Grants available to support children's dental health

DECATUR — Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Community Grants Program.

The program has awarded about $1.2 million over the past seven years to Illinois organizations dedicated to improving children’s oral health.

Applications for the 2020 Community Grants Program will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 3. The Foundation has doubled the maximum amount of the grants this year. One-year grants will range from $1,000 to $20,000.

Eligible organizations focusing on children and aiming to improve oral health awareness and access to care are encouraged to apply. Organizations can learn more and apply online on Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s website at deltadentalil.com/community-grants.

“Inadequate oral health care remains an issue for many children across Illinois, especially those in impoverished or rural areas,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation. “The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue. We are committed to working with community organizations to ensure children in Illinois get access to the oral health education and care they need.”