatments and supplies to more than 160 Decatur-area children in need during the event. More photos at herald-review.com.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Community Grants Program.

The program has awarded about $1.2 million over the past seven years to Illinois organizations dedicated to improving children’s oral health.

Applications for the 2020 Community Grants Program will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 3. The Foundation has doubled the maximum amount of the grants this year. One-year grants will range from $1,000 to $20,000.

Eligible organizations focusing on children and aiming to improve oral health awareness and access to care are encouraged to apply. Organizations can learn more and apply online on Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s website at deltadentalil.com/community-grants.

“Inadequate oral health care remains an issue for many children across Illinois, especially those in impoverished or rural areas,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. We are committed to working with community organizations to ensure children in Illinois get access to the oral health education and care they need.”

Applicants must have a physical presence in the state of Illinois and must do work benefiting Illinois children. They can be a public or governmental entity such as a public school or health department or a public charity exempt from federal income taxes.

The grants requested must be used for program and project costs which can include equipment, supplies and salaries. Preference will be given to those who help underserved segments of the population, fulfill a unique need, have a plan and process in place to measure and report outcomes, or have a new and innovative model that can be replicated throughout the state."

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

